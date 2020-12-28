Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from the login and change-password input handler is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:
- improve the password regex’s
- simplify the if/else code
- use inputStatus to remove some duplication
- prepare for major structural change
- push empty string and fake text checks down to email and password
- realise the need for a validate module
- rename existing validate.js to registration.js
- take a first glance at what validate() might do
Improve the password low and high regex’s
The test for a low password looks to be incorrect, because we are testing for more than 6 characters. I’ll update that regex so that it’s checking for less than 6 characters instead.
The password high test doesn’t need the plus on the end either, so that gets removed and cleaned up too.
if (inputattr === "Password") {
// var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{0,5})$/;
// var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;
var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})$/;
if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else {
// if (!pswReglow.test(inputstr)) {
if (pswReglow.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else {
if (!pswRegheigh.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else {
//...
}
}
}
}
If/else simplification
Another improvement that I’ve made to the code is to simplify conditional statements to reduce the overall amount of nested if/else/if/else code.
Because we have a good set of tests that exercise everything that the code is supposed to do, it’s really easy to refactor the code because we get immediate feedback when something we do causes tests to fail.
Here’s the structure before it gets simplified:
if (inputstr != "") {
//...
if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else {
if (inputattr === "E-mail") {
//...
if (emailReg.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else {
//...
}
}
if (inputattr === "Password") {
//...
if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else {
if (pswReglow.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else {
if (pswRegheigh.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else {
//...
}
}
}
}
}
} else {
//...
}
}
We now have a much simpler if/else structure, where empty values and fake text are checked, before dividing up into email and password tests.
if (inputstr === "") {
//...
} else if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else if (inputattr === "E-mail") {
//...
if (!emailReg.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else {
//...
} else if (inputattr === "Password") {
//...
if (pswReglow.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else if (pswRegheigh.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else {
//...
}
}
Remove duplication from the code
This is a good time to remove duplication from the code, by using inputStatus ok and warning methods.
Here is an example with the fake text section:
} else if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
// $(this).find(".error").html(inputattr + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
// $(this).find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
// $(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
All of the other sections are updated in the same way, and we end up with the much reduced code:
if (inputstr === "") {
inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is empty");
} else if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
} else if (inputattr === "E-mail") {
var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/;
if (!emailReg.test(inputstr)) {
inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly");
} else {
inputStatus.ok(this, inputattr + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly");
}
} else if (inputattr === "Password") {
var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{0,5})$/;
var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})$/;
if (pswReglow.test(inputstr)) {
inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Incorrect: Please enter at least 6 characters");
} else if (pswRegheigh.test(inputstr)) {
inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 12 characters");
} else {
inputStatus.ok(this, inputattr + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly");
}
}
Duplication is still there
Checking jsInspect we are still told that there’s duplication in the login and change-password input handlers. After the work we’ve done on them, it’s easier than ever to see that duplication.
We don’t really have any option anymore but to remove the duplication. That means, putting the email checking part into a separate function, and do the same with the password checking too.
To achieve that, we want the checks in the email and password sections to be rather self-contained. More simplification needs now to occur.
Remove if/else structure
To make things easier for us, we should get rid of the else/if structure, at least for now, and return out of the function on resolving a validation.
Fortunately that’s as easy as adding return to the start of the inputStatus lines.
if (inputstr === "") {
// inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is empty");
return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is empty");
// } else if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
}
if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
// inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
//...
Push down the empty string and fake text sections
When we validate the email and validate the password, it’s better if those sections each individually care about the empty value and the fake text, so I’m pushing those sections down into the email and password areas.
This is also when I use const instead of var, to have better control over the scope of the variables.
const inputattr = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
// if (inputstr === "") {
// return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is empty");
// }
// const fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/;
// if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
// return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
// }
if (inputattr === "E-mail") {
const inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
if (inputstr === "") {
return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is empty");
}
const fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/;
if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
}
We need a validate module
This is now a good time to move code out to a separate validate module. The plan that I have is to make a single function call, such as:
validate(this, "email");
Which internally runs several validations for [“hasValue”, “notFake”, “noRepetition”, “isEmail”]
To easily achieve that, we should add those hasValue and other parts to a validate function a piece at a time.
There is a problem though. We already have some code in a file called validate already.
Rename validate.js
The code in the validate file is actually for the registration form. We can call it registration.js instead.
<!--<script src="../registration3/validate.js"></script>-->
<script src="../registration3/registration.js"></script>
<script src="../registration3/change-password.js"></script>
<script src="../registration3/login.js"></script>
To avoid confusion though, we should rename anything relating to validate, to registration instead.
Rename validation module to registration
The first line of the registration file is still validate, so we rename that part.
// const validate = (function() {
const registration = (function() {
That breaks several tests, so we fix those up.
Fortunately, each test file has the reference in only one place, making it really easy to fix.
function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) {
// const registrationInputHandler = validate.eventHandler.registrationInput;
const registrationInputHandler = registration.eventHandler.registrationInput;
registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg);
}
and with one change like that to each test file, the rename is easily completed.
Create validate file
As the validate file will be used to determine the input status, we will load it between input-status and registration.
<script src="../registration3/input-status.js"></script>
<script src="../registration3/validate.js"></script>
<script src="../registration3/registration.js"></script>
At a rough guess, the validation code might look something like this:
function validate(formGroup, type) {
validationTypes = {
email: [hasValue, notFake, noRepetition, isEmail]
};
if (!validationTypes[type]) {
throw new Error(type + " validation not supported");
}
return validateByTypes(formGroup, validationTypes);
}
That way something like validate(this, “email”) might actually work.
That gives us plenty of room to grow to cater for other types of validation too.
As that looks to be a rather large project though, it will have to wait until the next post.
Summary
We improved the password regex code, simplifed the if/else structure, used inputStatus to remove some duplication, prepared for major structural change, pushed empty string and fake text checks down to email and password, realised the need for a validate module, renamed the existing validate.js to registration.js, and took a first glance at what validate() might do.
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.18 in releases
Next time we create that validate function.