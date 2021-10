Remove manageCover from the managePlayer code

Step 4 Part 2: Extracting player code

It seems to be quite clear that in the https://jsfiddle.net/h2a8ekmv/ code, we need to separate apart the cover code from the player code in the createCoverClickHandler function.

Normally that would be as easy as returning a value from the cover code and passing that value to the player code. We have a problem here though because this is a click handler that’s being returned instead.

When we remove the player code we won’t need playerOptions as a function parameter. Instead of having playerOptions there, we could do some other preparation and have a callback there instead. That way the coverClickHandler can run that callback code, and it doesn’t need to know anything about the player, as that can all be handled by the callback code instead.

Looking at the manageCover code I see that we already have an addCoverHandler function that does exactly that, which is already being used in the addPlayer code.

I think that I can already now visualize the structure of the new code, but I’ll do it step by step here to try and avoid misunderstandings.

First we move the player code shown in blue, out to a separate function. We don’t have to give the function a proper name yet, we can just put the code into a badly named function and get the code working. After it’s working in the function we will then have less distractions and can think properly about naming it after that.

const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling; function extractedCode(wrapper) { managePlayer.show(wrapper); const player = managePlayer.createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); wrapper.player = player; } extractedCode(wrapper);

Now that the extracted code is working as a function, we can think more clearly about what to call it. As the code is using the wrapper to show the wrapper and create a player on that wrapper, a name of initPlayer seems to fit well there.

const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling; function initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions) { managePlayer.show(wrapper); const player = managePlayer.createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); wrapper.player = player; } initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);

That initPlayer function can now be properly moved into the managePlayer code, with a public method being added so that the coverClickHandler code can access that addPlayer function.

function initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions) { managePlayer.show(wrapper); const player = managePlayer.createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); wrapper.player = player; } return { init: initPlayer, createPlayer, show }; ... return function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling; managePlayer.init(wrapper, playerOptions); };

And now that initPlayer is inside of managePlayer where it’s supposed to be, we can remove the public methods for show and createPlayer.

function initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions) { // managePlayer.show(wrapper); show(wrapper); // const player = managePlayer.createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); wrapper.player = player; } return { init: initPlayer // createPlayer, // show };

Next up is to get that wrapper out of the coverClickHandler function, ideally using a callback function so that the coverClickHandler code can be entirely removed. I’ll attempt to take care of that in my next post.