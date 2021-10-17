Remove manageCover from the managePlayer code

I still am having a lot of difficulty with Step 1.

If I had the returns structured correctly, I would be able to move out the functions.

All the returns I have written turn out to be wrong.

Where am I making my mistakes?

What am I doing that I shouldn’t be doing, and what should I be doing instead?

I keep reading and re-reading this over and over again.

I don’t understand what I am doing wrong.

Maybe it is not possible to move out those functions.

Step 1: Change needed private functions to be public In the above code, I’ll use the terms private methods and public methods to talk about functions that can’t and can be accessed from outside of the module. The private methods used by the above functions are show(), createPlayer(), and createCoverClickHandler(). We need to make those private methods public, so that the functions will still work when we move them out. It is at the end of the managePlayer code where the public methods are managed: return { add: addPlayer }; Currently the add method is the only public method (which uses the private method called addPlayer). We need to add show, createPlayer, and createCoverClickHandler to that list of public methods. Of the key value pair, where add is the key and addPlayer is the value, looking like add: addPlayer , when both the key and the value are both the same, only the value is needed to be used. That is a property shorthand that helps to avoid annoying createPlayer: createPlayer duplications in the objet properties.

All of these are wrong.

I don’t know, or can’t think of any possible other way the return statements can be written differently.

return { add: addPlayer, createCoverClickHandler, createPlayer, show };

return { show: addPlayer, createCoverClickHandler, createPlayer };

return { add: addPlayer, createCover: createCoverClickHandler(), create: createPlayer(), show };