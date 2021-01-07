Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from … is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:

adding tests for the citylist click handler

removing duplication from citylist code

making the code easier to understand

Refine jsInspect’s ability to find duplication

As the identifiers and variable names make it more difficult for duplication to be noticed, we can tell the jsInspect program to ignore identifiers and ignore variables.

We can update the inspect.bat batch file to help out, by adding -I to ignore different identifiers, and -L to ignore different literals.

inspect.bat

@echo off npx jsinspect -t 20 registration3 --ignore lib -I -L

The inspection for duplication now finds a few more useful sets of duplication, resulting in 8 more sets of it to take care of.

Removing duplication from city click handler

The next set of duplication is found in the city click handler:

./registration3\registration.js:320,322 $(".form-group").find("#errorid").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(".form-group").find("#feedbackid").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $(".form-group").find("#cityRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); ./registration3\registration.js:324,326 $(".form-group").find("#errorid").html("Your " + name + " field is Empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(".form-group").find("#feedbackid").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(".form-group").find("#cityRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");

This is the code that occurs when a selection is made from the list of cities that appears when clicking on the city field.

Add tests for the expected behaviour

The code that needs tests is as follows:

$(".citylist li").click(function() { var city = $(this).text().trim(); var name = $("#your-city").attr("name"); $("#your-city").val(city); $("#demo2").collapse("hide"); if (city != "") { $(".form-group").find("#errorid").html(name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly"); $(".form-group").find("#errorid").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(".form-group").find("#feedbackid").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $(".form-group").find("#cityRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); } else { $(".form-group").find("#errorid").html("Your " + name + " field is Empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(".form-group").find("#feedbackid").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(".form-group").find("#cityRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } });

The things that the code does that need testing is that the city value is updated, the list of cities is collapsed, and the city value is validated. Quite how the city becomes empty is a mystery - I’ll find out more when setting up the tests.

The first citylist test

The first citylist test helps us to ensure that we are testing something related to the code that we are going to update.

citylist-click.test.js

describe("registration input city", function () { /* Structure - ul.citylist - li */ function callCitylistClickHandler(thisArg) { $(".citylist li").first().trigger("click"); } after(function () { $("#demo2").collapse("hide"); }); it("updates the city", function () { $("#your-city").val(""); callCitylistClickHandler(); expect($("#your-city").val()).to.equal("London"); }); });

Separate the event assignment from event handler

Now that we have something being tested, we can update the citylist code so that it is easier to test. We separate the click handler from the citylist assignment, and make the click handler available for testing.

// $(".citylist li").click(function () { function citylistClickHandler() { //... } $(".citylist li").click(citylistClickHandler); //... return { eventHandler: { //... citylistClick: citylistClickHandler, termsClick: termsClickHandler } };

Test using the event handler function

We can now access that citylistClickHandler from the test, without needing to trigger the click event. It’s safer to test things when less side-effects are likely to occur.

function callCitylistClickHandler(thisArg) { // $(".citylist li").first().trigger("click"); const citylistClickHandler = registration.eventHandler.citylistClick; const firstItem = $(".citylist li").first().get(0); const evt = { target: firstItem }; citylistClickHandler.call(evt.target, evt); }

We can now carry on to test the other things that happen when we use citylistClickHandler.

Adding further citylist click handler tests

Testing the collapse is something that I’ll skip over. Testing DOM behaviour is typically a bad idea, but here we have an animation too.

As we are using bootstrap, it’s enough to check that the collapse class names are appropriately on the elements.

it("can collapses the city list", function () { expect($("#citylist").attr("class")).to.contain("collapse"); });

Testing the citylist input

The next behaviour of the code is as follows:

if (city != "") { $(".form-group").find("#errorid").html(name + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); $(".form-group").find("#errorid").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(".form-group").find("#feedbackid").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $(".form-group").find("#cityRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); } else {

The #errorid and #feedbackid look to be lazy attempts to access the city-specific error and feedback areas. We’ll test specifically on those elements for now, until we can ensure that the need for #errorid and #feedback can be removed.

This code is easy to test. We won’t eventually need to test all features because we plan to replace it with inputStatus code instead, which already has reliable behaviour.

Until we do use inputStatus though, we’ll need to have tests in place for each detail, until we transition things over to using the inputStatus code.

$cityInput = $("#registration [name='Your City']"); $cityGroup = $cityInput.closest(".form-group"); $cityError = $cityGroup.find(".error"); //... it("shows no error", function () { $cityError.html(""); callCitylistClickHandler(); expect($cityError.html()).to.equal("Your City is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); }); it("adds ok to error", function () { $("#errorid").removeClass("ok"); callCitylistClickHandler(); expect($("#errorid").attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); }); it("removes warning from error", function () { $("#errorid").addClass("warning"); callCitylistClickHandler(); expect($cityError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning"); }); it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () { $("#feedbackid").removeClass("glyphicon"); callCitylistClickHandler(); expect($("#feedbackid").attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon"); }); it("removes glyphicon-remove from feedback", function () { $("#feedbackid").addClass("glyphicon-remove"); callCitylistClickHandler(); expect($("#feedbackid").attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove"); }); it("adds glyphicon-ok to feedback", function () { $("#feedbackid").removeClass("glyphicon-ok"); callCitylistClickHandler(); expect($("#feedbackid").attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-ok"); }); it("removes warning from feedback", function () { $("#feedbackid").addClass("warning"); callCitylistClickHandler(); expect($("#feedbackid").attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning"); }); it("adds ok to feedback", function () { $("#feedbackid").removeClass("ok"); callCitylistClickHandler(); expect($("#feedbackid").attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); }); it("adds ok to required", function () { $("#cityRequired").removeClass("ok"); callCitylistClickHandler(); expect($("#cityRequired").attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); }); it("removes warning from required", function () { $("#cityRequired").addClass("warning"); callCitylistClickHandler(); expect($("#cityRequired").attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning"); });

Testing the empty input

The last part of the code to test is when the input is empty.

} else { $(".form-group").find("#errorid").html(name + " is Empty: Please enter data into this input").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(".form-group").find("#feedbackid").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); $(".form-group").find("#cityRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); }

I haven’t been able to figure out how to get this code to run, without there being an empty citylist item.

Because normal behaviour isn’t capable of causing this part of the code to run, it’s fair to assume that it’s only accidentally here from a copy/paste of other similar code.

However, there is a way to test this code, and that is to add an empty citylist item and use that for the test instead.

We can add an empty item before testing, get that empty item before each test, then remove it after all of the tests have been done.

describe("On an error", function () { let emptyItem; beforeEach(function () { $(".citylist").append("<li></li>"); emptyItem = $(".citylist li").last().get(0); }); afterEach(function () { $(".citylist li:last").remove(); }); it("shows an error message", function () { $cityError.html(""); callCitylistClickHandler(emptyItem); expect($cityError.html()).to.equal("Your City is Empty: Please enter data into this input"); }); it("shows warning on error", function () { $cityError.removeClass("warning"); callCitylistClickHandler(emptyItem); expect($cityError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning"); }); });

The tests are all in place, we can now improve the code.

Improve the citylist click code

Can we remove the errorid, feedbackid, and cityrequired references? We sure can, by using the standard .error, .feedback, and .starrq references that we’ve used before.

Here’s an example of replacing #errorid with $cityError:

const $cityInput = $("#registration [name='Your City']"); const $cityGroup = $cityInput.closest(".form-group"); const $cityError = $cityGroup.find(".error"); const $cityFeedback = $cityGroup.find(".feedback"); const $cityRequired = $cityGroup.find(".starrq"); //... it("adds ok to error", function () { // $("#errorid").removeClass("ok"); $cityError.removeClass("ok"); callCitylistClickHandler(firstItem); // expect($("#errorid").attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); expect($cityError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); });

Here’s an example of replacing #feedbackid with $cityFeedback:

it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () { // $("#feedbackid").removeClass("glyphicon"); $cityFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon"); callCitylistClickHandler(firstItem); // expect($("#feedbackid").attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon"); expect($cityFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon"); });

And, here is an example of replacing #cityRequired with $cityRequired instead:

it("adds ok to required", function () { // $("#cityRequired").removeClass("ok"); $cityRequired.removeClass("ok"); callCitylistClickHandler(firstItem); // expect($("#cityRequired").attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); expect($cityRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); });

Can we now remove errorid, feedbackid, and cityrequired from the HTML code?

Searching all of the files shows that nothing refers to them now, so we can clean up by removing those unneeded identifiers.

<!--<span id="cityRequired" class="glyphicon glyphicon-star starrq"></span> City:</label>--> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-star starrq"></span> City:</label> <!-- ... --> <!--<span id="errorid" class="error">Please click on the input field for the list of cities.</span>--> <span class="error">Please click on the input field for the list of cities.</span> <!-- ... --> <!--<span id="feedbackid" class="feedback"></span>--> <span class="feedback"></span>

We can now carry on to improve the code JS too.

Use inputStatus to simplify code

We can now use inputStatus for the error messages.

$form = $(this).closest("form"); $cityInput = $form.find("[name='Your City']"); $cityGroup = $cityInput.closest(".form-group"); if (city != "") { // $(".form-group").find("#errorid").html(name + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); // $(".form-group").find("#errorid").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); // $(".form-group").find("#feedbackid").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-/ remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); // $(".form-group").find("#cityRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); inputStatus.ok($cityGroup, name + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); } else { // $(".form-group").find("#errorid").html(name + " is Empty: Please enter data into this input").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); // $(".form-group").find("#feedbackid").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); // $(".form-group").find("#cityRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); inputStatus.warning($cityGroup, name + " is Empty: Please enter data into this input"); }

and we can move the empty test to the top, making this more consistent with other similar code:

if (city === "") { inputStatus.warning($cityGroup, name + " is Empty: Please enter data into this input"); } else { inputStatus.ok($cityGroup, name + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); }

Cleaning up the rest of the citylist code

Here’s the section of code that we are now going to improve:

function citylistClickHandler() { var city = $(this).text().trim(); var name = $("#your-city").attr("name"); $("#your-city").val(city); $("#demo2").collapse("hide"); $form = $(this).closest("form"); $cityInput = $form.find("[name='Your City']"); $cityGroup = $cityInput.closest(".form-group"); //...

We can reorganise this code so that the your-city identifier isn’t needed. When dealing with forms, best-practice is to use the named form fields instead.

function citylistClickHandler() { const $form = $(this).closest("form"); const $cityInput = $form.find("[name='Your City']"); const $cityGroup = $cityInput.closest(".form-group"); const value = $(this).text().trim(); $cityInput.val(value); $("#demo2").collapse("hide");

Finding a better name than demo2

That demo2 isn’t good either, but not because it’s an identifer. It’s because demo2 tells us nothing about what is being affected.

We can search for all references to demo2, and we find that it’s only in the HTML as a collapse term, and that one JS reference too.

We can easily rename demo2 to have a much more instructive name of citylist instead.

<!--<div data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#demo2">--> <div data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#citylist"> <!-- ... --> <!--<div id="demo2" class="collapse">--> <div id="citylist" class="collapse">

// $("#demo2").collapse("hide"); $("#citylist").collapse("hide");

That gives us final citylist click code that is simpler and easier to understand:

function citylistClickHandler() { const $form = $(this).closest("form"); const $cityInput = $form.find("[name='Your City']"); const $cityGroup = $cityInput.closest(".form-group"); const value = $(this).text().trim(); $cityInput.val(value); $("#demo2").collapse("hide"); validate.check($cityGroup, { "Your City": [validate.fn.checkEmpty] }); } $(".citylist li").click(citylistClickHandler);

Summary

We added tests for the citylist click handler, and removed duplication from citylist code to make the code easier to understand.

The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.27 in releases

Next time we puzzle over similar differences between the login and registration code.