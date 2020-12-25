Remove duplication to improve code

Today we will be removing duplication from code about removing repetition, which is somewhat apt.
We will be doing the following:
- tidying up an annoying trailing spaces issue
- adding tests for code that we are going to change
- replace duplicated code using inputStatus.warning()
Remove trailing space from text
The trailing spaces in the text messages have become so when I come across them, that it’s better to take care of them now sooner than later.
// $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition ");
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
All of the code has now been updated to remove this particular burr from my mind.
Duplication #12, remove repetition
For some strange reason we went from 19 sets of duplication down now to only 12. We have been highly effective at removing duplication from the code, when dealing with the duplication in the retype password section.
This set of duplication occurs in the code that checks for repetition, at lines 387, 425, 485, and 572.
} else {
if (fakeReg.test(value)) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
$("#fnameRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
This should be an easy case of replacing it with a single line of
inputStatus.warning() code instead, but the protocols must still be observed.
Have tests for the code
Before making any changes to this code, we need a way to easily tell that it still carries on working in the same way that it does now. We are using Mocha+Chai to help us to easily do that.
The four sections of repetition code are in first name, last name, email, and password.
Create some tests
I’m putting the first name tests into a file called registration-input-firstname.test.js
<script src="../tests/registration-input-firstname.test.js"></script>
<script src="../tests/registration-input-city.test.js"></script>
From other tests in this registration-input area we already have an easy way to access the code we want to test, using the registration input handler, so it’s just a matter of detailing all that the code is supposed to do.
registration-input-firstname.test.js
describe("registration-input first name", function () {
/*
Structure
- .form-group
- .starrq
- .input-group
- input
- .inputstatus
- .error
- .feedback
*/
function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) {
const registrationInputHandler = validate.eventHandler.registrationInput;
registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg);
}
const $firstnameGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='First Name']");
const $firstnameInputGroup = $firstnameGroup.find(".input-group");
const $firstnameInput = $firstnameGroup.find("input");
const $firstnameError = $firstnameGroup.find(".error");
const $firstnameFeedback = $firstnameGroup.find(".feedback");
const $firstnameRequired = $firstnameGroup.find(".starrq");
describe("first name has repetition", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$firstnameInput.val("abbbc");
});
it("shows an error message", function () {
$firstnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$firstnameError.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$firstnameError.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$firstnameFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$firstnameFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$firstnameFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$firstnameFeedback.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$firstnameFeedback.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from required", function () {
$firstnameRequired.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to required", function () {
$firstnameRequired.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($firstnameInputGroup);
expect($firstnameRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
});
Those are the tests for the code from line 387. We only have other tests for the code at 425, 485, and 572 to go.
Create more tests
The lastname, email, and password tests get added to the HTML test page in the same way.
<script src="../tests/registration-input-firstname.test.js"></script>
<script src="../tests/registration-input-lastname.test.js"></script>
<script src="../tests/registration-input-email.test.js"></script>
<script src="../tests/registration-input-city.test.js"></script>
<script src="../tests/registration-input-password.test.js"></script>
To help keep things organised, I’ve ordered the filenames by the same order that they appear in the form.
The lastname repetition tests are similar to the firstname repetition tests, and tempting though it is to ignore them, they can’t be ignored as it’s interacting with a different set of HTML code in another area of the page.
registration-input-lastname.test.js
describe("registration-input last name", function () {
/*
Structure
- .form-group
- .starrq
- .input-group
- input
- .inputstatus
- .error
- .feedback
*/
function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) {
const registrationInputHandler = validate.eventHandler.registrationInput;
registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg);
}
const $lastnameGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='Last Name']");
const $lastnameInputGroup = $lastnameGroup.find(".input-group");
const $lastnameInput = $lastnameGroup.find("input");
const $lastnameError = $lastnameGroup.find(".error");
const $lastnameFeedback = $lastnameGroup.find(".feedback");
const $lastnameRequired = $lastnameGroup.find(".starrq");
describe("first name has repetition", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$lastnameInput.val("abbbc");
});
it("shows an error message", function () {
$lastnameError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameError.html()).to.equal("Last Name is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$lastnameError.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$lastnameError.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$lastnameFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$lastnameFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$lastnameFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$lastnameFeedback.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$lastnameFeedback.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from required", function () {
$lastnameRequired.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to required", function () {
$lastnameRequired.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($lastnameInputGroup);
expect($lastnameRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
});
The email repetition tests are similar too:
describe("registration-input email", function () {
/*
Structure
- .form-group
- .starrq
- .input-group
- input
- .inputstatus
- .error
- .feedback
*/
function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) {
const registrationInputHandler = validate.eventHandler.registrationInput;
registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg);
}
const $emailGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='E-mail']");
const $emailInputGroup = $emailGroup.find(".input-group");
const $emailInput = $emailGroup.find("input");
const $emailError = $emailGroup.find(".error");
const $emailFeedback = $emailGroup.find(".feedback");
const $emailRequired = $emailGroup.find(".starrq");
describe("first name has repetition", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$emailInput.val("abbbc");
});
it("shows an error message", function () {
$emailError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup);
expect($emailError.html()).to.equal("E-mail is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$emailError.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup);
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$emailError.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup);
expect($emailError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$emailFeedback.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup);
expect($emailFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from required", function () {
$emailRequired.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup);
expect($emailRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to required", function () {
$emailRequired.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($emailInputGroup);
expect($emailRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
});
and the password repetition tests are no-less vital.
registration-input-password.test.js
describe("registration-input password", function () {
/*
Structure
- .form-group
- .starrq
- .input-group
- input
- .inputstatus
- .error
- .feedback
*/
function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) {
const registrationInputHandler = validate.eventHandler.registrationInput;
registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg);
}
const $passwordGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='Password']");
const $passwordInputGroup = $passwordGroup.find(".input-group");
const $passwordInput = $passwordGroup.find("input");
const $passwordError = $passwordGroup.find(".error");
const $passwordFeedback = $passwordGroup.find(".feedback");
const $passwordRequired = $passwordGroup.find(".starrq");
describe("password has repetition", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$passwordInput.val("abbbc");
});
it("shows an error message", function () {
$passwordError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup);
expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$passwordError.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup);
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$passwordError.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup);
expect($passwordError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$passwordFeedback.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup);
expect($passwordFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from required", function () {
$passwordRequired.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup);
expect($passwordRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to required", function () {
$passwordRequired.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($passwordInputGroup);
expect($passwordRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
});
Restructure the code?
I can see an easy restructure of the nested if/else code that will help out a lot, but I must resist that urge until all of the related code is under test. Only then is it safe to make such changes under the assurance that the tests will tell me when something goes wrong.
Remove duplication from the code
Removing duplication from the repetition code is as easy as using inputStatus.warning()
} else {
if (fakeReg.test(value)) {
// $(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
// $(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
// $(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
// $("#fnameRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
inputStatus.warning($(this).closest(".form-group"), name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
We can make things even simpler by defining a $formGroup variable near the top of the function.
var $form = $("form.register");
var inputs = $form[0].elements;
const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group");
That way the repetition code becomes even simpler still.
} else {
if (fakeReg.test(value)) {
inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition");
The other sections about repetition are updated in the same way, and the tests are our assurance that those sections of code continue to work just as they did before.
Summary
We tidied up an annoying problem with trailing spaces, added tests for code that was going to be changed, and replaced duplicate code with inputStatus.warning().
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.13 in releases
Next time we take a deeper look at how tests and the code work hand-in-hand to improve each other, with the login reset code.