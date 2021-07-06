Remove Gold Bar

Hello, on this website when you scroll down there is a photo where there is a gold stripe across the niddle ofd the photo that is not part of the photo. Can anyone tell me what code I need remove to remove the Gold Stripe https://www.plantation-shutters-redlands.com.au/
Have you tried using the code inspector to see what code is causing that line.