Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from registration validation is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:

Add tests for remaining registration validations

simplifying if/else and use validate.check

creating rule functions to use for validation

use validate.check and condense them together

Add tests for remaining registration validations

I have added tests for all of the remaining form fields dealt with by the registration input handler. Those being for phone number, city, email, and password.

Here are the phone number tests:

registration-input-phonenumber.test.js

describe("registration input phonenumber", function () { /* Structure - .form-group - .starrq - .input-group - input - .inputstatus - .error - .feedback */ function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) { const registrationInputHandler = registration.eventHandler.registrationInput; registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg); } const $phoneGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='Phone Number']"); const $phoneInputGroup = $phoneGroup.find(".input-group"); const $phoneInput = $phoneGroup.find("input"); const $phoneError = $phoneGroup.find(".error"); after(function () { $("#registration").trigger("reset"); }); it("is empty", function () { $phoneInput.val(""); callRegistrationInputHandler($phoneInputGroup); expect($phoneError.html()).to.equal("Phone Number is Empty: Please enter data into this input"); }); it("isn't a phone number", function () { $phoneInput.val("not phone number"); callRegistrationInputHandler($phoneInputGroup); expect($phoneError.html()).to.equal("Phone Number is Incorrect: Please enter Phone Number correctly"); }); it("is a phone number", function () { $phoneInput.val("(1234)-567-8901"); callRegistrationInputHandler($phoneInputGroup); expect($phoneError.html()).to.equal("Phone Number is Ok: Your Phone number has been entered correctly"); }); });

Here are the city tests:

registration-input-city.test.js

describe("registration input city", function () { /* Structure - .form-group - .starrq - .input-group - input - .inputstatus - .error - .feedback */ function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) { const registrationInputHandler = registration.eventHandler.registrationInput; registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg); } const $cityGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='Your City']"); const $cityInputGroup = $cityGroup.find(".input-group"); const $cityInput = $cityGroup.find("input"); after(function () { $("#registration").trigger("reset"); }); it("value is empty", function () { $cityInput.val(""); const $cityError = $cityGroup.find(".error"); $cityError.html(""); callRegistrationInputHandler($cityInputGroup); expect($cityError.html()).to.equal("Your City field is Empty!"); }); describe("value has content", function () { $cityInput.val("test value"); const $cityError = $cityGroup.find(".error"); $cityError.html(""); callRegistrationInputHandler($cityInputGroup); expect($cityError.html()).to.equal("Your City field is OK!"); }); });

Here are the email tests:

registration-input-email.test.js

describe("registration-input email", function () { /* Structure - .form-group - .starrq - .input-group - input - .inputstatus - .error - .feedback */ function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) { const registrationInputHandler = registration.eventHandler.registrationInput; registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg); } const $emailGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='E-mail']"); const $emailInputGroup = $emailGroup.find(".input-group"); const $emailInput = $emailGroup.find("input"); const $emailError = $emailGroup.find(".error"); after(function () { $("#registration").trigger("reset"); }); it("is empty", function () { $emailInput.val(""); callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup); expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("E-mail is Empty: Please enter data into this input"); }); it("has repetition", function () { $emailInput.val("abbbc"); callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup); expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("E-mail is Fake text: Please remove repetition"); }); it("isn't valid", function () { $emailInput.val("test@example"); callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup); expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("E-mail is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly"); }); it("is valid", function () { $emailInput.val("test@example.com"); callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup); expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("E-mail is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); }); });

And, here are the password tests:

registration-input-password.test.js

describe("registration-input password", function () { /* Structure - .form-group - .starrq - .input-group - input - .inputstatus - .error - .feedback */ function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) { const registrationInputHandler = registration.eventHandler.registrationInput; registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg); } const $passwordGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='Password']"); const $passwordInputGroup = $passwordGroup.find(".input-group"); const $passwordInput = $passwordGroup.find("input"); const $passwordError = $passwordGroup.find(".error"); const $firstnameInput = $passwordGroup.closest("form").find("[name='First Name']"); const $lastnameInput = $passwordGroup.closest("form").find("[name='Last Name']"); const $cityInput = $passwordGroup.closest("form").find("[name='Your City']"); after(function () { $("#registration").trigger("reset"); }); it("is empty", function () { $passwordInput.val(""); callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup); expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Empty: Please enter data into this input"); }); it("has repetition", function () { $passwordInput.val("abbbc"); callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup); expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Fake text: Please remove repetition"); }); it("shouldn't match firstname", function () { $firstnameInput.val("John"); $passwordInput.val("John"); callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup); expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Incorrect: Password shouldn't match first-name"); }); it("shouldn't match lastname", function () { $lastnameInput.val("Adams"); $passwordInput.val("Adams"); callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup); expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Incorrect: Password shouldn't match last-name"); }); it("shouldn't match city", function () { $cityInput.val("Chicago"); $passwordInput.val("Chicago"); callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup); expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Incorrect: Password shouldn't match city name"); }); it("should be at least 6 characters", function () { $passwordInput.val("12345"); callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup); expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Incorrect: Please enter at lest 6 characters"); }); it("should be at most 12 characters", function () { $passwordInput.val("12345678901234567890"); callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup); expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 12 characters"); }); it("is valid", function () { $passwordInput.val("password"); callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup); expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); }); });

Simplifying if/else code

Now that we have tests in place, we can futz about with the code making improvements. In this case, we will move the empty and repetition validations to the top of each if/else section, and the success message to the end.

The password code was the worst example, that started off as the following:

if (name === "Password") { var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/; var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/; //13 or more occurences if (value === "") { //... } else if (value.length > 0) { if (fakeReg.test(value)) { //... } else { if (value === inputs["Your City"].value) { //... } else { if (value === inputs["Last Name"].value) { //... } else { if (value === inputs["First Name"].value) { //... } else { if (!pswReglow.test(value)) { //... } else { if (!pswRegheigh.test(value)) { //... } else { //... } } } } } } } }

The password validation code ends up being structured in a much simpler manner:

if (name === "Password") { var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/; var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/; //13 or more occurences if (value === "") { //... } else if (fakeReg.test(value)) { //... } else if (value === inputs["First Name"].value) { //... } else if (value === inputs["Last Name"].value) { //... } else if (value === inputs["Your City"].value) { //... } else if (!pswReglow.test(value)) { //... } else if (pswRegheigh.test(value)) { //... } else { //... } }

Refactor to use validate.check instead

The rest of the work consists of:

creating rule functions for each if condition

using those rules to create validation functions

replacing code with validate.check

moving rule functions into each validation function

Create rule functions

The validation rule functions are as follows:

function isPhoneNumber(input) { var phoneReg = /^\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})$/; return phoneReg.test(input.value); } //... // } else if (!phoneReg.test(value)) { } else if (!isPhoneNumber(input)) { //... function isEmail(input) { var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; return emailReg.test(input.value); } //... // } else if (!emailReg.test(value)) { } else if (!isEmail(input)) { //... function differentThanFirstname(input) { const form = input.form; const firstname = form.elements["First Name"]; return firstname.value !== input.value; } function differentThanLastname(input) { const form = input.form; const lastname = form.elements["Last Name"]; return lastname.value !== input.value; } function differentThanCity(input) { const form = input.form; const city = form.elements["Your City"]; return city.value !== input.value; } function passwordAtLeastSix(input) { var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/; return pswReglow.test(input.value); } function passwordBelowThirteen(input) { var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/; //13 or more occurences return !pswRegheigh.test(input.value) } //... // } else if (value === inputs["First Name"].value) { } else if (!differentThanFirstname(input)) { //... // } else if (value === inputs["Last Name"].value) { } else if (!differentThanLastname(input)) { //... // } else if (value === inputs["Your City"].value) { } else if (!differentThanCity(input)) { //... // } else if (!pswReglow.test(value)) { } else if (!passwordAtLeastSix(input)) { //... // } else if (pswRegheigh.test(value)) { } else if (!passwordBelowThirteen(input)) { //... function matchesPassword(input) { const form = input.form; const password = form.elements["Password"]; return password.value === input.value; } //... // } else if (value !== inputs.Password.value) { } else if (!matchesPassword(input)) {

The important thing about the rule checks is that they are all named as something that must occur, so that later on when the validator uses the same logic, it knows that on a fail that failure message needs to occur.

use validation.check for each validation

We can now transition over to using validate.check by creating a validator, using it in the if/else statements, before joining them together.

// function isPhoneNumber(input) { // var phoneReg = /^\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})$/; // return phoneReg.test(input.value); // } const checkIsPhoneNumber = validate.createValidator( function (input) { var phoneReg = /^\(?([0-9]{4})\)?([ .-]?)([0-9]{3})\2([0-9]{4})$/; return phoneReg.test(input.value); }, "Please enter Phone Number correctly" ); //... if (name === "Phone Number") { if (value === "") { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Phone Number": [ validate.fn.isEmpty ] }); } else { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Phone Number": [ checkIsPhoneNumber ] }); } }

I am returning the validate.check statement, as that prevents us from executing later code causing conflicts with the tests.

Now that all if/else conditions are converted to use validate.check, we can start combining some of them together, joining the validation rules together:

if (name === "Phone Number") { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Phone Number": [ validate.fn.isEmpty, checkIsPhoneNumber ] }); }

and when all of the input validation conditions use validate.check, we can join those together too.

Replacing email and city with validate.check

The remaining input validations are all replaced with validate.check methods too.

const checkIsEmail = validate.createValidator( function (input) { var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; return emailReg.test(input.value); }, "Please enter it correctly" ); //... if (name === "E-mail") { return validate.check($formGroup, { "E-mail": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, validate.fn.checkFake, checkIsEmail ] }); } //... if (name === "Your City") { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Your City": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty ] }); }

Slower steps when converting password code

With the password things get trickier, so moving slower is helpful.

The inputStatus code is a beneficial first step:

if (name === "Password") { if (value === "") { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Empty: Please enter data into this input"); } else if (fakeReg.test(value)) { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition"); } else if (!differentThanFirstname(input)) { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Password shouldn't match first-name"); } else if (!differentThanLastname(input)) { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Password shouldn't match last-name"); } else if (!differentThanCity(input)) { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Password shouldn't match city name"); } else if (!passwordAtLeastSix(input)) { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Please enter at least 6 characters"); } else if (!passwordBelowThirteen(input)) { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 12 characters"); } else { inputStatus.ok($formGroup, name + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); }

On the last section about the password being below thirteen, we can use validate.check on the last password error:

} else if (!passwordBelowThirteen(input)) { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Password": [ checkPasswordBelowThirteen ] }); }

But that results in the login password having trouble. login input password - password is fake: AssertionError: expected 'Password is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly' to equal 'Password is Fake text: Please remove repetition'

That kind of issue can only occur when the validate check function wants improvement.

function check(inputGroup, validators) { const validationTypes = Object.assign(defaultValidators, validators);

The problem is that the defaultValidators variable ends up being the target. The default information gets changed each time we use validate.check, which is not what we want.

Instead, we want validationTypes to be a copy of the default, and to then update that copy with the extra validator. Here’s how we achieve that:

function check(inputGroup, validators) { // const validationTypes = Object.assign(defaultValidators, validators); const validationTypes = Object.create(defaultValidators); Object.assign(validationTypes, validators);

and the tests all pass once again.

We can now move ahead with using validate.check on the remainder of the password code:

if (name === "Password") { if (value === "") { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Password": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty ] }); } else if (fakeReg.test(value)) { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Password": [ validate.fn.checkFake ] }); } else if (!differentThanFirstname(input)) { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Password": [ checkDifferentThanFirstname ] }); } else if (!differentThanLastname(input)) { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Password": [ checkDifferentThanLastname ] }); } else if (!differentThanCity(input)) { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Password": [ checkDifferentThanCity ] }); } else if (!passwordAtLeastSix(input)) { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Password": [ checkPasswordAtLeastSix ] }); } else { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Password": [ checkPasswordBelowThirteen ] }); } }

We can now add more pieces to the else clause, helping us to remove other earlier parts:

// } else if (!differentThanCity(input)) { // validate.check($formGroup, { // "Password": [ // checkDifferentThanCity // ] // }); // } else if (!passwordAtLeastSix(input)) { // validate.check($formGroup, { // "Password": [ // checkPasswordAtLeastSix // ] // }); } else { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Password": [ checkDifferentThanCity, checkPasswordAtLeastSix, checkPasswordBelowThirteen ] }); } }

Removing more of the if statments leaves us with only the validate.check code in the password section:

if (name === "Password") { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Password": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, validate.fn.checkFake, checkDifferentThanFirstname, checkDifferentThanLastname, checkDifferentThanCity, checkPasswordAtLeastSix, checkPasswordBelowThirteen ] }); }

The retype password code is the last part that gets the validate.check treatment.

if (name === "Retype Password") { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Retype Password": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, checkMatchesPassword ] }); }

Remove the if statements to join validations together

Now that all of the validate.check statements are there, with return statements helping to make the conversion easier, I can remove the if statement from around the retype password section of code:

// if (name === "Retype Password") { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Retype Password": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, checkMatchesPassword ] }); // }

We can now start to join the validate.check methods together:

// if (name === "Password") { return validate.check($formGroup, { "Password": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, validate.fn.checkFake, checkDifferentThanFirstname, checkDifferentThanLastname, checkDifferentThanCity, checkPasswordAtLeastSix, checkPasswordBelowThirteen // ] ], // }); // } // return validate.check($formGroup, { "Retype Password": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, checkMatchesPassword ] });

After condensing the other parts, we now have a single validate.check statement with easily adjusted validation sections for each section.

const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group"); return validate.check($formGroup, { "First Name": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, validate.fn.checkFake, checkLessThanTwentyChars, checkMoreThanOneAlpha, checkOnlyAlphaChars ], "Last Name": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, validate.fn.checkFake, checkLessThanTwentyChars, checkMoreThanOneAlpha, checkOnlyAlphaChars ], "Phone Number": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, checkIsPhoneNumber ], "E-mail": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, validate.fn.checkFake, checkIsEmail ], "Postal Address": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, checkPostalAddress ], "zip code": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, checkPostcode ], "Your City": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty ], "Password": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, validate.fn.checkFake, checkDifferentThanFirstname, checkDifferentThanLastname, checkDifferentThanCity, checkPasswordAtLeastSix, checkPasswordBelowThirteen ], "Retype Password": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, checkMatchesPassword ] });

Summary

We added tests for remaining registration validations, simplified if/else statements to use with validate.check, created rule functions to use for validation, and used validate.check to condense things together.

The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.26 in releases

Next time we remove duplication from the citylist click handler.