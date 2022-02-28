Remove n lines from JSON when uploaded with lambda

I have a lambda function set up with api gateway.when I upload a json file I get these 3 lines on top when I check the file in S3. how can i remove this.

I tried using diffrent variations with split() but I keep removing the wrong lines

Code:

async function process(requestBody){
    const fileName = requestBody;
    let fileContent = requestBody;
    
    const params = {
        Bucket:bucketName,
        Key: `${fileName}`,
        Body:fileContent
    }
    
    await s3.putObject(params).promise();
    return util.buildReponse(200);
}

------WebKitFormBoundary5xOkojIBpXqoCtdp
Content-Disposition: form-data; name="demo file"; filename="simple.json"
Content-Type: application/json

[
    {
      "id": "5ac6be6b-8064-4159-9de6-89178a9f8a54",
      "firstname": "Matt",
      "lastname":"Hansen"
    },
    {
      "id": "4b912da3-66aa-45c1-a87f-9f79a256e570",
      "firstname": "Brad",
      "lastname":"Lunsford"
    }
]