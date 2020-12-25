Remove duplication to improve code

Tests for removing duplication from the login and change-password sections is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:
- renaming some test files for improved flexibility
- taking an in-depth look at initial testing
- providing a more complete testing suite
The duplication found by jsInspect
Here is example #12 of duplication found by jsInspect in the code.
./registration3\change-password.js:78,82
$(".inputboxmodal2").each(function() {
var st = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var st2 = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
if ($(this).find(".input-check").val().trim() != "") {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st + " is OK");
./registration3\login.js:88,92
$(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() {
var st = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name");
var st2 = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim();
if ($(this).find(".input-check").val().trim() != "") {
$(this).find(".error").html("Your " + st);
One is in the login reset code, and the other is in the change-password reset code.
Rename some test files to improve our ability to add more tests
I don’t want the size of the test files to become very large, mainly because it’s a struggle for me to scroll up and down finding things in there.
Because we already have reset tests for the login and change-password forms, it makes sense to rename their test files to be submit ones. That way we can also have related reset test files there too.
<!--<script src="../tests/login.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="../tests/login-submit.test.js"></script>
<script src="../tests/login-reset.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/change-password.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="../tests/change-password-submit.test.js"></script>
<script src="../tests/change-password-reset.test.js"></script>
The initial test for login reset
The first initial test just needs to check that some of the login reset code is running.
describe("login reset", function () {
/*
Structure
- .form-group
- input
- .inputstatusmodal
- .error
- .feedback
*/
function loginResetHandler() {
const resetHandler = login.eventHandler.loginReset;
$(".button1color").trigger("click");
}
const $emailGroup = $("#login .form-group").has(".input-check");
const $emailInput = $emailGroup.find("input");
const $emailError = $emailGroup.find(".error");
describe("when email has value", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$emailInput.val("test value");
});
it("Shows a message", function () {
$emailError.html("");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailError.html()).to.contain("Your E-mail");
});
});
});
Now that we have a reliable test for something in the login reset code, we can modify the structure of the reset handler to make it easier to test.
Extract the reset handler
My motivation here is to extract the reset handler out of the event assignment, so that we can more easily test that reset handler.
login.js
function loginResetHandler() {
$(".inputboxmodal1").each(function() {
//...
});
}
$(".button1color").click(loginResetHandler);
We now want the test to use that loginResetHandler function. Let’s access it via the login eventHandler object that we return from the login code:
function loginResetHandler() {
// $("#login").trigger("reset");
const resetHandler = login.eventHandler.loginReset;
resetHandler();
}
That causes the test to fail because loginReset doesn’t exist. A failing test for a new capability is a good thing. We can now update the code to add that new thing:
login.js
return {
eventHandler: {
loginSubmit: loginSubmitHandler,
loginReset: loginResetHandler
}
and the test goes back to passing.
That does though leave the click assignment untested. If we remove that line . . .
// $(".button1color").click(loginResetHandler);
. . . the test still passes. That is bad news as we want a test to inform us if the reset event handler stops working.
We need another test to ensure that the event assignment works properly.
it("resets the login form", function () {
$emailError.html("");
$(".button1color").trigger("click");
expect($emailError.html()).to.contain("Your");
});
That’s better. The test helps to ensure that the event assignment is done.
Improve the event assignment
My motivation for this next part is to make the form reset much move obvious in the code.
Here is the existing event assignment for resetting the login form.
$(".button1color").click(loginResetHandler);
That .button1color doesn’t really tell us much, and a click event for resetting the form isn’t all that informative either.
We learn in the HTML code that .button1color is the reset button.
<button type="reset" class="btn btn-default button1 button1color">Reset</button>
Instead of referring to .button1color, it’s much more informative to start from the form itself and refer to the reset event itself.
login.js
// $(".button1color").click(loginResetHandler);
$("#login [type=reset]").click(loginResetHandler);
Referring to the reset event is much more expressive way to help us understand what it does, than to instead click on a button.
An even more improved way to code that is to not worry about clicking on a button, and instead to refer to the reset event itself.
login.js
// $("#login [type=reset]").click(loginResetHandler);
$("#login").on("reset", loginResetHandler);
The tests still pass, letting us know that things still work properly there.
We can now improve the test so that it too also uses the form reset event.
it("resets the login form", function () {
$emailError.html("");
// $(".button1color").trigger("click");
$("#login").trigger("reset");
expect($emailError.html()).to.contain("Your E-mail");
});
This staggered process of improving the test to improve the code to impove the test to improve the code, is how significant improvements are made. Each step building on the other until the end result is much better than how it began.
Add more email tests
Now that we can easily test the login reset code, the rest of the tests for the email can be added.
describe("login reset", function () {
/*
Structure
- .form-group
- input
- .inputstatusmodal
- .error
- .feedback
*/
function loginResetHandler() {
const resetHandler = login.eventHandler.loginReset;
resetHandler();
}
const $emailGroup = $("#login .form-group").has("[name='E-mail']");
const $emailInput = $emailGroup.find("input");
const $emailError = $emailGroup.find(".error");
const $emailFeedback = $emailGroup.find(".feedback");
it("resets the login form", function () {
$emailError.html("");
$("#login").trigger("reset");
expect($emailError.html()).to.contain("Your");
});
describe("when email has value", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$emailInput.val("test value");
});
it("shows a message", function () {
$emailError.html("");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail");
});
it("sets the message color", function () {
const CSSgreen = "rgb(0, 128, 0)";
$emailError.css("color", "red");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailError.css("color")).to.equal(CSSgreen);
});
it("removes warning from error", function () {
$emailError.addClass("warning");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to error", function () {
$emailError.removeClass("ok");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("removes glyphicon from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("ok");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
});
describe("when email is empty", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$emailInput.val("");
});
it("shows a message", function () {
$emailError.html("");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("Your E-mail");
});
it("sets the message color", function () {
const CSSgreen = "rgb(0, 128, 0)";
$emailError.css("color", "red");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailError.css("color")).to.equal(CSSgreen);
});
it("removes glyphicon from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-remove from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
loginResetHandler();
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
});
});
Do I leave the tests with only the email and not the password section? No, that doesn’t make sense. At least one test for each of the other form fields should be done too.
Add password tests
As we now have both email and passwords tests to deal with, that means putting the email tests in their own describe block and having a separate describe block for the password test.
describe("email", function () {
const $emailGroup = $("#login .form-group").has("[name='E-mail']");
//...
});
describe("password", function () {
const $passwordGroup = $("#login .form-group").has("[name=Password");
const $passwordInput = $passwordGroup.find("input");
const $passwordError = $passwordGroup.find(".error");
describe("when password has value", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$passwordInput.val("test value");
});
it("Shows a message", function () {
$passwordError.html("");
loginResetHandler();
expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Your Password");
});
});
});
Do I add the rest of the password tests? It feels bad to leave them out, so password tests are included too.
describe("password", function () {
const $passwordGroup = $("#login .form-group").has("[name=Password]");
const $passwordInput = $passwordGroup.find("input");
const $passwordError = $passwordGroup.find(".error");
const $passwordFeedback = $passwordGroup.find(".feedback");
describe("when password has value", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$passwordInput.val("test value");
});
it("shows a message", function () {
$passwordError.html("");
loginResetHandler();
expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Your Password");
});
it("sets the message color", function () {
const CSSgreen = "rgb(0, 128, 0)";
$passwordError.css("color", "red");
loginResetHandler();
expect($passwordError.css("color")).to.equal(CSSgreen);
});
it("removes warning from error", function () {
$passwordError.addClass("warning");
loginResetHandler();
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to error", function () {
$passwordError.removeClass("ok");
loginResetHandler();
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("removes glyphicon from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("glyphicon");
loginResetHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
loginResetHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("ok");
loginResetHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
});
describe("when password is empty", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$passwordInput.val("");
});
it("shows a message", function () {
$passwordError.html("");
loginResetHandler();
expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Your Password");
});
it("sets the message color", function () {
const CSSgreen = "rgb(0, 128, 0)";
$passwordError.css("color", "red");
loginResetHandler();
expect($passwordError.css("color")).to.equal(CSSgreen);
});
it("removes glyphicon from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("glyphicon");
loginResetHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-remove from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
loginResetHandler();
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
});
});
We now have a full suite of tests for the login reset behaviour, and can move on to removing duplication in the code. But that can be for next time.
Summary
We have renamed some test files to improve their flexibility, taken a more in-depth look at initial testing, and provided complete suite of tests for the login reset.
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.14 in releases
Next time we will remove the duplication from the login reset code.