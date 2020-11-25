Remove duplication to improve code

Here’s what we’ll do today:
- ignore library files
- examine the duplication area
- use tests to detail the code behaviour
- remove the duplication
- simplify the tests
Ignore library files
When we run
inspect.bat to use jsInspect, we are given confusing duplication from the bootstrap and jquery files that were downloaded into the library folder
lib in the previous post. As they are in a separate folder, we can easily tell jsInspect to ignore them.
> npx jsinspect registration3 --ignore lib
To save us the trouble from typing that in each time, we can save that command into a batch file
inspect.bat
@echo off
npx jsinspect registration3 --ignore lib
We can now run that from the command prompt with:
> inspect
and are shown 23 sets of duplication that exist in the code.
Duplication in change-password.js at line 189
The expanded view of the code makes it quite difficult to get your head around the code. As a result I am restoring the code back to one line per statement, so that it’s easier to tell what’s going on.
For example, turning this expanded set of code:
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".error")
.html("Your " + st);
$(this)
.find(".error")
.css("color", "green");
$(this)
//.next()
.find(".feedback")
//.html("Your " + st + " is OK ")
//.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
$(this)
.next()
.find(".error")
.removeClass("warning")
.addClass("ok");
into the following:
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st);
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "green");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
$(this).next().find(".error").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
Here’s what we have after cleaning up the code in the reported section:
$(".button2color").click(function() {
$(".inputboxmodal2").each(function() {
var st = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var st2 = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
if ($(this).find(".input-check").val().trim() != "") {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st);
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "green");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
$(this).next().find(".error").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
} else {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st);
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "green");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove");
$(this).find(".error").addClass("ok");
}
});
});
The duplication is easily seen in both sections of the if statement.
I want to start cleaning this up by improving the condition in the if statement, but before doing that I need to get this code into the right place. The
.button2color is for the change-password reset button. That code is currently in login.js file, as is the rest of the inputboxmodel2 code. I have the filenames switched around for login.js and change-password.js. Switching those names around results in the code being in the correctly named files.
After updating the files, we should also update
.button2color so that it more clearly tells us what it’s for.
// $(".button2color").click(function () {
$("#changepw [type=reset]").click(function passwordResetHandler() {
// $(".inputboxmodal2").each(function () {
$(".inputboxmodal2").each(function resetInputMessages() {
Before updating the rest of the code more tests are needed, to ensure that our changes to improve the code don’t change the behaviour of what the code is supposed to do.
Tests
The first set of code to test is from the if statement:
if ($(this).find(".input-check").val().trim() != "") {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st);
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "green");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
$(this).next().find(".error").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
As the
$(".inputboxmodal2").each method is used to refer to different
inputboxmodal2 sections, I’ll just use the first section with which to test.
The
!= "" part is odd though, because when resetting the form everything seems to already be set to empty. I can check if we ever get there in a test by seeing if a console.log statement ever appears.
if ($(this).find(".input-check").val().trim() != "") {
console.log("a filled input field");
...
And yes, when selecting login and change password, with something in one of the form fields, clicking Reset causes the console.log to appear in the browser console, after which the browser empties the form fields. Testing both filled and empty fields will need to be tested, at least initially, and the console.log line is no longer needed.
Testing the error content
For now, the change-password test needs to put a value in one of the fields, of which the email field is suitable. While it’s possible to use the email’s id attribute to access it, it’s prefereable instead to use the same technique that the code uses to get the field as that is a more reliable way to access what the code accesses.
When structuring a test, it’s always helpful to use a given/when/then structure for each test.
- given that the email value has some content
- when the change-password form Reset button is clicked
- then the email error should change to be “Your E-mail”
./tests/change-password.test.js
describe("Change-password form is reset", function () {
const inputGroup = $(".inputboxmodal2:first");
const $emailInput = $inputGroup.find(".input-check");
const $emailError = $inputGroup.find(".error");
it("Resets the error message when value has content", function () {
$emailInput.value = "test@example.com";
$emailError.html("test content");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail");
});
});
I might as well keep tests for the same thing grouped together. The other html thing that happens is in the else clause, when the value is empty.
describe("When reset password form is reset, reset input classes", function () {
const $inputGroup = $(".inputboxmodal2");
const $emailInput = $inputGroup.find(".input-check");
const $emailError = $inputGroup.find(".error");
it("Resets the error message when value has content", function () {
$emailInput.value = "test@example.com";
$emailError.html("test content");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail");
});
it("Resets the error message when value is empty", function () {
$emailInput.value = "";
$emailError.html("test content");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail");
});
});
It’s quite clear now that that both behave exactly the same regardless of the value, so we can combine the two together and ignore the value when testing the html value.
describe("When reset password form is reset, reset input classes", function () {
const $inputGroup = $(".inputboxmodal2");
const $emailInput = $inputGroup.find(".input-check");
const $emailError = $inputGroup.find(".error");
it("Resets the error message", function () {
$emailError.html("test content");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail");
});
});
Test the error color
The error color is tested in a similar way:
describe("When reset password form is reset, reset input classes", function () {
const $inputGroup = $(".inputboxmodal2");
const $emailInput = $inputGroup.find(".input-check");
const $emailError = $inputGroup.find(".error");
...
it("Resets the error color", function () {
$emailError.removeClass("green");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.contain("green");
});
});
Test the feedback classes
The feedback behaviour differs based on whether the value has content or not, so separate tests will be needed for some of it.
const $emailFeedback = $inputGroup.find(".feedback");
...
it("Removes the feedback glyphicon class", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("Removes the feedback glyphicon-ok class when value has content", function () {
$emailInput.val("test content");
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("Removes the feedback ok class when value has content", function () {
$emailInput.val("test content");
$emailFeedback.addClass("ok");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("Removes the feedback glyphicon-remove class when value is empty", function () {
$emailInput.val("");
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
Test the error classes
When testing the error classes, I see that the JS code seems to have an error in it.
$(this).next().find(".error").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
That code results in the next error section being found, resulting in the first error section not being affected. There doesn’t seem to be a good reason for that type of behaviour, so I’m making an executive decision to remove next() from that line.
The tests then end up being simpler, resulting in the following test code:
it("Removes the error warning class when value has content", function () {
$emailInput.val("test content");
$emailError.addClass("warning");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("Adds the error ok class", function () {
$emailError.removeClass("ok");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
We are now ready to update the change-password reset code.
Improve the condition
The if condition is the first thing that I’ll improve. There are several different things in there to understand before you know what it’s supposed to do:
- this
- find
- input-check
- val
- trim
- not empty
It’s much easier to understand when there are less concepts to take in, for example with the following comparison:
if (trimmedValue > "") {
We only need the inputValue to help out here, for which we can rename that st2 variable.
var $inputField = $(this).find(".input-check");
var trimmedValue = $inputField.val().trim();
var st = $inputField.attr("name");
if (trimmedValue > "") {
That st variable can be renamed to inputName, making it easier to understand.
var trimmedValue = $inputField.val().trim();
// var st = $inputField.attr("name");
var inputName = $inputField.attr("name");
if (trimmedValue > "") {
// $(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st);
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + inputName);
On further investigation, we don’t even need the if condition. Most of the code in the if and else sections are a duplicate of each other, and the rest works regardless of the condition. When the condition is removed, the tests all still work, helping to comfirm that the if/else split doesn’t serve any beneficial purpose.
$("#changepw [type=reset]").click(function passwordResetHandler() {
$(".inputboxmodal2").each(function resetInputMessages() {
var $inputField = $(this).find(".input-check");
var inputName = $inputField.attr("name");
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + inputName);
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "green");
$(this).find(".error").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove glyphicon-ok ok");
});
});
That is a much better simplification, and the tests still work telling us that everything is all good.
Simplify the tests
Now that we don’t need the if statement for the value being filled or empty, we can simplify the tests too by removing its requirement on the value.
// it("Removes the error warning class when value has content", function () {
it("Removes the error warning class", function () {
// $emailInput.val("test content");
$emailError.addClass("warning");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
...
// it("Removes the feedback glyphicon-ok class when value has content", function () {
it("Removes the feedback glyphicon-ok class", function () {
// $emailInput.val("test content");
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
// it("Removes the feedback ok class when value has content", function () {
it("Removes the feedback ok class", function () {
// $emailInput.val("test content");
$emailFeedback.addClass("ok");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
// it("Removes the feedback glyphicon-remove class when value is empty", function () {
it("Removes the feedback glyphicon-remove class", function () {
// $emailInput.val("");
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
$("#changepw [type=reset]").trigger("click");
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
Summary
We have used jsInspect to find another case of duplication, used tests to ensure we don’t break the code, and refactored the code to remove that duplication.
I have also fixed what looks to be an error when the change-password form is reset, by removing next() from the error statement.
The code as it stands now can be obtained from the v0.0.3 release
Running inspect.bat again shows that there are only 21 sets of duplication left. We are starting to make progress.