Remove focus outline on anchor links that appears after they've been clicked

I need to remove the focus outline that appears once an anchor link has been clicked. I know the benefits that they provide to visually impaired users, but my client is not interested in them. How do I remove them. For example, when the “SEE MORE” link is clicked a blue outline (similar to a “border”) quickly appears & disappears… Here’s the url.

Here’s the code I tried to remove the outline:

`a {
   outline: 0;
}`

You’d need to address a:focus{outline:0}

I always make a point of telling my clients that I’m the one who knows how the web works not them. :slight_smile:
Removing focus is the single worst thing you can do to a website. It’s not just the visually impaired who need it, it’s keyboard users and similar devices.

It’s your job as a developer to educate the client and rather than remove this most important of accessibility aids you need to come up with a solution that satisfies both of you. You can change the styling of the focus element to match the design or perhaps make it more subtle.



If you are set on removing the outline, then please give some other sort of visual indicator that it’s focused on.

What I like doing is to match the focus state with the hover state. E.g.

a {
  color: red;
}
a:hover,
a:focus {
  color: blue;
  text-decoration: underline;
}
I see your point, and I am actually targeting styling at the moment. Still not going well though. Thanks.

Thanks, much appreciated. I tried it out, didn’t work for me, but I’ll keep playing around with it. Thanks again.