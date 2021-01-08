Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from the login and registration submit functions is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:
- simplifying the login submit code
- simplifying the registration submit code
- renaming input-check to check
- extracting out a common function for both
- moving that common code to validate module
Duplication found in registration and login submit code
The jsInspect code finds duplication existing in these locations:
./registration3\login.js:22,26
inputStatus.feedbackWarning(inputGroup);
}
function loginSubmitHandler(evt) {
$("#login .form-group").has(".input-check").each(function validateInput() {
var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
./registration3\registration.js:476,480
$('#terms').click(termsClickHandler);
function registrationSubmitHandler(evt) {
$('.form-group').has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
var $requiredField = $(this).find("input, textarea");
Simplify the login submit code
Looking at the login click function, we now have validate.check to help simplify the code that’s there.
First, I update the messages so that they follow the same format as the other messages. The most reliable way to do that is to update the tests first, which helps to confirm that we do have tests in place:
login-submit.test.js
// expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail is OK");
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("E-mail is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly");
//...
// expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail is empty");
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("E-mail is Empty: Please enter data into this input");
The valid email test also wants to have not just any value, but an actual email address too.
it("email has value, resets email error", function () {
//...
$emailInput.val("test@example.com");
and then update the code so that the tests pass:
if (trimmedValue !== "") {
// removeError(this, "Your " + inputName + " is OK");
removeError(this, inputName + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly");
} else {
// addError(this, "Your " + inputName + " is empty");
addError(this, inputName + " is Empty: Please enter data into this input");
evt.preventDefault();
}
Next we move the success part down to the bottom:
if (trimmedValue === "") {
addError(this, inputName + " is Empty: Please enter data into this input");
evt.preventDefault();
} else {
removeError(this, inputName + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly");
}
and now we can use validate.check to replace that code, allowing us to delete the addError and removeError functions:
// function removeError(inputGroup, message) {
// inputStatus.errorOk(inputGroup, message);
// inputStatus.feedbackOk(inputGroup);
// }
// function addError(inputGroup, message) {
// inputStatus.errorWarning(inputGroup, message);
// inputStatus.feedbackWarning(inputGroup);
// }
//...
// var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var trimmedValue = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
validate.check(this);
if (trimmedValue === "") {
evt.preventDefault();
}
And lastly, instead of checking that the value is empty, a more generic solution is to check if the form has a warning class before preventing the default behaviour.
// var trimmedValue = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
validate.check(this);
if ($("#login").has(".warning")) {
evt.preventDefault();
}
Simplify the registration submit code
We can now simplify and reorganise the registration click handler so that it’s as close as possible to the login submit handler:
Here is how the registration click handler looks before we begin:
function registrationSubmitHandler(evt) {
$('.form-group').has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
var $requiredField = $(this).find("input, textarea");
var name = $requiredField.attr("name");
var value = $requiredField.val().trim();
if (value === "") {
inputStatus.warning(this, name + " is empty!");
}
});
updateTerms();
if ($(".inputstatus .warning").length !== 0) {
evt.preventDefault();
}
}
$("#registration").on("submit", registrationSubmitHandler);
We look to have suitable tests in place for this code, so we can now update it in the same way as we did with the login code:
Make check and input-check consistent
Currently the
check classname is used for required registration form fields, and
input-check is used for required login and change-password fields.
It will be easier to remove duplication when the same system is used across those different forms, so renaming input-check to
check is what we will do.
index.html / tests.html
<!--<input type="email" class="form-control borderbottom input-check" id="emailm1" placeholder="Enter email" name="E-mail">-->
<input type="email" class="form-control borderbottom check" id="emailm1" placeholder="Enter email" name="E-mail">
<!-- ... -->
<!--<input type="password" class="form-control borderbottom input-check" id="pwdm1" placeholder="Enter password" name="Password">-->
<input type="password" class="form-control borderbottom check" id="pwdm1" placeholder="Enter password" name="Password">
<!-- ... -->
<!--<input type="email" class="form-control borderbottom input-check" id="emailm2" placeholder="Enter email" name="E-mail">-->
<input type="email" class="form-control borderbottom check" id="emailm2" placeholder="Enter email" name="E-mail">
<!-- ... -->
<!--<input type="password" class="form-control borderbottom input-check" id="pwdm2"
placeholder="Type password" name="Password">-->
<input type="password" class="form-control borderbottom check" id="pwdm2"
placeholder="Type password" name="Password">
<!-- ... -->
<!--<input type="password" class="form-control borderbottom input-check" id="pwdmre2"
placeholder="Retype password" name="Password Retype">-->
<input type="password" class="form-control borderbottom check" id="pwdmre2"
placeholder="Retype password" name="Password Retype">
That causes some tests to break, so we update the login and change-password code to make the tests pass again.
login.js
// $("#login .form-group").has(".input-check").each(function validateInput() {
$("#login .form-group").has(".check").each(function validateInput() {
change-password.js
function passwordSubmitHandler(evt) {
// $("#changepw .form-group").has(".input-check").each(function() {
$("#changepw .form-group").has(".check").each(function() {
// var trimmedValue = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
var trimmedValue = $(this).find(".check").val().trim();
// var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var inputName = $(this).find(".check").attr("name");
input-status.js
function resetForm($form) {
$form.find(".form-group").each(function() {
// var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var inputName = $(this).find(".check").attr("name");
//...
and the tests have only two sections that refer to input-check too:
inputstatus.test.js
describe("resetForm", function () {
$form = $("form").eq(1);
// $formGroups = $form.find(".form-group").has(".input-check");
$formGroups = $form.find(".form-group").has(".check");
$group1 = $formGroups.eq(0);
$group2 = $formGroups.eq(1);
// $name1 = $group1.find(".input-check").attr("name");
$name1 = $group1.find(".check").attr("name");
// $name2 = $group2.find(".input-check").attr("name");
$name2 = $group2.find(".check").attr("name");
$error1 = $group1.find(".error");
$error2 = $group2.find(".error");
login-submit.test.js
it("email is empty, shows email error", function () {
const $emailGroup = $("#login .form-group").eq(1);
// const $emailInput = $emailGroup.find(".input-check").first();
const $emailInput = $emailGroup.find(".check").first();
const $emailError = $emailGroup.find(".error");
Make the empty message consistent
We should now make the empty message consistent with the way that ew’ve use the empty message in previous code:
registration-submit.test.js
it("shows the error text", function () {
$firstnameError.html("");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
// expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is empty!");
expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is Empty: Please enter data into this input");
});
registration.js
if (value === "") {
// inputStatus.warning(this, name + " is empty!");
inputStatus.warning(this, name + " is Empty: Please enter data into this input");
}
Replace inputStatus with validate.check
We can now use validate.check instead of the inputStatus code:
function registrationSubmitHandler(evt) {
$('#registration .form-group').has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
const $requiredField = $(this).find("input, textarea");
const name = $requiredField.attr("name");
// const value = $requiredField.val().trim();
// if (value === "") {
// inputStatus.warning(this, name + " is Empty: Please enter data into this input");
// }
const validations = [validate.fn.checkEmpty];
validate.check(this, Object.fromEntries([
[name, validations]
]));
});
Restrict warning check to the form
Next, we can ensure that checking for warnings only occurs within the registration form itself.
// if ($(".inputstatus .warning").length !== 0) {
if ($("#registration .warning").length !== 0) {
evt.preventDefault();
}
I can now imagine a potential future, where some of this code is in the validate section, so that it can be used both by the registration and the login code.
Move common code out to a separate function
We can now move that submitValidation out to a separate function.
function validateFormgroups() {
$('#registration .form-group').has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
const $requiredField = $(this).find("input, textarea");
const name = $requiredField.attr("name");
const validations = [validate.fn.checkEmpty];
validate.check(this, Object.fromEntries([
[name, validations]
]));
});
}
function registrationSubmitHandler(evt) {
validateFormgroups();
updateTerms();
//...
}
I can now pass a function argument for the
#registration piece:
// function validateFormgroups() {
function validateFormgroups(form) {
// $('#registration .form-group').has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
$(form).find('.form-group').has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
That validateFormgroups can be moved into the validate code. It will be good as a checkFormEmpty function.
function checkFormEmpty(form) {
$(form).find(".form-group").has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
const $requiredField = $(this).find("input, textarea");
const name = $requiredField.attr("name");
const validations = [checkEmpty];
check(this, Object.fromEntries([
[name, validations]
]));
});
}
return {
createValidator,
check,
checkFormEmpty,
We can now update the registration and the login code, to use validate.checkFormEmpty instead.
registration.js
function registrationSubmitHandler(evt) {
// validateFormgroups("#registration");
validate.checkFormEmpty("#registration");
updateTerms();
if ($("#registration .warning").length !== 0) {
evt.preventDefault();
}
}
login.js
function loginSubmitHandler(evt) {
// $("#login .form-group").has(".check").each(function validateInput() {
// validate.check(this);
// });
validate.checkFormEmpty("#login");
if ($("#login .warning").length !== 0) {
evt.preventDefault();
}
}
Summary
We simplified the login and registration submit code, renamed input-check to check, extracted out a common function for both, and moved that common code to validate module.
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.28 in releases
Next time we investigate duplication between our new validate function and the citylist click handler.