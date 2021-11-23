Remove manageCover from the managePlayer code

I am working on what you instructed me to do in post #38

Can further progress be made from attempting to follow these instructions you gave me to do?

After renaming managePlayer.add to be just addPlayer, we can remove the public method called add from the end of managePlayer, and also remove the addPlayer function from the managePlayer code. In order to achieve that, we need to update the addPlayer function that’s inside of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady so that it doesn’t refer to managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler. Instead we just use createCoverClickHandler instead so that it’s the separate function that we copied into onYouTubeIframeAPIReady that is being used. On doing that we can remove the createCoverClickHandler public method from the end of the managePlayer code, and we can now delete the createCoverClickHandler function from inside of managePlayer.

And this is the spot I am up to in the code where the code continues to work:

I did this:

renaming managePlayer.add to be just addPlayer, we can remove the public method called add from the end of managePlayer,

return { /*add: */ addPlayer, createCoverClickHandler, createPlayer, show }; }());

managePlayer.addPlayer(".playa", {}); managePlayer.addPlayer(".playb", {}); managePlayer.addPlayer(".playc", {}); managePlayer.addPlayer(".playd", {});

Which is reflected here at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/wr6x2vuh/

Next: You instruct me to:

remove the addPlayer function from the managePlayer code.

Does that mean you are telling me to delete it from the code?

/*function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) { const clickHandler = managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions); manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler); }*/

After I do that the code stops working: https://jsfiddle.net/p4st5xz1/

addPlayer is not defined

Cannot access ‘managePlayer’ before initialization

When the code stops working, should I try to fix it so that the code continues to work, or should I move on to what you instruct me to do next?

Continuing: You instruct me to do this:

In order to achieve that, we need to update the addPlayer function that’s inside of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady so that it doesn’t refer to managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler. Instead we just use createCoverClickHandler instead so that it’s the separate function that we copied into onYouTubeIframeAPIReady that is being used.

This:

const clickHandler = managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);

Becomes:

const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);

Which is reflected in the code here: https://jsfiddle.net/uh8tzg09/

Next: You instruct me to do this:

On doing that we can remove the createCoverClickHandler public method from the end of the managePlayer code, and we can now delete the createCoverClickHandler function from inside of managePlayer.

First you are having me:

remove the createCoverClickHandler public method from the end of the managePlayer code,

I think that means you want me to delete it.

return { /*createCoverClickHandler*/ };

Next:

and we can now delete the createCoverClickHandler function from inside of managePlayer.

If I understand correctly, you are having me delete this function from managePlayer.

/*function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) { return function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling; managePlayer.show(wrapper); const player = managePlayer.createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); wrapper.player = player; }; }*/

Those two things I did are reflected at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/qbg21eLo/

The code errors I am still receiving in the code are from:

After doing this:

remove the addPlayer function from the managePlayer code.

/*function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) { const clickHandler = managePlayer.createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions); manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler); }*/

Where these errors never went away.

addPlayer is not defined

Cannot access ‘managePlayer’ before initialization

Can further progress be made from here after following your instructions in post #38 the best I could?

Can we work on fixing those errors, and on other things you think I may have not done the right way?

Do you see where I am making my mistakes?

I don’t understand what I am doing wrong.

I followed each thing you instructed me to do. I thought I followed each thing, I don’t see what I am doing incorrectly.