Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from postal and zip code inputs is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:

removing some useless comments

adding tests for postal code and zip code

using inputStatus and validate to remove duplication

make a createValidator function to remove further duplication

Remove duplication from postal address and zip code

There are 6 sets of duplication remaining that jsInspect informs us about. The next set of duplication is the postal and zip code inputs.

./registration3\registration.js:513,519 $("#postalRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $("#postalRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); } ./registration3\registration.js:536,542 $("#zipRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning"); } else { $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Ok : Your data has been entered correctly"); $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $("#zipRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); }

Even though it’s pretty clear that inputStatus will be our solution, proprieties must be observed so tests for the existing code are put in place, before making an changes. We will test for the different error messages that are given. As the presentation aspects are going to be immediately replaced with the inputStatus code, there’s no point adding tests for the presentation aspects, as inputStatus already has those in place for us.

Remove useless comments

While looking through that code I cleaned up some useless comments by removing them. For example:

/* first name */ if (name === "First Name") {

Such comments are not needed at all. I remove useless comments like that on sight, and they have been removed from the registration code.

Postal address tests

The postal address tests are easy to put in place for all three types of error messages.

tests/tests.html

<script src="registration-input-email.test.js"></script> <script src="registration-input-postaladdress.test.js"></script>

tests/registration-input-postaladdress.test.js

describe("registration input postaladdress", function () { /* Structure - .form-group - .starrq - .input-group - input - .inputstatus - .error - .feedback */ function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) { const registrationInputHandler = registration.eventHandler.registrationInput; registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg); } const $postalGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='Postal Address']"); const $postalInputGroup = $postalGroup.find(".input-group"); const $postalInput = $postalGroup.find("textarea"); const $postalError = $postalGroup.find(".error"); after(function () { $("#registration").trigger("reset"); }); it("when address is empty", function () { $postalInput.val(""); $postalError.html(""); $postalError.removeClass("warning"); callRegistrationInputHandler($postalInputGroup); expect($postalError.html()).to.equal("Postal Address is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); expect($postalError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning"); }); it("when address is not valid", function () { $postalInput.val("not valid"); $postalError.html(""); $postalError.removeClass("warning"); callRegistrationInputHandler($postalInputGroup); expect($postalError.html()).to.equal("Postal Address is Incorrect: Please enter Address correctly"); expect($postalError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning"); }); it("when address is valid", function () { $postalInput.val("123 Test Lane"); $postalError.html(""); $postalError.removeClass("ok"); callRegistrationInputHandler($postalInputGroup); expect($postalError.html()).to.equal("Postal Address is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); expect($postalError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); }); });

I’ve included a few simple class checks for warning or ok, to help check for obvious issues when converting the code.

The postal address tests all pass, and we can start updating the code.

Use inputStatus and reorganise the code

First we add a $formGroup variable, and use inputStatus for each of the error warnings and messages:

if (name === "Postal Address") { const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group"); if (value.length > 0) { var AddressReg = /^\d+\s[A-z]+\s[A-z]+/g; if (!AddressReg.test(value)) { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Address correctly"); } else { inputStatus.ok($formGroup, name + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); } } else { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); } }

Then, as the tests still pass, we can reorganise the code. The usual order is empty text first, and successful results last.

if (name === "Postal Address") { const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group"); const AddressReg = /^\d+\s[A-z]+\s[A-z]+/g; if (value === "") { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); } else if (!AddressReg.test(value)) { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Address correctly"); } else { inputStatus.ok($formGroup, name + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); } }

And we can now move that code into a custom validator.

if (name === "Postal Address") { const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group"); function checkPostalAddress(inputGroup) { const $postalInput = $(inputGroup).find("textarea"); const value = validate.fn.getValue(inputGroup); const addressReg = /^\d+\s[A-z]+\s[A-z]+/g; if (!addressReg.test(value)) { inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, validate.fn.getName(inputGroup) + " is Incorrect: Please enter Address correctly"); return false; } return true; } validate.check($formGroup, { "Postal Address": [validate.fn.checkEmpty, checkPostalAddress] }); }

The tests fail briefly, because the getName function looks for an input field, but a textarea is expected.

As textarea is a valid type of input field we can add that to the getName and getValue methods in the validate function:

validate.js

function getName(inputGroup) { // return $(inputGroup).find("input").attr("name"); return $(inputGroup).find("input, textarea").attr("name"); } function getValue(inputGroup) { // return $(inputGroup).find("input").val().trim(); return $(inputGroup).find("input, textarea").val().trim(); }

And the last remaining failing test is about the message when a field is empty.

Using a consistent error message

One of the empty messages is from the validate code that says Postal Address is empty and the other is more explicit Postal Address is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input

I think that it makes sense to use the more explicit version. Staying consistent with the other error messages though, I’ll just use a capital first letter on Empty.

We update the validate checkEmpty message:

function checkEmpty(inputGroup) { if (getValue(inputGroup) === "") { // inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, getName(inputGroup) + " is empty"); inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, getName(inputGroup) + " is Empty: Please enter data into this input"); return false; } return true; }

And we are informed of other tests that want updating in regard to the empty message, for example in the login-input-password.test.js file:

it("password is empty", function () { $passwordInput.val(""); $passwordError.html(""); loginInputHandler($passwordGroup); // expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is empty"); expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Empty: Please enter data into this input"); });

and the tests all pass once more.

Zip code tests

The zip code tests are similar to the postal address tests:

describe("registration input zipcode", function () { /* Structure - .form-group - .starrq - .input-group - input - .inputstatus - .error - .feedback */ function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) { const registrationInputHandler = registration.eventHandler.registrationInput; registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg); } const $zipcodeGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='zip code']"); const $zipcodeInputGroup = $zipcodeGroup.find(".input-group"); const $zipcodeInput = $zipcodeGroup.find("input"); const $zipcodeError = $zipcodeGroup.find(".error"); after(function () { $("#registration").trigger("reset"); }); it("when zipcode is empty", function () { $zipcodeInput.val(""); $zipcodeError.html(""); $zipcodeError.removeClass("warning"); callRegistrationInputHandler($zipcodeInputGroup); expect($zipcodeError.html()).to.equal("zip code is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); expect($zipcodeError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning"); }); it("when zipcode is not valid", function () { $zipcodeInput.val("notvalid"); $zipcodeError.html(""); $zipcodeError.removeClass("warning"); callRegistrationInputHandler($zipcodeInputGroup); expect($zipcodeError.html()).to.equal("zip code is Incorrect: Please enter Post-code correctly"); expect($zipcodeError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning"); }); it("when zipcode is valid", function () { $zipcodeInput.val("PI1 2ZA"); $zipcodeError.html(""); $zipcodeError.removeClass("ok"); callRegistrationInputHandler($zipcodeInputGroup); expect($zipcodeError.html()).to.equal("zip code is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); expect($zipcodeError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); }); });

Use inputStatus and validate for postcode

We can update the code in the usual way using inputStatus,

if (name === "zip code") { const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group"); const PostcodeReg = /^[a-zA-Z]{1,2}([0-9]{1,2}|[0-9][a-zA-Z])\s*[0-9][a-zA-Z]{2}$/; if (value.length > 0) { if (!PostcodeReg.test(value)) { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Post-code correctly"); } else { inputStatus.ok($formGroup, name + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); } } else { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); } }

The tests all still pass, so we can reorganise the code with empty first, and successful last.

if (name === "zip code") { const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group"); const PostcodeReg = /^[a-zA-Z]{1,2}([0-9]{1,2}|[0-9][a-zA-Z])\s*[0-9][a-zA-Z]{2}$/; if (value === "") { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); } else if (!PostcodeReg.test(value)) { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Please enter Post-code correctly"); } else { inputStatus.ok($formGroup, name + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); } }

And we can move most of that code into a checkPostcode function.

if (name === "zip code") { const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group"); function checkPostcode(inputGroup) { const $postcodeInput = $(inputGroup).find("input"); const value = validate.fn.getValue(inputGroup); const postcodeReg = /^[a-zA-Z]{1,2}([0-9]{1,2}|[0-9][a-zA-Z])\s*[0-9][a-zA-Z]{2}$/; if (!postcodeReg.test(value)) { inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, validate.fn.getName(inputGroup) + " is Incorrect: Please enter Post-code correctly"); return false; } return true; } validate.check($formGroup, { "zip code": [validate.fn.checkEmpty, checkPostcode] }); }

There is still a mental conflict over zipcode and postcode. I suspect that you intend to use postcode throughout, but I won’t change the field name from zipcode yet, until it’s confirmed that it won’t cause problems with things on the server side when the form is submitted.

Add a createValidator function

We are now seeing quite some duplication between the checkPostal and checkPostcode functions. There are only two differences between them. The the regular expression and the error message.

What can help is to use a factory function, to create the check function.

I want to pass a simple validation function, and an error message, and to receive a check function that can be used with validate.check. That is a new feature, so a test is required to define what we want to achieve.

validate.test.js

it("createValidator finds invalid value", function () { $firstnameInput.val("Ma"); const checkAtLeastThree = validate.createValidator(function (input) { return input.value.length >= 3; }, "Should be three or more characters"); validate.check(firstnameGroup, { "First Name": [checkAtLeastThree] }); expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is Incorrect: Should be three or more characters"); });

I was tossing up as to whether to use the input field or the value for checking things, and the input seems the better choice as it gives more flexibility.

We can now add a createCheck function to the validate code, that takes the rule, checks it, and shows the warning message.

validate.js

function createValidator(rule, errorMessage) { return function check(inputGroup) { const input = $(inputGroup).find("input, textarea").get(0); if (!rule(input)) { inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, validate.fn.getName(inputGroup) + " is Incorrect: " + errorMessage); return false; } return true; } } //... return { createValidator, check, //... };

That createValidator rule helps us to remove a lot of duplication for the postal address validation:

// function checkPostalAddress(inputGroup) { // const value = validate.fn.getValue(inputGroup); // const addressReg = /^\d+\s[A-z]+\s[A-z]+/g; // if (!addressReg.test(value)) { // inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, validate.fn.getName(inputGroup) + " is Incorrect: Please enter Address correctly"); // return false; // } // return true; // } const addressRule = function (input) { const addressReg = /^\d+\s[A-z]+\s[A-z]+/g; return addressReg.test(input.value); }; validate.check($formGroup, { "Postal Address": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, validate.createValidator(addressRule, "Please enter Address correctly") ] });

and for the postcode validation:

// function checkPostcode(inputGroup) { // const $postcodeInput = $(inputGroup).find("input"); // const value = validate.fn.getValue(inputGroup); // const postcodeReg = /^[a-zA-Z]{1,2}([0-9]{1,2}|[0-9][a-zA-Z])\s*[0-9][a-zA-Z]{2}$/; // if (!postcodeReg.test(value)) { // inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, validate.fn.getName(inputGroup) + " is Incorrect: Please enter Post-code correctly"); // return false; // } // return true; // } const postcodeRule = function (input) { const postcodeReg = /^[a-zA-Z]{1,2}([0-9]{1,2}|[0-9][a-zA-Z])\s*[0-9][a-zA-Z]{2}$/; return postcodeReg.test(input.value); }; validate.check($formGroup, { "zip code": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, validate.createValidator(postcodeRule, "Please enter Post-code correctly") ] });

There’s still a bit of duplication there, but it’s now much less reduced.

Use that createValidator function with other code

Now that we have the createValidator function, we can use that with other code in the change-password sections.

// function checkPasswordDifferent(inputGroup) { // const $form = $(inputGroup).closest("form"); // const $passwordInput = $form.find("[name=Password]"); // const $retypeInput = $(inputGroup).find("input"); // if ($passwordInput.val() !== $retypeInput.val()) { // inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, validate.fn.getName(inputGroup) + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped password"); // return false; // } // return true; // } function passwordInputHandler() { const passwordsMatchRule = function (input) { const form = input.form; const passwordInput = form.elements["Password"]; return passwordInput.value === input.value; } validate.check(this, { "Password Retype": [ validate.fn.checkEmpty, validate.createValidator(passwordsMatchRule, "Password doesn't match retyped password") ] }); }

Summary

Today we removed some useless comments, added tests for postal code and zip code, used inputStatus and validate to remove duplication, and made a createValidator function to remove even more duplication.

The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.24 in releases

Next time we use validate.check() to remove even more duplication from this area of code.