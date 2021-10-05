Remove Gold Bar

Hello, on this website when you scroll down there is a photo where there is a gold stripe across the niddle ofd the photo that is not part of the photo. Can anyone tell me what code I need remove to remove the Gold Stripe https://www.plantation-shutters-redlands.com.au/
Hello, on this website when you scroll down there is a photo where there is a gold stripe across the niddle ofd the photo that is not part of the photo. Can anyone tell me what code I need remove to remove the Gold Stripe https://www.plantation-shutters-redlands.com.au/
Have you tried using the code inspector to see what code is causing that line.
1 Like
You can remove it with this but it may remove from places where you don’t want it removed
.overlay-about .divider-center{
background:transparent;
}
1 Like
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.