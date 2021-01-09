Remove duplication to improve code

Cleaning up the code is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:

Investigating a case of duplication

Finishing off linting the code

Duplication found in login and change-password code?

Here is the duplication that jsInspect has found.

Match - 2 instances ./registration3\change-password.js:1,43 // TODO: Clean up with JSLint const changePassword = (function makeChangePassword() { function passwordsMatchRule(input) { return validate.fieldMatch("Password", input); } const retypeValidator = { "Password Retype": [ validate.fn.hasContent, validate.createMatcher({ fieldname: "Password", error: "Password doesn't match retyped password" }) ] }; function passwordInputHandler(evt) { validate.check(evt.target, retypeValidator); } function passwordSubmitHandler(evt) { validate.checkFormEmpty("#changepw"); if ($("#changepw .warning").length !== 0) { evt.preventDefault(); } } function passwordResetHandler() { inputStatus.resetForm($("#changepw")); } $("#changepw .form-group").on( "focusin focusout input", passwordInputHandler ); $("#changepw").on("submit", passwordSubmitHandler); $("#changepw").on("reset", passwordResetHandler); return { eventHandler: { passwordInput: passwordInputHandler, passwordSubmit: passwordSubmitHandler, passwordReset: passwordResetHandler } }; ./registration3\login.js:1,27 // TODO: Clean up with JSLint const login = (function() { function loginInputHandler() { validate.check(this); } function loginSubmitHandler(evt) { validate.checkFormEmpty("#login"); if ($("#login .warning").length !== 0) { evt.preventDefault(); } } function loginResetHandler() { inputStatus.resetForm($("#login")); } $("#login .form-group").on("focusin focusout input", loginInputHandler); $("#login").on("submit", loginSubmitHandler); $("#login").on("reset", loginResetHandler); return { eventHandler: { loginInput: loginInputHandler, loginSubmit: loginSubmitHandler, loginReset: loginResetHandler } };

That’s the whole login and change-password code!

Yes I agree that there is some duplication there. The login and change-password forms are similar, but no real benefit is gained in trying to remove that duplication from here.

I do notice that we haven’t yet linted the code to clean up any remaining issues. The registation code that was cleaned up in v0.0.37 wasn’t quite complete, so we should get that done now.

Completing the cleanup of registration code

When linting the registration code I saw in the report that there was only one last issue left, that being to use double quotes instead of single quotes.

// $('#terms').click(termsClickHandler); $("#terms").click(termsClickHandler);

My mistake was assuming that was the last error, and I only updated the example code in the post, leaving the registration code itself unchanged.

After making the desired change and running it through the linter again, I find that there’s a new range of issues that are found.

Anonymous function 1

Having previously used beautifier.io to tidy up the code, that lets JSLint easily find anonymous functions.

Anonymous functions are typically not a good idea, as it can be tricky to understand what they are supposed to do. Naming anonymous functions provides a significant benefit to us when we read through the code.

The first anonymous function is the main one that makes the registration object. I used to use the create keyword for this type of function, but that now gets confusing when we also use the Object.create method. As a result we use make now instead of create.

We can name that function makeRegistration, to help inform us that it’s being invoked and gives us an object in return.

// const registration = (function makeRegistration() { const registration = (function() {

Anonymous function 2

The next anonymous function is right at the start of the registration code:

const registration = (function makeRegistration() { $(".icon").click(function() { $(".bar1").toggleClass("blue"); $(".bar1").toggleClass("rotate45dg"); $(".bar2").toggleClass("opacity"); $(".bar3").toggleClass("rotate-45dg"); });

We haven’t had the chance through the duplication removal to investigate this code. What is icon? What are the bar1/bar2/bar3 things? We can answer those while trying to figure out what to name the function.

That icon code doesn’t belong in the registration code. It defines behaviour for the collapsed menu button when used on a narrow screen. We should move it out to the setup code instead.

registration.js

const registration = (function makeRegistration() { // $(".icon").click(function() { // $(".bar1").toggleClass("blue"); // $(".bar1").toggleClass("rotate45dg"); // $(".bar2").toggleClass("opacity"); // $(".bar3").toggleClass("rotate-45dg"); // });

setup.js

$(".icon").click(function() { $(".bar1").toggleClass("blue"); $(".bar1").toggleClass("rotate45dg"); $(".bar2").toggleClass("opacity"); $(".bar3").toggleClass("rotate-45dg"); });

Instead of using .icon, it gives a better understanding to instead refer to the navbar button.

// $(".icon").click(function() { $(".navbar-header button").click(function() { $(".bar1").toggleClass("blue"); $(".bar1").toggleClass("rotate45dg"); $(".bar2").toggleClass("opacity"); $(".bar3").toggleClass("rotate-45dg"); });

What the code does is to animate the three bars of a hamburger menu icon, into a cross shape for a close button. As a result, I can call the function animateClosingCross and leave things as they are.

// $(".navbar-header button").click(function() { $(".navbar-header button").click(function animateClosingCross() { $(".bar1").toggleClass("blue"); $(".bar1").toggleClass("rotate45dg"); $(".bar2").toggleClass("opacity"); $(".bar3").toggleClass("rotate-45dg"); });

Remove duplicate code

Also at the top of the registration code is this section of code to initialize the modal dialog.

registration.js

$("#myBtn").click(function() { $("#myModal").modal(); });

That is a duplicate of code that’s already in the setup.js code, so the registration set of code can be removed.

// $("#myBtn").click(function() { // $("#myModal").modal(); // });

Unused warnings

We now have a range of unused warnings from the linter to take care of.

Unused ‘createNomatcher’

When we removed the need for the nomatcher method, we didn’t remove this function that’s no longer used. We can remove it now.

// function createNomatcher(validatorName) { // const validatorConfig = validators[validatorName]; // return validate.createNomatcher(validatorConfig); // }

Unused ‘i’

The resetMessages function that’s used by the jQuery each method, has the formGroup parameter being used but not the index parameter. jQuery’s each method is backwards compared with the JavaScript normal usage of forEach methods so it’s tricky to ignore the i parameter. Fortunately JSLint lets us name it ignore to help us know that we shouldn’t pay more attention to it.

function resetMessages(i, formGroup) { function resetMessages(ignore, formGroup) { //... }

My personal preference is to use the JavaScript forEach method instead, which has formGroup as the first argument. But as jQuery is wanting to be used here, we had better stay as much as practical with jQuery usage.

Unused ‘$error’

In the resetMessages function, because we are using inputStatus to show the messages, we no longer need direct access to the error field. That part can be removed.

function resetMessages(formGroup) { // const $error = $(formGroup).find(".error"); const name = $(formGroup).find(".check").attr("name"); inputStatus.errorOk(formGroup, name); inputStatus.feedbackNone(formGroup); inputStatus.requiredOk(formGroup); }

Unused evt

Lastly, when setting up the registration reset handler, we used an evt parameter to provide easy access to the event objct should we need it. We don’t need it, so that can be removed too.

// function registrationResetHandler(evt) { function registrationResetHandler() { document.querySelectorAll(".form-group").forEach(resetMessages); removeTermWarning(); }

All of those updates result in the registration code being much more cleaned up than it was before.

Clean up the login code

As it doesn’t seem that we will revisit the login code, we should perform a final cleanup of that code too.

Unexpected ‘this’

The only issue with the login code is that the this keyword is being used.

function loginInputHandler() { validate.check(this); }

We should get the check argument from the event object instead. We can start by telling the test to pass a replica of the event object to the handler:

login-input-email.test.js

function loginInputHandler() { const inputHandler = login.eventHandler.loginInput; // const thisArg = $emailGroup.get(0); const evt = {target: $emailGroup.get(0)}; // inputHandler.call(thisArg); inputHandler(evt); }

The same change gets made to the other login test files too, and we can easily update the login code to use the event target instead.

// function loginInputHandler() { function loginInputHandler(evt) { // validate.check(this); validate.check(evt.target); }

Give anonymous function a name

Similar as to what we did with the registration code, we should give the login function a name:

const login = (function makeLogin() {

And that’s all of the issues found in the login code.

Clean up the change-password code

The anonymous function in change-password can be named in the same way as we have done with the login code.

// const changePassword = (function() { const changePassword = (function makeChangePassword() {

Unused ‘passwordsMatchRule’

The linter has found a function that we used to use, that is no longer being used. We can easily remove that function. I still keep an eye on the tests as we remove the code to ensure that they are all passing, just in case something else relied on it.

change-password.js

// function passwordsMatchRule(input) { // return validate.fieldMatch("Password", input); // }

Improve event handlers

While updating the change-password code, I see that all of the event handlers are grouped together at the end of the code. We should group them together in the other parts of the code too.

registration.js

// $(".input-group").on("input", registrationInputHandler); //... // $(".citylist li").click(citylistClickHandler); //... // $("#terms").click(termsClickHandler); //... // $("#registration").on("submit", registrationSubmitHandler); //... $(".input-group").on("input", registrationInputHandler); $(".citylist li").click(citylistClickHandler); $("#terms").click(termsClickHandler); $("#registration").on("submit", registrationSubmitHandler); $("#registration").on("reset", registrationResetHandler);

Group event handlers together

While we are grouping similar things together, the event handler functions should also be grouped together near the end of the code too.

function citylistClickHandler(evt) { //... } function registrationInputHandler(evt) { //... } function termsClickHandler() { updateTerms(); } function registrationSubmitHandler(evt) { validate.checkFormEmpty("#registration"); updateTerms(); if ($("#registration .warning").length !== 0) { evt.preventDefault(); } } function registrationResetHandler() { document.querySelectorAll(".form-group").forEach(resetMessages); removeTermWarning(); }

Simplify code

The event handlers should also be kept small and simple, to improve our ability to understand them.

function selectAndValidate(listItem) { const $form = $(listItem).closest("form"); const $cityField = $form.find("[name='Your City']"); const $cityGroup = $cityField.closest(".form-group"); const value = $(listItem).text().trim(); $cityField.val(value); $("#citylist").collapse("hide"); validate.check($cityGroup, { "Your City": [validate.fn.hasContent] }); } function citylistClickHandler(evt) { // const listItem = evt.target; //... // validate.check($cityGroup, { // "Your City": [validate.fn.hasContent] // }); selectAndValidate(evt.target); }

The registration input handler is also simplified by moving the code into a validateFields function.

function validateFields(inputGroup) { const validators = { //... return validate.check($formGroup, { //... }); } function registrationInputHandler(evt) { // const validators = { // ... // return validate.check($formGroup, { // ... // }); validateFields(evt.target); }

I’m also noticing that the validateFields function contains quite a lot of configuration, that can be extracted out of the function.

const validatorConfig = { lessThanTwentyChars: { regex: /^.{1,19}$/, error: "Please enter no more than 19 char" }, moreThanOneChar: { regex: /^.{2,}$/, error: "Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least" }, onlyAlphaChars: { regex: /^([a-zA-Z]{1,})+$/, error: "Please enter upper case and lower case only" }, isPhoneNumber: { regex: /^\(?([0-9]{4})\)?[\u0020.\-]?([0-9]{3})[\u0020.\-]?([0-9]{4})$/, error: "Please enter Phone Number correctly" }, isEmail: { regex: /^([\w\-.]+@([\w\-]+\.)+[\w\-]{2,4})?$/, error: "Please enter it correctly" }, postalAddress: { regex: /^\d+\s[A-z]+\s[A-z]+/g, error: "Please enter Address correctly" }, postcode: { regex: /^[a-zA-Z]{1,2}([0-9]{1,2}|[0-9][a-zA-Z])\s*[0-9][a-zA-Z]{2}$/, error: "Please enter Post-code correctly" }, differentThanFirstname: { fieldname: "First Name", shouldMatch: false, error: "Password shouldn't match first-name" }, differentThanLastname: { fieldname: "Last Name", shouldMatch: false, error: "Password shouldn't match last-name" }, differentThanCity: { fieldname: "Your City", shouldMatch: false, error: "Password shouldn't match city name" }, matchesPassword: { fieldname: "Password", error: "Password doesn't match retyped pwd" } }; //... function createMatcher(validatorName) { const config = validatorConfig[validatorName]; return validate.createMatcher(config); }

and lastly, we can extract out some of the validators to a separate object too.

const validators = { //... }; return validate.check($formGroup, validators);

That’s about the last of the cleaning up of the code.

Summary

We investigated a case of duplication, finding that it doesn’t need to be removed, and finished off linting the code.

The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.41 in releases

Next time we investigate the second of four sets of remaining duplication.