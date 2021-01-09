Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from checking empty inputs, and also from inputStatus, is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:
- removing duplication between citylist and validate code
- removing duplication from inputStatus feedback code
- also removing duplication from inputStatus error and required
Duplication found between citylist and validate code
./registration3\registration.js:313,316
function citylistClickHandler() {
const $form = $(this).closest("form");
const $cityInput = $form.find("[name='Your City']");
const $cityGroup = $cityInput.closest(".form-group");
./registration3\validate.js:88,91
$(form).find(".form-group").has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
const $requiredField = $(this).find("input, textarea");
const name = $requiredField.attr("name");
const validations = [checkEmpty];
Making the duplication easier to understand
I’m puzzled about what duplication there is in that code. Perhaps if we give the input fields the same make things might become clearer.
registration.js
function citylistClickHandler() {
const $form = $(this).closest("form");
// const $cityInput = $form.find("[name='Your City']");
const $inputField = $form.find("[name='Your City']");
// const $cityGroup = $cityInput.closest(".form-group");
const $cityGroup = $inputField.closest(".form-group");
//...
// $cityInput.val(value);
$inputField.val(value);
validate.js
$(form).find(".form-group").has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
// const $requiredField = $(this).find("input, textarea");
const $inputField = $(this).find("input, textarea");
// const name = $requiredField.attr("name");
const name = $inputField.attr("name");
Extract check field code
The citylist code checks if a field is empty, and the validate code checks if a lot of fields are empty.
Some of the validate code can be extracted out to a separate checkFieldEmpty function so that we can make it available from the validate code, and use it from the registration code as well.
We add a test to validate.test.js for the expected behaviour of validate.checkFieldEmpty:
describe("checks empty", function () {
it("checks a field is empty", function () {
emailInput.value = "";
$emailError.removeClass("warning");
validate.checkFieldEmpty(emailGroup);
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("checks a field is not empty", function () {
emailInput.value = "test@example.com";
$emailError.removeClass("ok");
validate.checkFieldEmpty(emailGroup);
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
});
and we create the checkFieldEmpty function.
function checkFieldEmpty(formGroup) {
const $inputField = $(formGroup).find("input, textarea");
const name = $inputField.attr("name");
const validations = [checkEmpty];
check(formGroup, Object.fromEntries([
[name, validations]
]));
}
function checkFormEmpty(form) {
$(form).find(".form-group").has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
// const $inputField = $(this).find("input, // textarea");
// const name = $inputField.attr("name");
// const validations = [checkEmpty];
// check(this, Object.fromEntries([
// [name, validations]
// ]));
checkFieldEmpty(this);
});
}
return {
createValidator,
check,
checkFieldEmpty,
checkFormEmpty,
Let’s now try and use that checkFieldEmpty function from the registration code:
registration.js
// validate.check($cityGroup, {
// "Your City": [validate.fn.checkEmpty]
// });
validate.checkEmptyField($cityGroup);
The tests all still pass, and the duplication is no longer found.
Duplication found in inputStatus
The next issue of duplication is in the inputStatus code:
./registration3\input-status.js:29,37
$feedback.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok");
setNone($feedback);
}
function feedbackOk(inputGroup) {
const $feedback = $(inputGroup).find(".feedback");
feedbackNone(inputGroup);
$feedback.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok");
setOk($feedback);
}
./registration3\input-status.js:35,43
$feedback.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok");
setOk($feedback);
}
function feedbackWarning(inputGroup) {
const $feedback = $(inputGroup).find(".feedback");
feedbackNone(inputGroup);
$feedback.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove");
setWarning($feedback);
}
After trying a few different things, success is found by using a separate setFeedback function, and passing “none”, “ok”, or “warning” to it.
function setFeedback(inputGroup, type) {
const $feedback = $(inputGroup).find(".feedback");
const warningClass = "glyphicon glyphicon-remove";
const okClass = "glyphicon glyphicon-ok";
setNone($feedback, warningClass + " " + okClass);
if (type === "ok") {
setOk($feedback, okClass);
}
if (type === "warning") {
setWarning($feedback, warningClass);
}
}
//...
function feedbackNone(inputGroup) {
setFeedback(inputGroup, "none");
}
function feedbackOk(inputGroup) {
setFeedback(inputGroup, "ok");
}
function feedbackWarning(inputGroup) {
setFeedback(inputGroup, "warning");
}
This has me wanting to do the same thing for error and required now.
Pass ok or warning to a setError function
Instead of having the errorOk and errorWarning functions duplicate things, we can pass ok or warning to a separate setError function.
function setError(inputGroup, type, message) {
const $error = $(inputGroup).find(".error");
$error.html(message);
if (type === "ok") {
$error.css("color", "green");
setOk($error);
}
if (type === "warning") {
$error.css("color", "red");
setWarning($error);
}
}
//...
function errorOk(inputGroup, message) {
setError(inputGroup, "ok", message);
}
function errorWarning(inputGroup, message) {
setError(inputGroup, "warning", message);
}
And the same can be done for the required status too.
function setRequired(inputGroup, type) {
const $required = $(inputGroup).find(".starrq");
if (type === "ok") {
setOk($required);
}
if (type === "warning") {
setWarning($required);
}
}
//...
function requiredOk(inputGroup) {
setRequired(inputGroup, "ok");
}
function requiredWarning(inputGroup) {
setRequired(inputGroup, "warning");
}
Much of the duplication in the inputStatus code has now been removed.
Summary
We removed duplication from between citylist and validate code, from inputStatus feedback code, and also from inputStatus error and required code too.
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.29 in releases
Next time we take care of the largest amount of duplication of all, the mouseenter and mouseleave code at the top of the registration code.