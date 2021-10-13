Remove manageCover from the managePlayer code

The managePlayer code should only have knowledge about the player. It’s a breach of the Separation of Concerns policy that we have in programming, for the managePlayer code to know about other modules.
It is that connection from managePlayer to manageCover that we are going to work on removing, which I’ll delve into in my next post.
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
A few problems are noticed there.
The createCoverClickHandler function is in managePlayer when it should be in manageCover
The createCoverClickHandler function does things both for the cover and the player. Those need to be separated.
The managePlayer code has intimate knowledge of what the cover needs to do. That knowledge needs to be in the manageCover code instead.
In terms of big picture, we are going to move those functions out of managePlayer and in to the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady code. That way we can then reorganise the code and put things away where they belong in terms of the cover and the player.
Before moving out the code though, we need to ensure that functions that are called from the code, are available no matter where we move the code to. That means temporarily making public functions such as show and createPlayer.
Step 1: Change needed private functions to be public
Step 2: Move unsuitable functions to onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
Step 3: Rename managePlayer.add to use the addPlayer function in onYouTubeIframeAPIReady
Step 4: Move parts of the functions back in to manageCover and managePlayer
Step 5: Rename addPlayer in onYouTubeIframeAPIReady back to managePlayer.add
Step 6: Change public functions that no longer need to be public back to private
Step 7: Remove as much of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady functions as we can
And after all of that, we re-evaluate what we’ve done to figure out if any good improvements can be made from there.
I will explain what we do for Step 1 in my next post.
Step 1: Change needed private functions to be public
In the above code, I’ll use the terms private methods and public methods to talk about functions that can’t and can be accessed from outside of the module.
The private methods used by the above functions are show(), createPlayer(), and createCoverClickHandler(). We need to make those private methods public, so that the functions will still work when we move them out.
It is at the end of the managePlayer code where the public methods are managed:
return {
add: addPlayer
};
Currently the add method is the only public method (which uses the private method called addPlayer). We need to add show, createPlayer, and createCoverClickHandler to that list of public methods.
Of the key value pair, where add is the key and addPlayer is the value, looking like add: addPlayer, when both the key and the value are both the same, only the value is needed to be used. That is a property shorthand that helps to avoid annoying createPlayer: createPlayer duplications in the objet properties.
Some people prefer to move out the functions first and use the errors to help inform them about what needs to be done to fix things from there. You though have expressed a desire to avoid errors while doing this work, which means extra overhead and thinking ahead to avoid any potential errors that may occur.
After the public methods have been added for show, createPlayer, and createCoverClickHandler, we need to update those functions so that the public methods are used instead. That should only mean updating function calls in those functions such as show, so that managePlayer.show is used instead.
That is the preparation that needs to be done for Step 1, before Step 2 can be achieved without error.
No, that is quite the wrong approach. None of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady code needs to change yet, and show needs to be a separate public method similar to createPlayer. There is absolutely no need to change the public method called add either. That should remain as it was, referring to the addPlayer function.