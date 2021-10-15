Remove manageCover from the managePlayer code

All instructions for Step 2 - Step 7 can be found in Post #3 and Post #5?

I think there are only instructions on how to do Step 1, which can be found in Post #5.

I see: Step 1

Step 1: Change needed private functions to be public

I don’t see Step 2

Am I supposed to be waiting for those before going ahead?

Should I be waiting for further instruction, guidance?

Sometimes I think I can go ahead on my own, thinking I know what to do, then I end up getting it all messed up and wrong because I am doing too many things at once.

I asked because I am stuck here.

There is an issue I run into when moving 2 functions into onYouTubeIframeAPIReady.

The code stops working: https://jsfiddle.net/7toykpu2/1/

I am stuck and confused.

These are the 2 functions being moved.

Is that wrong?

function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) { function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {

After moving those 2 functions out, should the code still be working right away?

or, am I supposed to be making other changes also?

The return I think should only have show in it I think.

This

return { show };

Not this:

return { add: addPlayer, createCoverClickHandler, createPlayer, show };

I tried:

add: show Did not work.

show: show Did not work.

addPlayer: show Did not work.

What am I doing wrong?

I don’t know how to move the functions out without the code falling apart.

I can’t do anything without making other changes, and I don’t know what to do next.