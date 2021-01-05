Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from firstname and lastname validation code is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:
- add tests for firstname and lastname validations
- simplify the validation structure
- create validation rule functions
- use those rules with validate.check
Investigating the next set of duplication
The next set of duplication is between the firstname and lastname sets of code.
./registration3\registration.js:377,383
$("#fnameRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#fnameRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
./registration3\registration.js:409,415
$("#lnameRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#lnameRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
}
Adding tests for first name
We already have some basic firstname test code for fake text, but we need to expand it to account for all types of firstname error messages.
registration-input-firstname.test.js
describe("registration-input first name", function () {
/*
Structure
- .form-group
- .starrq
- .input-group
- input
- .inputstatus
- .error
- .feedback
*/
function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) {
const registrationInputHandler = registration.eventHandler.registrationInput;
registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg);
}
const $firstnameGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='First Name']");
const $firstnameInputGroup = $firstnameGroup.find(".input-group");
const $firstnameInput = $firstnameGroup.find("input");
const $firstnameError = $firstnameGroup.find(".error");
after(function () {
$("#registration").trigger("reset");
});
it("isn't empty", function () {
$firstnameInput.val("");
$firstnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is Empty: Please enter data into this input");
});
it("isn't fake", function () {
$firstnameInput.val("abbbc");
$firstnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
});
it("isn't too long", function () {
$firstnameInput.val("Too much text in the input field");
$firstnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char");
});
it("has enough characters", function () {
$firstnameInput.val("a");
$firstnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least");
});
it("isn't invalid characters", function () {
$firstnameInput.val("##");
$firstnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only");
});
it("is valid", function () {
$firstnameInput.val("John");
$firstnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly");
});
});
Adding lastname tests
The lastname tests are similar in nature too.
describe("registration-input last name", function () {
/*
Structure
- .form-group
- .starrq
- .input-group
- input
- .inputstatus
- .error
- .feedback
*/
function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) {
const registrationInputHandler = registration.eventHandler.registrationInput;
registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg);
}
const $lastnameGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='Last Name']");
const $lastnameInputGroup = $lastnameGroup.find(".input-group");
const $lastnameInput = $lastnameGroup.find("input");
const $lastnameError = $lastnameGroup.find(".error");
after(function () {
$("#registration").trigger("reset");
});
it("isn't empty", function () {
$lastnameInput.val("");
$lastnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameError.html()).to.equal("Last Name is Empty: Please enter data into this input");
});
it("isn't fake", function () {
$lastnameInput.val("abbbc");
$lastnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameError.html()).to.equal("Last Name is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
});
it("isn't too long", function () {
$lastnameInput.val("Too much text in the input field");
$lastnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameError.html()).to.equal("Last Name is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 19 char");
});
it("has enough characters", function () {
$lastnameInput.val("a");
$lastnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameError.html()).to.equal("Last Name is Incorrect: Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least");
});
it("isn't invalid characters", function () {
$lastnameInput.val("##");
$lastnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameError.html()).to.equal("Last Name is Incorrect: Please enter upper case and lower case only");
});
it("is valid", function () {
$lastnameInput.val("John");
$lastnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameError.html()).to.equal("Last Name is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly");
});
});
Restructure the code
Now that we have tests in place, I can reorganise the code with no fear of breaking anything.
I’ve reorganised the if/else structure to flatten the complexity, with the successful validation right at the end.
if (name === "First Name") {
if (fakeReg.test(value)) {
//...
} else if (value.length > 19) {
//...
} else if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1})$/.test(value) === true) {
//...
} else if (/^([a-zA-Z]{1,16})+$/.test(value) !== true) {
//...
} else {
//...
}
}
Create validation functions
To get started at reducing duplication, we use an easy reference to the input field.
const input = $(this).find(".check, textarea");
// var name = $(this).find(".check,textarea").attr("name");
// var value = $(this).find(".check,textarea").val().trim();
const name = input.name;
const value = input.value.trim();
With that input field we can create the validation rule functions and use them in the if/else statements. I’ve tried to phrase the function rules in terms of positive things that we are looking for, so that when it’s not found we can show a suitable error message.
function lessThanTwentyChars(input) {
return input.value.length < 20;
}
function moreThanOneAlpha(input) {
return !/^([a-zA-Z]{1})$/.test(input.value);
}
function onlyAlphaChars(input) {
return /^([a-zA-Z]{1,})+$/.test(input.value);
}
if (fakeReg.test(value)) {
//...
} else if (!lessThanTwentyChars(input)) {
//...
} else if (!moreThanOneAlpha(input)) {
//...
} else if (!onlyAlphaChars(input)) {
//...
} else {
//...
}
Use validation rules to make validation functions
We can now create the check methods, for validate to use.
const checkLessThanTwentyChars = validate.createValidator(lessThanTwentyChars, "Please enter no more than 19 char");
const checkMoreThanOneAlpha = validate.createValidator(moreThanOneAlpha, "Please enter 2 upper case or lower case at least");
const checkOnlyAlphaChars = validate.createValidator(onlyAlphaChars, "Please enter upper case and lower case only");
We can now validate using the validate.check method.
check method starting from the bottom, thanks to having those validation rule functions.
if (name === "First Name") {
if (fakeReg.test(value)) {
validate.check($formGroup, {
"First Name": [
validate.fn.checkFake
]
});
} else if (!lessThanTwentyChars(input)) {
validate.check($formGroup, {
"First Name": [checkLessThanTwentyChars]
});
} else if (!moreThanOneAlpha(input)) {
validate.check($formGroup, {
"First Name": [checkMoreThanOneAlpha]
});
} else {
validate.check($formGroup, {
"First Name": [checkOnlyAlphaChars]
});
}
}
and lastly, we can join those separate rules together into a single array of rules.
if (name === "First Name") {
validate.check($formGroup, {
"First Name": [
validate.fn.checkEmpty,
validate.fn.checkFake,
checkLessThanTwentyChars,
checkMoreThanOneAlpha,
checkOnlyAlphaChars
]
});
}
Updating the last name code
Because the last name section has the same error messages as the first name section, we can replace all of the last name code with the first name code instead.
if (name === "Last Name") {
validate.check($formGroup, {
"Last Name": [
validate.fn.checkEmpty,
validate.fn.checkFake,
checkLessThanTwentyChars,
checkMoreThanOneAlpha,
checkOnlyAlphaChars
]
});
}
Summary
We added tests for firstname and lastname validations, simplified the validation structure, created validation rule functions, and used those rules with validate.check()
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.25 in releases
Next time we use a similar technique to update the rest of the registration validations.