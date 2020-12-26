Remove duplication to improve code

Today, jsInspect finds duplication in code that we’ve already cleaned up! We will be doing the following:
- combining repeated code into one function
- remove duplication from start of login and change-password
- prevent a test from changing input button values
- have the tests reset forms after testing
- move tests out of index.html
Removing duplication reveals more duplication?
After having removed duplication from some functions, we find that those updated functions have duplication within themselves too.
change-password.js
function passwordResetHandler() {
$("#changepw .form-group").each(function() {
var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
inputStatus.errorOk(this, "Your " + inputName);
inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
});
}
login.js
function loginResetHandler() {
$("#login .form-group").each(function() {
var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
inputStatus.errorOk(this, "Your " + inputName);
inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
});
}
The only difference between those two sets of code is the name of the form. That becomes a good candidate for a function parameter. We can move that repeated code out to a separate function, called resetForm()
function resetForm($form) {
$form.find(".form-group").each(function() {
var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
inputStatus.errorOk(this, "Your " + inputName);
inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
});
}
function passwordResetHandler() {
// $("#changepw .form-group").each(function() {
// var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
// inputStatus.errorOk(this, "Your " + inputName);
// inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
// });
resetForm($("#changepw"));
}
function loginResetHandler() {
// $("#login .form-group").each(function() {
// var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
// inputStatus.errorOk(this, "Your " + inputName);
// inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
// });
resetForm($("#login"));
}
However, we want to be able to access that resetForm function from either the login code or the reset-password code. Is is appropriate for inputStatus to reset an entire form? Let’s try it.
Reset form from inputStatus
It doesn’t seem suitable to create a separate module only for one function. The inputStatus module seems like a suitable place for now. If it seems that we should split things off from inputStatus later on, we can easily do that.
The only different thing between those two sets of code is the form identifier. In the function we can just take a reference to the form itself, and find the
.form-group parts within it.
input-status.js
function resetForm($form) {
$form.find(".form-group").each(function() {
var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
inputStatus.errorOk(this, "Your " + inputName);
inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
});
}
//...
return {
resetForm
};
We can now refer to that inputStatus.resetForm() function instead.
login.js
function loginResetHandler() {
// resetForm($("#login"));
inputStatus.resetForm($("#login"));
}
$("#login").on("reset", loginResetHandler);
change-password.js
function passwordResetHandler() {
// resetForm($("#changepw"));
inputStatus.resetForm($("#changepw"));
}
$("#changepw").on("reset", passwordResetHandler);
Preventing test side-effects
When running the tests I’ve seen that they leave unwanted values on the screen. That is something that should be dealt with, now that it’s been noticed.
Something in the tests is causing the [key]Submit[/key] and [key]Reset Form[/key] buttons to change their name to
test value.
Using
describe.only() to narrow the set of tests that run, I found the responsible test in a registration submit test. The test doesn’t need to be so broad that it affects all input elements. We can instead only set the inputs that have a
check classname.
it("doesn't call preventDefault when no fields have a warning", function () {
chai.spy.on(fakeEvt, "preventDefault");
// $(".form-group input").val("test value");
$(".form-group input.check").val("test value");
$(".form-group textarea").val("test value");
$(".form-group .warning").removeClass("warning");
$("#terms").prop("checked", true);
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect(fakeEvt.preventDefault).to.not.have.been.called();
});
I should though try to ensure that the tests clean up after themselves. The forms all have a reset event that does that, so after all of the tests have been run I can tell is to reset the form that it’s been working with.
describe("registration submit", function () {
let fakeEvt;
//...
after(function () {
$("#registration").trigger("reset");
});
describe("avoiding errors", function () {
Repeating that across all of the tests means that the form remains nice and clean even after all of our testing.
While we are looking at all of the tests, there is no plan to keep the tests in the index.html file, so I’d better do something about cleaning that up too.
Move tests out of index.html
The tests really shouldn’t be in the index.html file. Instead, I’ll put them in a separate file called
tests/tests.html
As the html file is in a different location, we do need to rename some filepaths:
<!--<link rel='stylesheet' href='lib/bootstrap.min.css'>-->
<link rel='stylesheet' href='../registration3/lib/bootstrap.min.css'>
<!--<link rel='stylesheet' href='lib/font-awesome.min.css'>-->
<link rel='stylesheet' href='../registration3/lib/font-awesome.min.css'>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="./style.css">-->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../registration3/style.css">
<!-- ... -->
<!--<script src="./lib/jquery.min.js"></script>-->
<script src="../registration3/lib/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!--<script src="./lib/bootstrap.min.js"></script>-->
<script src="../registration3/lib/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<!--<script src="./setup.js"></script>-->
<script src="../registration3/setup.js"></script>
<!--<script src="./input-status.js"></script>-->
<script src="../registration3/input-status.js"></script>
<!--<script src="./validate.js"></script>-->
<script src="../registration3/validate.js"></script>
<!--<script src="./change-password.js"></script>-->
<script src="../registration3/change-password.js"></script>
<!--<script src="./login.js"></script>-->
<script src="../registration3/login.js"></script>
<!-- ... -->
<!--<script src="../node_modules/mocha/mocha.js"></script>-->
<script src="../node_modules/mocha/mocha.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../node_modules/chai/chai.js"></script>-->
<script src="../node_modules/chai/chai.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../node_modules/chai-spies/chai-spies.js"></script>-->
<script src="../node_modules/chai-spies/chai-spies.js"></script>
<!-- ... -->
<!--<script src="../tests/registration-input-firstname.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="registration-input-firstname.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/registration-input-lastname.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="registration-input-lastname.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/registration-input-email.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="registration-input-email.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/registration-input-city.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="registration-input-city.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/registration-input-password.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="registration-input-password.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/registration-input-retypepassword.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="registration-input-retypepassword.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/terms-click.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="terms-click.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/registration-submit.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="registration-submit.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/registration-reset.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="registration-reset.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/login-reset.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="login-reset.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/login-submit.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="login-submit.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/change-password-reset.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="change-password-reset.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/change-password-submit.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="change-password-submit.test.js"></script>
The tests can now be removed from index.html, and that is back to normal.
We now use tests/tests.html to test the code, and registration3/index.html to run the actual web page.
A potential HTML duplication issue
There is still duplication in that the html code is duplicated across both files, but that’s not a problem as of yet.
Later on if changes happen to index.html there is a risk that tests.html gets out of date. To remedy that we can have tests.html copy over the HTML content from index.html, but that also tends to require running a local server.
I’m okay with putting off the complexity of that until another time when it actually becomes a problem, as things are better now than they were before.
Summary
We have combined repeated code into an inputStatus function to remove duplication login and change-password code, prevented a test from changing input button values, have the tests reset forms after testing, and have moved tests out of index.html into a separate tests/tests.html file instead.
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.16 in releases
Next time jsInspect points us to duplication at the start of the login and change-password event handlers.