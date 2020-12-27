Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from the start of login and change-password input handlers, is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:
- adding tests for the login and change-password inputs
- improve the event assignment
- group event assignments together at the bottom
- move variables closer to where they are used
- remove dead comments and code
Duplication found at start of login and change-password code
The next set of duplication that’s reported to us by jsInspect is at the start of the login and change-password input handlers.
login.js
$(".inputboxmodal1").on("focusin focusout input", function() {
var inputattr = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
// Get the Login Name value and trim it
var inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/;
var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/;
var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/; //13 or more occurences
if (inputstr != "") {
change-password.js
$(".inputboxmodal2").on("focusin focusout input", function() {
var inputattr = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
// Get the Login Name value and trim it
var inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
var value = inputstr;
var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/;
var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/;
var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/; //13 or more occurences
var $form = $("form.modalresetpw");
var inputs = $form[0].elements;
if (inputstr != "") {
That duplication might be tricky to deal with, so let’s move on with the standard process and ensure that the code has tests.
Test everything that’s affected by the code
We need to create some tests for:
- login-input-email
- login-input-password
- change-password-input-email
- change-password-input-password
- change-password-input-retype
While creating those tests I cleaned up the formatting of some of the messages too.
The tests are mostly the same because the same type of behaviour is expected from all of them. The most detail is in the password tests, so here’s what the login-input-password tests look like:
describe("login input password", function () {
/*
Structure
- .form-group
- input
- .inputstatusmodal
- .error
- .feedback
*/
const $passwordGroup = $("#login .form-group").has("[name=Password]");
const $passwordInput = $passwordGroup.find("input");
const $passwordError = $passwordGroup.find(".error");
const $passwordFeedback = $passwordGroup.find(".feedback");
function loginInputHandler() {
const inputHandler = login.eventHandler.loginInput;
const thisArg = $passwordGroup.get(0);
inputHandler.call(thisArg);
}
after(function () {
$("#login").trigger("reset");
});
describe("password is fake", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$passwordInput.val("aaabbb");
})
it("shows a message", function () {
$passwordError.html("");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$passwordError.removeClass("warning");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$passwordError.addClass("ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("warning");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
describe("password is too small", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$passwordInput.val("ab");
})
it("shows a message", function () {
$passwordError.html("");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Incorrect: Please enter at least 6 characters");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$passwordError.removeClass("warning");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$passwordError.addClass("ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("warning");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
describe("password is valid", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$passwordInput.val("testpassword");
})
it("shows a message", function () {
$passwordError.html("");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is OK: Your data has been entered correctly");
});
it("adds ok to error", function () {
$passwordError.removeClass("ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("removes warning from error", function () {
$passwordError.addClass("warning");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("removes glyphicon-remove from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("adds glyphicon-ok to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("removes warning from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("warning");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
});
describe("password is too large", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$passwordInput.val("toolongforapassword");
})
it("shows a message", function () {
$passwordError.html("");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 12 characters");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$passwordError.removeClass("warning");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$passwordError.addClass("ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("warning");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
describe("password is empty", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$passwordInput.val("");
})
it("shows a message", function () {
$passwordError.html("");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is empty");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$passwordError.removeClass("warning");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$passwordError.addClass("ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("ok");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("warning");
loginInputHandler($passwordGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
});
Improve event assignment
The login and changepassword input events can use the same improvement that we’ve made to other parts of the event assignment.
login.js
// $(".inputboxmodal1").on("focusin focusout input", loginInputHandler);
$("#login .form-group").on("focusin focusout input", loginInputHandler);
change-password.js
// $(".inputboxmodal2").on("focusin focusout input", passwordInputHandler);
$("#changepw .form-group").on("focusin focusout input", passwordInputHandler);
Group together event assignments
Now that all of the event assignments are being assigned in the same way, we can move them all together at the end of the code.
login.js
$("#login .form-group").on("focusin focusout input", loginInputHandler);
$("#login").on("submit", loginSubmitHandler);
$("#login").on("reset", loginResetHandler);
return {
eventHandler: {
change-password.js
$("#changepw .form-group").on("focusin focusout input", passwordInputHandler);
$("#changepw").on("submit", passwordSubmitHandler);
$("#changepw").on("reset", passwordResetHandler);
return {
eventHandler: {
Make improvements to the login input code
Here’s the start of the login input code
var inputattr = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
// Get the Login Name value and trim it
var inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/;
var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/;
var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/; //13 or more occurences
if (inputstr != "") {
Improve the input-check
The find of
input-check ends up finding the first input. But that’s not what the comment tells us we intend to do. Instead we are to specifically get the one for the login name.
We don’t have a login name. Instead, it is an email address or password. We could rename the comment to remove the login name part:
var inputattr = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
// Get the value and trim it
var inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
But then that comment is useless, as it’s easy to see that we are getting the value and trim it. This type of comment where it tells you exactly what the code is doing is superfluous, and should be removed.
var inputattr = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
Move variables closer to where they’re used
Several of the defined variables aren’t used anywhere else than at specific locations. We can use a refactoring technique called push down field to move those assignments to better locations instead.
function loginInputHandler() {
var inputattr = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
// var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/;
// var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/;
// var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
// var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/; //13 or more occurences
if (inputstr != "") {
var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/;
if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
//...
} else {
if (inputattr === "E-mail") {
var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/;
if (emailReg.test(inputstr)) {
//...
}
}
if (inputattr === "Password") {
var pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/;
var pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/;
Remove dead code
When putting together the tests, I found that it was impossible to test some of the code. That’s because the effects of the code are completely undone by other code that runs later on.
login.js
if (inputstr != "") {
$(this).find(".error").html(inputattr + ' is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
We can apply another refactoring technique here where we remove dead code.
if (inputstr != "") {
// $(this).find(".error").html(inputattr + ' is ok').removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
// $(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
I don’t mean just commenting out the code either. All of the comments that I use in these code examples are to show the difference between before and after.
The tests all still work perfectly when that code is commented out, so it can be completely removed.
if (inputstr != "") {
if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) {
There’s other dead code in the password section too, where the fake test code is duplicated. That duplicate can be removed too.
We can now more easily improve the code structure, but that will be for the next post.
Summary
We added some tests for login and change-password inputs, improved the event assignment, grouped event assignments together at the bottom, moved variables closer to where they are used, and removed dead comments and code.
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.17 in releases
Next time we make some quite severe structural improvements to the login and change-password input handlers.