Remove Gold Bar

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello, on this website when you scroll down there is a photo where there is a gold stripe across the niddle ofd the photo that is not part of the photo. Can anyone tell me what code I need remove to remove the Gold Stripe https://www.plantation-shutters-redlands.com.au/

gold
gold463×543 36.5 KB

#2

Have you tried using the code inspector to see what code is causing that line.

1 Like
#3

Screen Shot 2021-07-06 at 11.15.34
Screen Shot 2021-07-06 at 11.15.341348×517 290 KB

You can remove it with this but it may remove from places where you don’t want it removed :slight_smile:

.overlay-about .divider-center{
background:transparent;
}
1 Like
#4

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.