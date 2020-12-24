Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from the retype password code, is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:
- investigating the duplicate retype-password code
- removing an unused section of code
- adding tests for when retyping the password
- add some TODO notes to the tests
- removing duplication by using inputStatus code
Duplication found in password code
./registration3\validate.js:640,654
$(this).next().find(".errorm").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#pwreRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly " + inputstr);
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$("#pwreRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
}
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#pwreRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
}
./registration3\validate.js:767,781
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#pwreRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly " + inputstr);
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$("#pwreRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
}
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#pwreRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
}
Both are for the confirm password field. One of them is in the registration input handler at line 345, that were were dealing with in the previous post, and the other one is in a place for
input-groupmodel elements at line 659, but that doesn’t seem to exist in any of the HTML code.
Is the input-groupmodel code needed?
On further investigation, the input-groupmodel code in the validate.js file contains three sections for email/password/change password.
The input-groupmodel code doesn’t get run at all, and looks to be left over from the changepassword code that already exists elsewhere in the change-password.js file. Deleting that code from line 659 through to 784 is the right choice to make.
$('.input-group').on('focusin focusout input', registrationInputHandler);
// $('.input-groupmodal').on('focusin focusout input', function() {
// var namem = $(this).find(".check,textarea").attr("name");
// var valuem = $(this).find(".check,textarea").val().trim();
//...
// });
We can now put together tests for the remaining code that we will be updating.
Tests
Here is the retype password code for which we are putting together tests.
if (name === "Retype Password") {
if (value.length > 0) {
if (inputstr !== inputs.Password.value) {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd ");
$(this).next().find(".errorm").html(name + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd ");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
$(this).next().find(".errorm").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#pwreRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly " + inputstr);
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$("#pwreRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
}
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html(name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
$(this).next().find(".error").addClass('warning').removeClass('ok');
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#pwreRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
}
}
That’s a lot of changes to the page, so it’s a lot of tests to ensure that it all is properly tested.
The tests for the above code are:
describe("registration-input retype password", function () {
/*
Structure
- .form-group
- .starrq
- .input-group
- input
- .inputstatus
- .error
- .feedback
*/
function callRegistrationInputHandler(thisArg) {
const registrationInputHandler = validate.eventHandler.registrationInput;
registrationInputHandler.call(thisArg);
}
const $retypeGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='Retype Password']");
const $retypeInputGroup = $retypeGroup.find(".input-group");
const $retypeInput = $retypeGroup.find("input");
const $retypeError = $retypeGroup.find(".error");
const $retypeFeedback = $retypeGroup.find(".feedback");
const $retypeRequired = $retypeGroup.find(".starrq");
describe("value has content", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$retypeInput.val("test value");
});
describe("doesn't match password", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
const $password = $("[name=Password]");
$password.val($retypeInput.val() + "nomatch");
});
it("shows an error message", function () {
$retypeError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeError.html()).to.equal("Retype Password is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd ");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$retypeError.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$retypeError.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from required", function () {
$retypeRequired.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to required", function () {
$retypeRequired.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
describe("does match password", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
const $password = $("[name=Password]");
$password.val($retypeInput.val());
});
const $retypeError = $retypeGroup.find(".error");
const $retypeFeedback = $retypeGroup.find(".feedback");
const $retypeRequired = $retypeGroup.find(".starrq");
it("shows an error message", function () {
$retypeError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeError.html()).to.equal("Retype Password is OK: Your data has been entered correctly test value");
// TODO - it's really bad security to show the password on the screen
});
it("adds ok to error", function () {
$retypeError.removeClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("removes warning from error", function () {
$retypeError.addClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-remove from feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("adds glyphicon-ok to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("removes warning from feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.addClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("removes warning from required", function () {
$retypeRequired.addClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to required", function () {
$retypeRequired.removeClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
});
});
describe("value is empty", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$retypeInput.val("");
});
const $retypeError = $retypeGroup.find(".error");
const $retypeFeedback = $retypeGroup.find(".feedback");
const $retypeRequired = $retypeGroup.find(".starrq");
it("shows an error message", function () {
$retypeError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeError.html()).to.equal("Retype Password is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$retypeError.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$retypeError.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$retypeFeedback.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes warning from required", function () {
$retypeRequired.addClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to required", function () {
$retypeRequired.removeClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup);
expect($retypeRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
});
});
I’ve been noticing some issues while putting together the tests, which I’ve indicated as TODO sections. I won’t put TODO comments into production code, but using them locally is okay for me, so long as I don’t commit those todo notes.
Remove duplicate code
The duplicated code in this retype-password section can be replaced by the inputStatus code that we have already organised.
The updated retype password code is the following:
if (name === "Retype Password") {
const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group");
if (value.length > 0) {
if (inputstr !== inputs.Password.value) {
inputStatus.errorWarning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd ");
inputStatus.feedbackWarning($formGroup);
inputStatus.requiredWarning($formGroup);
} else {
inputStatus.errorOk($formGroup, name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly " + inputstr);
inputStatus.feedbackOk($formGroup);
inputStatus.requiredOk($formGroup);
}
} else {
inputStatus.errorWarning($formGroup, name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input");
inputStatus.feedbackWarning($formGroup);
inputStatus.requiredOk($formGroup);
}
}
And look! We have more of that error/feedback/required duplication that was noticed in the previous post. We will deal with that in the next post, along with a series of TODO issues that have been building up.
Summary
We have removed an entire section of code that’s already done by the change-password section of code, added tests for when retyping passwords on the main registration page, and improved the code by using the inputStatus code.
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.11 in releases
Next time we look into some TODO issues that have been building up.