Remove n lines from JSON when uploaded with lambda

I have a lambda function set up with api gateway.when I upload a json file I get these 3 lines on top when I check the file in S3. how can i remove this.

I tried using diffrent variations with split() but I keep removing the wrong lines

Code:

async function process(requestBody){ const fileName = requestBody; let fileContent = requestBody; const params = { Bucket:bucketName, Key: `${fileName}`, Body:fileContent } await s3.putObject(params).promise(); return util.buildReponse(200); }