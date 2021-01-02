Remove duplication to improve code

Adding custom validators to the the validate() code, is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:

develop a custom validator

use validate.check() instead

make validate functions public

use a custom validator

Use an unknown validation to develop configuration

I want to remain quite firmly in the mindset of removing duplication. We know that the removal of duplication will result in more code using the validate() function. We don’t want a large set of rules to be in the validate function. We can instead update the validate code to accept custom validators.

The password-retype rules are quite specific. They shouldn’t be inside of the validate() function, and should instead be given as a custom configuration. To develop that custom configuration, we really can’t use the existing password-retype as the validate() function already knows about them.

That means, using something else such as First Name, a currently unknown type of field to the validate function, to develop passing custom validation rules.

Ignore required status on input fields

We left things off last time with a failing test, about an undefined validator. Error: undefined validation not yet supported at validateByTypes

The validate() function looks for elements with an input-check class, whereas other parts of a form use just check instead. Both of those indicate that the input field is required. Looking for either or both of those class names is not a suitable solution.

Why is using input-check or check a bad solution? The validate() function doesn’t care about whether an input field is required or not. Its only care about validating the input field that’s given to it. It shouldn’t have to care about whether the field is a required one or not.

Instead of looking for input-check or check , we can just look for an input field instead.

function getName(inputGroup) { // return $(inputGroup).find(".input-check").attr("name"); return $(inputGroup).find("input").attr("name"); } function getValue(inputGroup) { // return $(inputGroup).find(".input-check").val().trim(); return $(inputGroup).find("input").val().trim(); }

and we are now given a more appropriate error message: Error: First Name validation not yet supported at validateByTypes

A firstname custom validator test

The custom validate test uses a spy to check if the validator function gets called by the validate function.

describe("uses custom validator to validate form field", function () { const inputGroup = $(".form-group").has("input").get(0); it("can use a custom validator", function () { const validatorFn = function () {}; const spy = chai.spy(validatorFn); const validator = { "First Name": [spy] }; validate(firstnameGroup, validator); expect(spy).to.have.been.called(); }); });

We need the validate function to accept a validator object, and add it to the list of existing validators.

We can rename the validationTypes object to one called defaultValidators, and use Object.assign() to add together the default set of validators with the validators given to the validate function.

function validate(inputGroup, validators) { const defaultValidators = { "E-mail": [checkEmpty, checkFake, checkEmailReg], "Password": [checkEmpty, checkFake, checkPasswordShort, checkPasswordLong], "Password Retype": [checkEmpty, checkPasswordDifferent] }; const validationTypes = Object.assign(defaultValidators, validators);

We can use two more tests to confirm that the custom validation properly occurs.

describe("custom first-name validator", function () { const $firstnameInput = $(".form-group").find("input"); const $firstnameError = $(".form-group").find(".error"); function isLessThanThree(inputGroup) { const input = $(inputGroup).find("input"); if (input.val().length < 3) { inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, "Shouldn't be less than three characters"); return false; } return true; } const customValidator = { "First Name": [isLessThanThree] } it("checks if name is less than 3 characters", function () { $firstnameInput.val("Ma"); $firstnameError.html(); validate(firstnameGroup, customValidator); expect($firstnameError.html()).to.contain("less than three"); }); it("can use a custom validator", function () { $firstnameInput.val("Mat"); $firstnameError.html(); validate(firstnameGroup, customValidator); expect($firstnameError.html()).to.contain("Ok"); }); });

Those two tests help to confirm that the custom validator gives suitable fail and pass messages.

Move retype-password tests out of validate()

We can now move the retype-password tests. First we remove them out of the validate() function:

validate.js

const defaultValidators = { "E-mail": [checkEmpty, checkFake, checkEmailReg], "Password": [checkEmpty, checkFake, checkPasswordShort, checkPasswordLong], // "Password Retype": [checkEmpty, checkPasswordDifferent] };

That causes some tests to fail. We can then add the reset-password validator to the change-password code:

change-password.js

function checkPasswordDifferent(inputGroup) { const $form = $(inputGroup).closest("form"); const $passwordInput = $form.find("[name=Password]"); const $retypeInput = $(inputGroup).find("input"); if ($passwordInput.val() !== $retypeInput.val()) { inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, validate.fn.getName(inputGroup) + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped password"); return false; } return true; } const retypeValidator = { "Password Retype": [checkEmpty, checkPasswordDifferent] };

We can’t copy out the checkEmpty function though as that would be duplication, so we need to access the checkEmpty function in the validate() code.

To achieve that we want the validate function to auto-exec, adding common validation functions to a publicly accessible object. That also means using the publicly accessible object to check if something is valid.

The order of changes are:

change tests to use validate.check() use an IIFE for the validate.check() add checkEmpty and other functions to validate.fn{}

Change validate tests to use validate.check()

Updating the validate tests so that they use validate.check() is a good first step here:

it("can use a custom validator", function () { //... // validate(firstnameGroup, customValidator); validate.check(firstnameGroup, customValidator); expect(spy).to.have.been.called(); }); //... it("can use a custom validator", function () { //... // validate(firstnameGroup, customValidator); validate.check(firstnameGroup, customValidator); expect(spy).to.have.been.called(); }); //... it("checks if name is less than 3 characters", function () { //... // validate(firstnameGroup, customValidator); validate.check(firstnameGroup, customValidator); expect($firstnameError.html()).to.contain("less than three"); }); it("can use a custom validator", function () { //... // validate(firstnameGroup, customValidator); validate.check(firstnameGroup, customValidator); expect($firstnameError.html()).to.contain("Ok"); });

The tests show an error of TypeError: validate.check is not a function so we can use those to help get us to a working solution.

We need validate.check to be found. We can rename the validate function to check, and add the module pattern at the end to return that check function in the returned object.

// function validate(inputGroup, validators) { function check(inputGroup, validators) { //... } const validate = (function () { return { check }; }());

Other tests now say TypeError: validate is not a function so we can go to each of those problems and rename validate to be validate.check instead.

For example, somewhere in validate.test.js:

it("is empty", function () { input.value = ""; // validate(emailGroup); validate.check(emailGroup); expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("E-mail is empty"); });

We then have some references to validate in change-password.js that need updating:

function passwordInputHandler() { // validate(this); validate.check(this); } //... // $("#changepw .form-group").on("focusin focusout input", validate); $("#changepw .form-group").on("focusin focusout input", validate.check);

and the tests pass once more.

Reorganise validate code

We can now move the check function inside of the validate code:

// function check(inputGroup, validators) { // ... // } const validate = (function () { function check(inputGroup, validators) { // ... } }());

Make validation functions public

The main goal here was to make the validation functions available, which we can do now.

We can extract out the functions from inside of that check function, so that they are above the check function instead.

const validate = (function () { function check(inputGroup, validators) { // ... } //... function showValid(inputGroup) { //... } function check(inputGroup, validators) { const validationTypes = Object.assign(defaultValidators, validators); function validateByTypes(inputGroup) { //... } const isValid = validateByTypes(inputGroup); if (isValid) { showValid(inputGroup); } } return { check }; }());

and access the frequently used validator functions from the returned object, making them available in an fn reference:

return { check, fn: { getName, getValue, checkEmpty, checkFake } };

Use a custom validator

We can now update change-password so that it uses custom validatePassword code instead.

const changePassword = (function() { function checkPasswordDifferent(inputGroup) { const $form = $(inputGroup).closest("form"); const $passwordInput = $form.find("[name=Password]"); const $retypeInput = $(inputGroup).find("input"); if ($passwordInput.val() !== $retypeInput.val()) { // inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, getName(inputGroup) + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped password"); inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, validate.fn.getName(inputGroup) + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped password"); return false; } return true; } const retypeValidator = { "Password Retype": [validate.fn.checkEmpty, checkPasswordDifferent] }; function passwordInputHandler() { validate.check(this, retypeValidator); }

Remove unneeded code and tests

We can now remove from the validate code the password retype code:

const defaultValidators = { "E-mail": [checkEmpty, checkFake, checkEmailReg], "Password": [checkEmpty, checkFake, checkPasswordShort, checkPasswordLong], // "Password Retype": [validate.fn.checkEmpty, checkPasswordDifferent] }; //... // function checkPasswordDifferent(inputGroup) { //... // }

The validate tests for password retype now fail. They aren’t needed anymore as we are now using custom password retype validations from the change-password code. The validate tests for retype password can now be removed.

// describe("retype password", function () { //... // });

and that gives us good direction about what to work on next.

Summary

Today we developed a custom validator that uses validate.check() instead, and made the validate functions public so that we can create a custom validator.

The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.22 in releases

Thanks to the benefits gained from the validate() code, the other tests don’t need as detailed as they were before.

Next time, we look through our tests and figure out how to tell when some of them aren’t needed anymore.