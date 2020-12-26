Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from … is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:
- getting live test results
- removing login reset duplication
- creating tests for reset-password submit code
- removing reset-password submit duplication
Auto-running tests
Now that we have tests covering everything that the login reset code is supposed to do, we can run them while making changes to the code.
I use live-server so that whenever a file changes, it reloads the webpage so that I get live updates on the changes that have been made.
While I’m working on the login reset section of code, I’m not all that interested in the other tests that we have for other sections. Mocha has a url grep command, that we can use to only run certain tests. In this case it’s those relating to the login reset.
http://127.0.0.1:8080/registration3/?grep=login%20reset
and we can easily use the browser console to do that, with:
> location.search="grep=login reset"
That causes all 23 login reset tests to run whenever I save a file. If I want to run all of the tests just in case something has an unwanted side-effect elsewhere I can go back a page to run all of the tests.
http://127.0.0.1:8080/registration3/
As a final touch, I have the web browser running fullscreen behind the code editor, with the code editor overlapping everything except for the browse console. That lets me easily save and see, to get immediate feedback about the results.
Remove duplication from login reset code
Here is the login reset code that we are updating:
function loginResetHandler() {
$(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() {
var st = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var st2 = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
if ($(this).find(".input-check").val().trim() != "") {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st);
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "green");
$(this).find(".error").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
} else {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st);
$(this).find(".error").css("color", "green");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove");
}
});
}
The inputStatus code can replace much of the code in the if statements.
if ($(this).find(".input-check").val().trim() != "") {
// $(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st);
// $(this).find(".error").css("color", "green");
// $(this).find(".error").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
// $(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok ok");
inputStatus.ok(this, "Your " + st);
inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
} else {
// $(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st);
// $(this).find(".error").css("color", "green");
// $(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove");
inputStatus.ok(this, "Your " + st);
inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
}
We now find that both parts of the if statement have the same code in them, and the tests are satisfied. Because both parts of the if statement are the same, we can remove the need for the if statement completely.
function loginResetHandler() {
$(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() {
var st = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var st2 = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
// if ($(this).find(".input-check").val().trim() != "") {
// inputStatus.ok(this, "Your " + st);
// inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
// } else {
// inputStatus.ok(this, "Your " + st);
// inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
// }
inputStatus.ok(this, "Your " + st);
inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
});
}
Remove input value difference in the tests
Now that the code is confirmed as working without needing to worry about different input values, we can remove the value-based parts of tests too.
// describe("when email has value", function () {
// beforeEach(function () {
// $emailInput.val("test value");
// });
it("shows a message", function () {
$emailError.html("");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail");
});
//...
// });
// describe("when email is empty", function () {
// beforeEach(function () {
// $emailInput.val("");
// });
// it("shows a message", function () {
// $emailError.html("");
// loginResetHandler();
// expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail");
// });
//...
it("removes glyphicon-remove from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
});
Give variables better names
The
st variable may have been meant to refer to a string. Benefits are gained by using a more meaningful name of
inputName. Also, the st2 variable doesn’t have any reason to be there so can be removed.
function loginResetHandler() {
$(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() {
// var st = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
// var st2 = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
inputStatus.ok(this, "Your " + inputName);
inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
});
}
Improving form group selectors
The only other thing to tidy up with that code is the
.inputboxmodal1 selector. It’s much clearer as to what’s going on when we know that it’s the login form group that we’re dealing with.
function loginResetHandler() {
// $(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() {
$("#login .form-group").each(function() {
var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
inputStatus.ok(this, "Your " + inputName);
inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
});
}
Let other code benefit
While updating the login reset handler, I notice that the login submit handler can benefit from using the same technique for finding the form fields to check.
function loginSubmitHandler(evt) {
// $("#login .form-group").has(".input-check").each(function validateInput() {
$("#login .form-group").each(function validateInput() {
// if (!$(this).find(".input-check").length) {
// return;
// }
var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
Repeat the tests and code improvement for change-password form
As there don’t seem to be other sets of code with the same if/else structure, we can repeat the process of the last couple of posts. That means creating tests for change password submit, and improving the code in the same way.
Let’s speed on through these because they’re the same as what we’ve just done. The tests are:
change-password-submit.test.js
describe("change password submit", function () {
/*
Structure
- .form-group
- input
- .inputstatusmodal
- .error
- .feedback
*/
const fakeEvt = {
preventDefault: function fakeFunc() {}
};
function changePasswordSubmitHandler() {
const SubmitHandler = changePassword.eventHandler.passwordSubmit;
SubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
}
describe("email", function () {
const $emailGroup = $("#changepw .form-group").has("[name='E-mail']");
const $emailInput = $emailGroup.find("input");
const $emailError = $emailGroup.find(".error");
const $emailFeedback = $emailGroup.find(".feedback");
describe("email has value", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$emailInput.val("test value");
});
it("shows a message", function () {
$emailError.html("");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail is OK");
});
it("sets the message color", function () {
const CSSgreen = "rgb(0, 128, 0)";
$emailError.css("color", "red");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailError.css("color")).to.equal(CSSgreen);
});
it("removes warning from error", function () {
$emailError.addClass("warning");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to error", function () {
$emailError.removeClass("ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-remove from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes warning from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("warning");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds glyphicon-ok to feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds ok from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
});
describe("email is empty", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$emailInput.val("");
});
it("uses submit event to submit the form", function () {
$emailError.html("");
$(".button1color2").trigger("click");
expect($emailError.html()).to.contain("Your E-mail is empty");
});
it("shows a message", function () {
$emailError.html("");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail is empty");
});
it("sets the message color", function () {
const CSSred = "rgb(255, 0, 0)";
$emailError.css("color", "green");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailError.css("color")).to.equal(CSSred);
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$emailError.addClass("ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$emailError.removeClass("warning");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("warning");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
});
describe("password", function () {
const $retypeGroup = $("#changepw .form-group").has("[name='Password']");
const $passwordInput = $retypeGroup.find("input");
const $passwordError = $retypeGroup.find(".error");
const $passwordFeedback = $retypeGroup.find(".feedback");
describe("password has value", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$passwordInput.val("test value");
});
it("shows a message", function () {
$passwordError.html("");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Your Password is OK");
});
it("sets the message color", function () {
const CSSgreen = "rgb(0, 128, 0)";
$passwordError.css("color", "red");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordError.css("color")).to.equal(CSSgreen);
});
it("removes warning from error", function () {
$passwordError.addClass("warning");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to error", function () {
$passwordError.removeClass("ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-remove from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes warning from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("warning");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds glyphicon-ok to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
});
describe("password is empty", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$passwordInput.val("");
});
it("uses submit event to submit the form", function () {
$passwordError.html("");
$(".button1color2").trigger("click");
expect($passwordError.html()).to.contain("Your Password is empty");
});
it("shows a message", function () {
$passwordError.html("");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Your Password is empty");
});
it("sets the message color", function () {
const CSSred = "rgb(255, 0, 0)";
$passwordError.css("color", "green");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordError.css("color")).to.equal(CSSred);
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$passwordError.addClass("ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$passwordError.removeClass("warning");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("warning");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
});
describe("retype password", function () {
const $retypeGroup = $("#changepw .form-group").has("[name='Password Retype']");
const $retypeInput = $retypeGroup.find("input");
const $retypeError = $retypeGroup.find(".error");
const $retypeFeedback = $retypeGroup.find(".feedback");
describe("retype has value", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$retypeInput.val("test value");
});
it("shows a message", function () {
$retypeError.html("");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeError.html()).to.equal("Your Password Retype is OK");
});
it("sets the message color", function () {
const CSSgreen = "rgb(0, 128, 0)";
$retypeError.css("color", "red");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeError.css("color")).to.equal(CSSgreen);
});
it("removes warning from error", function () {
$retypeError.addClass("warning");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to error", function () {
$retypeError.removeClass("ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-remove from feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes warning from feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.addClass("warning");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds glyphicon-ok to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds ok from feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
});
describe("retype is empty", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$retypeInput.val("");
});
it("uses submit event to submit the form", function () {
$retypeError.html("");
$(".button1color2").trigger("click");
expect($retypeError.html()).to.contain("Your Password Retype is empty");
});
it("shows a message", function () {
$retypeError.html("");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeError.html()).to.equal("Your Password Retype is empty");
});
it("sets the message color", function () {
const CSSred = "rgb(255, 0, 0)";
$retypeError.css("color", "green");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeError.css("color")).to.equal(CSSred);
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$retypeError.addClass("ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$retypeError.removeClass("warning");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.addClass("ok");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("warning");
changePasswordSubmitHandler();
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
});
});
and the updated login submit code is:
function passwordSubmitHandler(evt) {
$("#changepw .form-group").has(".input-check").each(function() {
var trimmedValue = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
var inputName = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
if (trimmedValue === "") {
evt.preventDefault();
inputStatus.warning(this, "Your " + inputName + " is empty");
} else {
inputStatus.ok(this, "Your " + inputName + " is OK");
}
});
}
$(".button1color2").click(passwordSubmitHandler);
Summary
We have taken a closer look at getting live test results, removed login reset duplication, and added tests to reset-password submit so that we can remove duplication from there too.
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.15 in releases
Next time, jsInspect has a big surprise in store for us.