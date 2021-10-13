Remove manageCover from the managePlayer code

When updating the UML diagram I realized that I had missed a connection from managePlayer to manageCover. To correct things, I’ve made a list of what connects to each module.

I find that it’s most reliable to first do a wordsearch for each module in order of how they appear in the code, manageUI first, then manageCover, videoPlayer, and managePlayer.

Ordered by how they appear in the code they are:

managePlayer → videoPlayer

managePlayer → manageCover

onYouTubeIframeAPIReady → managePlayer

onYouTubeIframeAPIReady → manageCover

onYouTubeIframeAPIReady → manageUI

And the order that they are executed in the code is:

onYouTubeIframeAPIReady → managePlayer

managePlayer → manageCover

onYouTubeIframeAPIReady → manageCover

onYouTubeIframeAPIReady → manageUI

managePlayer → videoPlayer

Here is an updated UML diagram showing that inappropriate connection from managePlayer to manageCover.

The managePlayer code should only have knowledge about the player. It’s a breach of the Separation of Concerns policy that we have in programming, for the managePlayer code to know about other modules.

It is that connection from managePlayer to manageCover that we are going to work on removing, which I’ll delve into in my next post.