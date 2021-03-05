Remove focus outline on anchor links that appears after they've been clicked

Hi All,

I need to remove the focus outline that appears once an anchor link has been clicked. I know the benefits that they provide to visually impaired users, but my client is not interested in them. How do I remove them. For example, when the “SEE MORE” link is clicked a blue outline (similar to a “border”) quickly appears & disappears… Here’s the url.

Here’s the code I tried to remove the outline:

`a { outline: 0; }`

Thanks in advance.