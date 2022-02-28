Remove n lines from JSON when uploaded with lambda

I have a lambda function set up with api gateway.when I upload a json file I get these 3 lines on top when I check the file in S3. how can i remove this.
I tried using diffrent variations with split() but I keep removing the wrong lines
Code:
async function process(requestBody){
const fileName = requestBody;
let fileContent = requestBody;
const params = {
Bucket:bucketName,
Key: `${fileName}`,
Body:fileContent
}
await s3.putObject(params).promise();
return util.buildReponse(200);
}
------WebKitFormBoundary5xOkojIBpXqoCtdp
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="demo file"; filename="simple.json"
Content-Type: application/json
[
{
"id": "5ac6be6b-8064-4159-9de6-89178a9f8a54",
"firstname": "Matt",
"lastname":"Hansen"
},
{
"id": "4b912da3-66aa-45c1-a87f-9f79a256e570",
"firstname": "Brad",
"lastname":"Lunsford"
}
]