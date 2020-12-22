Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from the city input, is what we’re up to today. We will be do the following:
- simplify some test filenames
- use a basic test to test via the event handler function
- add a full suite of tests for the code
- remove duplication from the code
- add requiredOk and requiredWarning methods to inputStatus
- simplify the terms and conditions functions
Duplication number 20 found by jsInspect
Duplication numbers 24-21 have already been dealt with. I’m working backwards through the list so that I don’t have to scroll up hundreds of lines through the found examples.
The next example of duplication is found in the validate code when an input event occurs, such as when typing a character in an input field.
./registration3\validate.js:368,371
if (value === "") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your " + name + " field is Empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
./registration3\validate.js:561,563
if (value === "") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your " + name + " field is Empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
The two places involved are when the first name is empty, and when the city is empty.
If I resolve both of them, that might leave another case of duplication unfound, so I’ll only resolve the last set of duplication for now.
Organise tests
Before moving on though, the test filenames are growing in size, so the word validate should bd removed from the start of the filenames.
<!--<script src="../tests/validate-terms-click.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="../tests/terms-click.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/validate-registration-submit.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="../tests/registration-submit.test.js"></script>
<!--<script src="../tests/validate-registration-reset.test.js"></script>-->
<script src="../tests/registration-reset.test.js"></script>
That means that the new test can be called
registration-input-city.test.js
Make the input event easier to test
Before making any changes to the code, we need some tests to track what is currently done by the code, and give us assurance when changing the code that everything still works perfectly the same now as it did before.
The code is inside of an input event handler:
$('.input-group').on('focusin focusout input', function() {
//...
if (name === "Your City") {
//...
}
//...
});
A test that ensures we are interacting with the above section of code, is as follows, where we empty the city value, remove its warning, and trigger an input event.
registration-input-city.test.js
describe("registration input city", function () {
it("sets an error when city is empty", function () {
const $city = $(".check[name='Your City']");
$city.val("");
$city.find(".error").removeClass("warning");
const $cityInput = $city.closest(".input-group");
$cityInput.trigger("input");
const $cityGroup = $city.closest(".form-group");
expect($cityGroup.find(".error").attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
We can now rearrange the code to separate the event handler from the event assignment:
// $('.input-group').on('focusin focusout input', function() {
function registrationInputHandler(evt) {
//...
if (name === "Your City") {
//...
}
//...
// });
}
$('.input-group').on('focusin focusout input', registrationInputHandler);
make the registrationInputHandler accessible:
return {
eventHandler: {
registrationInput: registrationInputHandler,
//...
and the test can be modified to use registrationInputHandler instead.
describe("registration input city", function () {
const registrationInputHandler = validate.eventHandler.registrationInput;
it("sets an error when city is empty", function () {
//...
const $cityInput = $city.closest(".input-group");
registrationInputHandler.call($cityInput);
// $cityInput.trigger("input");
//...
});
});
The test still works all the way through the update, and we can now modify the test so that it can test using the input handler function instead of triggering an event.
Add more tests
We can now add more tests for everything that the city section of code does. I even included a structure section
describe("registration input city", function () {
/*
Structure
- .form-group
- .starrq
- .input-group
- input
- .inputstatus
- .error
- .feedback
*/
function callRegistrationInputHandler() {
const registrationInputHandler = validate.eventHandler.registrationInput;
const $cityInputGroup = $cityGroup.find(".input-group");
registrationInputHandler.call($cityInputGroup);
}
const $cityGroup = $(".form-group").has("[name='Your City']");
const $cityInput = $cityGroup.find("input");
describe("when value is empty", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$cityInput.val("");
});
describe("error", function () {
const $cityError = $cityGroup.find(".error");
it("gives an error message", function () {
$cityError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityError.html()).to.equal("Your Your City field is Empty !");
});
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$cityError.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$cityError.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityGroup.find(".error").attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
describe("feedback", function () {
const $cityFeedback = $cityGroup.find(".feedback");
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$cityFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
$cityFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove to feedback", function () {
$cityFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes ok from feedback", function () {
$cityFeedback.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$cityFeedback.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
describe("required", function () {
const $cityRequired = $cityGroup.find(".starrq");
it("removes ok from required", function () {
$cityRequired.addClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to feedback", function () {
$cityRequired.removeClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
});
describe("when value has content", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$cityInput.val("test value");
});
describe("error", function () {
const $cityError = $cityGroup.find(".error");
it("gives an error message", function () {
$cityError.html("");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityError.html()).to.equal("Your Your City field is OK !");
});
it("removes warning from error", function () {
$cityError.addClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to error", function () {
$cityError.removeClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityGroup.find(".error").attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
});
describe("feedback", function () {
const $cityFeedback = $cityGroup.find(".feedback");
it("adds glyphicon to feedback", function () {
$cityFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-remove from feedback", function () {
$cityFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-remove");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("adds glyphicon-ok to feedback", function () {
$cityFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("removes warning from feedback", function () {
$cityFeedback.addClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to feedback", function () {
$cityFeedback.removeClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
});
describe("required", function () {
const $cityRequired = $cityGroup.find(".starrq");
it("removes warning from required", function () {
$cityRequired.addClass("warning");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to feedback", function () {
$cityRequired.removeClass("ok");
callRegistrationInputHandler();
expect($cityRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
});
});
});
Using a separate function call for the callRegistrationInputHandler also makes good sense. I’ve also updated the other tests with the same function call modification.
Remove duplication from the code
The code that we’re updating is the following:
if (name === "Your City") {
if (value === "") {
$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your " + name + " field is Empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#cityRequired").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
} else {
$(this).next().find(".error").html("Your " + name + " field is OK !").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
$("#cityRequired").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");
}
}
We can use inputStatus methods to help simplify that code.
if (name === "Your City") {
const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group");
if (value === "") {
inputStatus.errorWarning($formGroup, "Your " + name + " field is Empty !");
inputStatus.feedbackWarning($formGroup);
inputStatus.setWarning($formGroup.find(".starrq"));
} else {
inputStatus.errorOk($formGroup, "Your " + name + " field is OK !");
inputStatus.feedbackOk($formGroup);
inputStatus.setOk($formGroup.find(".starrq"));
}
}
requiredWarning and requiredOk methods
I said before that if we see that errorOk/FeedbackOk/setOk pattern again, that I’m adding requiredWarning and requiredOk methods to the inputStatus code. It’s now time to do that.
input-status.js
function requiredOk(inputGroup, message) {
const $required = $(inputGroup).find(".starrq");
setOk($required);
}
function requiredWarning(inputGroup, message) {
const $required = $(inputGroup).find(".starrq");
setWarning($required);
}
return {
//...
requiredOk,
requiredWarning
};
We can now use requiredWarning and requireOk from the main set of code:
validate.js
if (name === "Your City") {
const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group");
if (value === "") {
inputStatus.errorWarning($formGroup, "Your " + name + " field is Empty !");
inputStatus.feedbackWarning($formGroup);
// inputStatus.setWarning($formGroup.find(".starrq"));
inputStatus.requiredWarning($formGroup);
} else {
inputStatus.errorOk($formGroup, "Your " + name + " field is OK !");
inputStatus.feedbackOk($formGroup);
// inputStatus.setOk($formGroup.find(".starrq"));
inputStatus.requiredOk($formGroup);
}
}
I should also update the other code that used setWarning and setOk
validate.js
function resetMessages() {
const $error = $(this).find(".error");
const name = $(this).find(".check").attr("name");
inputStatus.errorOk(this, name);
inputStatus.feedbackNone(this);
// inputStatus.setOk($(this).find(".starrq"));
inputStatus.requiredOk(this);
}
//...
function removeTermWarning() {
const $termsGroup = $("#terms").closest(".form-group");
inputStatus.feedbackNone($termsGroup);
inputStatus.setOk($termsGroup.find("#termcheck"));
// inputStatus.setOk($termsGroup.find("#termsRequired"));
inputStatus.requiredOk($termsGroup);
}
//...
function updateTerms(terms) {
const $termsGroup = $(".form-group").has($(terms));
if ($(terms).is(":checked")) {
inputStatus.setOk($("#termcheck"));
// inputStatus.requiredOk($("#termsRequired"));
inputStatus.requiredOk($termsGroup);
} else {
inputStatus.setWarning($("#termcheck"));
// inputStatus.requiredWarning($("#termsRequired"));
inputStatus.requiredWarning($termsGroup);
}
}
And this is where I make another declaration. If I see error/feedback/required grouped together again, I should move that grouped set in to the inputStatus module too.
Simplify updateTerms function
While I’m updating the updateTerms function, I should also remove the terms parameter as it’s not needed there.
function updateTerms() {
const $termsGroup = $(".form-group").has("#terms");
const $terms = $termsGroup.find("#terms");
if ($terms.is(":checked")) {
inputStatus.setOk($termsGroup.find(".error2"));
inputStatus.requiredOk($termsGroup);
} else {
inputStatus.setWarning($termsGroup.find(".error2"));
inputStatus.requiredWarning($termsGroup);
}
}
//...
function termsClickHandler() {
// updateTerms(this);
updateTerms();
}
//...
function registrationSubmitHandler(evt) {
//...
// updateTerms($("#terms"));
updateTerms();
//...
}
Summary
We have improved the test filenames, tested the city input code, removed duplication that was found, added some useful requiredOk and requiredWarning methods to inputStatus, and simplified some of the terms and conditions code.
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.10 in releases
Next time we will work on a more complicated set of duplication, to do with passwords.