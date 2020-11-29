Remove duplication to improve code

In todays post we will:
- try to figure out what is button1color1
- make form submit code easier to test
- group tests by form inputs, and behaviour
- use functions to simplify the code
Where is the duplication?
The jsInspect program run with
inspect.bat tells us that there is duplication in login.js at 124. That is the login submit code.
$(".button1color1").click(function() {
$(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() {
var st = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var st2 = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
if ($(this).find(".input-check").val().trim() != "") {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "green");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
$(this).find(".error").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
} else {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st + " is empty ");
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "red");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning");
$(this).find(".error").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
event.preventDefault();
}
});
});
What is
.button1color1 ?
The code in this sections has a cryptic beginning:
$(".button1color1").click(function() {
I don’t know what this part of the code is supposed to do yet. The line that assigns the click handler doesn’t help much either.
Looking in the HTML code for
.button1color1 I find that it’s a submit button.
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default button1 button1color1">Submit</button>
But what does it submit? Scanning up through the HTML code for a
<form> element, I eventually find one that tells us that it’s the modal login form.
<form id="login" class="form-horizontal container-fluid modallogin modalform">
So the initial
.button1color1 selector is for the login form submit button.
It would have been a great help if the code was able to tell us that without needing all of the Sherlock Holmes investigation. A lazy solution is to add a comment to tell us that it’s the submit section from the login form. A better solution is to update the code so that it gives us that same information.
// $(".button1color1").click(function() {
$("#login [type=submit]").click(function() {
I haven’t removed
button1color1 from the HTML code yet as it is still used by some things. I do though have an aim when working with the JS code to replace poorly named things with easier to understand names.
I’ve also fixed up the event issue from other code, using evt instead from the event function.
Here is the updated code that needs some tests, before we start fixing the duplication.
/* modal check*/
$("#login [type=submit]").click(function(evt) {
$(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() {
var st = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var st2 = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
if ($(this).find(".input-check").val().trim() != "") {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "green");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
$(this).find(".error").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
} else {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st + " is empty ");
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "red");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning");
$(this).find(".error").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
evt.preventDefault();
}
});
});
Making things testable
We add the login tests to the testing section of the index.html file:
<script src="../tests/validate.test.js"></script>
<script src="../tests/login.test.js"></script>
<script src="../tests/change-password.test.js"></script>
Examining the code we see a similar structure as with the other sets of code that we’ve dealt with before.
Use evt instead event
The event part of the code we rename to evt. I think that it’s jQuery that causes the trouble there, but it’s easily taken care of by renaming event to
evt and adding it as a parameter to the event handler function. This is also a good time to name those functions too:
// $("#login [type=submit]").click(function() {
$("#login [type=submit]").click(function loginSubmitHandler(evt) {
// $(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() {
$(".inputboxmodal1").each(function validateInputField() {
...
// event.preventDefault();
evt.preventDefault();
A problem with form submit
Here is a first test:
describe("When login form is submitted", function () {
const $inputGroup = $(".inputboxmodal1");
const $emailInput = $inputGroup.find(".input-check");
const $emailError = $inputGroup.find(".error");
it("Resets the error message when value has content", function () {
$emailInput.val("test content");
$emailError.html("test content");
$("#login [type=submit]").trigger("click");
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail");
});
});
The test works, but the web page keeps reloading because of the form submit event. We need to separate the
loginSubmitHandler from the assignment of it to the submit button, so that the
loginSubmitHandler function can be more easily tested. That is easily achieved by moving the
loginSubmitHandler function up in the code to be a separate function.
// before
// $("#login [type=submit]").click(function loginSubmitHandler(evt) {
// ...
// });
// after
function loginSubmitHandler(evt) {
...
}
$("#login [type=submit]").click(loginSubmitHandler);
The click event is somewhat limited for form events, such as reset or submit.
Pressing Enter on a form normally triggers the submit event. If you assign a click event to the submit button, pressing the Enter key somewhere else in the form still attempts to submit submit the form, but it bypasses any planned click handler that you have on the submit button.
The best way to deal with that is to stop using the click event on the submit or reset button, and instead bind the submit event handler to the submit or reset event of the whole form itself.
// $("#login [type=submit]").click(loginSubmitHandler);
$("#login").on("submit", loginSubmitHandler);
The
loginSubmitHandler function can now be used to test in isolation, without triggering the form submit event.
describe("When login form is submitted", function () {
const fakeEvt = {
preventDefault: function fakeFunc() {
return;
}
};
const $inputGroup = $(".inputboxmodal1");
const $emailInput = $inputGroup.find(".input-check");
const $emailError = $inputGroup.find(".error");
it("Resets the error message when value has content", function () {
$emailInput.val("test content");
$emailError.html("test content");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail is OK ");
});
});
The test now works, but I’m not happy about the extra space in the string after the word
OK. I’ll come back to that after all of the other tests are in place.
Login submit tests
The code that we’re testing does the same thing for each login form input, so I’m only going to put together tests for the first login form input field, the email address.
I also found that I was ending the name of each test with “when email has value” and “when email is empty” so I’ve separate those with and without parts into different sections in the test.
describe("When login form is submitted", function () {
const $inputGroup = $(".inputboxmodal1");
const $emailInput = $inputGroup.find(".input-check").first();
const $emailError = $inputGroup.find(".error");
const $emailFeedback = $inputGroup.find(".feedback");
const CSSred = "rgb(255, 0, 0)";
const CSSgreen = "rgb(0, 128, 0)";
const fakeEvt = {
preventDefault: function fakeFunc() {}
};
describe("error message", function () {
describe("email has value", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$emailInput.val("test value");
});
it("Resets the error message", function () {
$emailError.html("test content");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail is OK ");
});
it("Resets the error color", function () {
$emailError.css("color", "");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailError.css("color")).to.equal(CSSgreen);
});
it("Removes the error warning class", function () {
$emailError.addClass("warning");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("Adds the error ok class", function () {
$emailError.removeClass("ok");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
});
describe("email is empty", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$emailInput.val("");
});
it("Gives an error message", function () {
$emailError.html("test content");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail is empty ");
});
it("Gives error color", function () {
$emailError.css("color", "");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailError.css("color")).to.equal(CSSred);
});
it("Adds the error warning class", function () {
$emailError.removeClass("warning");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("Removes the error ok class", function () {
$emailError.addClass("ok");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
});
});
describe("feedback message", function () {
describe("email has value", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$emailInput.val("test value");
});
it("Removes the feedback glyphicon-remove class", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("Adds the feedback glyphicon class", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("Adds the feedback glyphicon-ok class", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-ok");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("Adds the feedback ok class", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("ok");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
});
describe("email is empty", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$emailInput.val("");
});
it("Removes the feedback glyphicon-ok class", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("Removes the feedback ok class", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("ok");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("Adds the feedback glyphicon class", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("Adds the feedback glyphicon-remove class", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
});
});
});
Improving the code
Now that we have tests in place we can work on improving the code. Here is how it starts:
Tidy up variable names
function loginSubmitHandler(evt) {
$(".inputboxmodal1").each(function validateInputField() {
var st = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var st2 = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
if ($(this).find(".input-check").val().trim() != "") {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "green");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
$(this).find(".error").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
} else {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st + " is empty ");
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "red");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning");
$(this).find(".error").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
evt.preventDefault();
}
});
}
Starting from the top of the code, the st and st2 variables need renaming to better names. Instead of st I’ll used inputName, and for st2 I’ll use trimmedValue.
// var st = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
// var st2 = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
var trimmedValue = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
...
// $(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + inputName + " is OK ");
...
// $(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st + " is empty ");
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + inputName + " is empty ");
The trimmedValue variable isn’t used anywhere, but I suspect that it was intended to be used in the if condition.
var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var trimmedValue = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
// if ($(this).find(".input-check").val().trim() != "") {
if (trimmedValue !== "") {
Remove trailing spaces in strings
The trailing space I was concerned about when doing the tests, can now be dealt with.
As this means changing the behaviour of the code itself, the test is updated first. After updated test fails, we change the code so that the test then passes.
With the test, we don’t want the trailing space to be at the end of the string anymore.
it("Resets the error message", function () {
$emailError.html("test content");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
// expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail is OK ");
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail is OK");
});
...
it("Gives an error message", function () {
$emailError.html("test content");
loginSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
// expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail is empty ");
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail is empty");
});
The tests now report a problem, and we can update the code so that the tests passes.
// $(this).find(".error").html("Your " + inputName + " is OK ");
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + inputName + " is OK");
...
// $(this).find(".error").html("Your " + inputName + " is empty ");
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + inputName + " is empty");
Simplify if statement
Most of the time with if statements, they should use a function call to direct the flow of events. Each part of the existing if statement should be moved in to separate functions.
function removeError(inputGroup, message) {
$(inputGroup).find(".error").html(message);
$(inputGroup).find(".error").css("color", "green");
$(inputGroup).find(".error").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(inputGroup).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
}
function addError(inputGroup, message) {
$(inputGroup).find(".error").html(message);
$(inputGroup).find(".error").css("color", "red");
$(inputGroup).find(".error").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(inputGroup).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning");
}
...
if (trimmedValue !== "") {
removeError(this, "Your " + inputName + " is OK");
} else {
addError(this, "Your " + inputName + " is empty");
evt.preventDefault();
}
Those addError and removeError functions can be used elsewhere in the code too, to help simplify the way that things are done.
Summary
The login submit code has been updated to remove duplication and make it easier to test, and to understand what it does.
function loginSubmitHandler(evt) {
$(".inputboxmodal1").each(function validateInputField() {
var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var trimmedValue = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
if (trimmedValue !== "") {
removeError(this, "Your " + inputName + " is OK");
} else {
addError(this, "Your " + inputName + " is empty");
evt.preventDefault();
}
});
}
$("#login").on("submit", loginSubmitHandler);
The tests that we used before updating the code, still work, helping to confirm that this updated code still does the same thing that it did before. We’ve also learned the benefits of separating the event assignment from the function that handles the event.
The code as it is right now is avaiable as v0.0.4 from releases.
As several things have been learned over the course of these updates, in the next post we will go back over previous code applying those learnings, bringing that code up to date.