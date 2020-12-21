Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from the registration submit code is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:
- test the event assignment, and improve it
- refine some preventDefault tests
- remove terms duplication
- simplify the submit handler function
- further simplify using inputStatus methods
Now that we have a set of tests covering what happens when validate submit occurs, we can start to make some improvements.
Improve the event assignment
With the event assignment, a click on btn1 isn’t all that informative. It’s much better when we know it’s the registration submit event instead.
Before doing that though, I don’t think that this part of the code has any tests relating to it.
$(".btn1").click(registrationSubmitHandler);
When commenting-out that line, I find that no it doesn’t, as the tests still pass with it commented out, and that isn’t good.
I was about to use a prevent-default part of the test to also ensure that the click assignment works, but that is using a test to check multiple things. Tests are more reliable when only one things is checked, so a new test is needed.
We can easily test it by ensuring a form field is empty and that no warnings are on the page before the form submit code runs.
it("runs the submit handler when submit is clicked", function () {
$firstnameGroup.find("input").val("");
const $error = $firstnameGroup.find(".error");
$error.removeClass("warning");
$("#registration").trigger("submit");
expect($error.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
The
$("#registration").trigger("submit"); causes the test page to endlessly reload, because we don’t have an event handler set up yet for the form submit.
Updating the form submit assignment fixes that problem:
$("#registration").on("submit", registrationSubmitHandler);
and help to confirm for us that the test is properly checking the right thing.
Tidying up preventDefault tests
While making the above update, I noticed that some other tests about avoiding errors were causing trouble. They were too excessive in the changes they were making.
describe("avoiding errors", function () {
// it("doesn't throw an error", function () {
it("doesn't throw a trim error", function () {
expect(function () {
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
}).to.not.throw("Cannot read property 'trim' of undefined");
});
it("doesn't call preventDefault when no fields have a warning", function () {
chai.spy.on(fakeEvt, "preventDefault");
// $(".form-group .check").val("test value");
$(".form-group input").val("test value");
$(".form-group textarea").val("test value");
// $(".inputstatus .warning").removeClass("warning");
$(".form-group .warning").removeClass("warning");
$("#terms").prop("checked", true);
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect(fakeEvt.preventDefault).to.not.have.been.called();
});
it("calls preventDefault when a field has a warning", function () {
chai.spy.on(fakeEvt, "preventDefault");
// $(".form-group .check").val("test value");
$(".form-group .check").eq(0).val("");
// $(".inputstatus .warning").removeClass("warning");
// $(".inputstatus .error").eq(0).val("");
$(".inputstatus .error").removeClass("warning");
$("#terms").prop("checked", true);
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect(fakeEvt.preventDefault).to.have.been.called();
});
});
With those refinements in place, they still test what they should, without interfering with anything.
Remove duplication from the terms
The registration submit code has a clear case of duplication in regard to the terms and conditions.
Earlier we put code into an updateTerms function, so we can replace existing code with a function call instead.
The tests that we put in place in the previous post will tell us if anything goes wrong.
// if ($("#terms").is(":checked")) {
// $("#termcheck").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
// $("#termsRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
// } else if ($("#terms").is(":not(:checked)")) {
// evt.preventDefault();
// $("#termcheck").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
// $("#termsRequired").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
// }
updateTerms($("#terms"));
It’s still surprising when everything just works after making a big change like that. But, the tests show that everything still works.
An even better metric is to remove the call to that updateTerms function, and the tests for terms and conditions all jump up complaining that something is wrong. Put back the call to the updateTerms function and all is good.
Move preventDefault
Currently some of the preventDefault code is inside of the form-group each-loop, and doesn’t need to be there.
When using preventDefault, it’s best if it occurs at the start of the event handler, or failing that at the end of the event handler. That way we have an easier way to understand potentially weird behaviour.
We can move the if statement checking the warnings to the end of that section of code, below the loop instead, and get rid of all other preventDefault parts of the code.
$('.form-group').each(function() {
//...
// if ($(".inputstatus .warning").length != 0) {
// evt.preventDefault();
// }
//...
if (value === "") {
//...
// evt.preventDefault();
}
updateTerms($("#terms"));
});
if ($(".inputstatus .warning").length !== 0) {
evt.preventDefault();
}
Remove the need for checking requiredField length
The code to check the requiredField length is acting like a guard statement. Without it, troubles happen.
Here is that code:
if ($requiredField.length === 0) {
return;
}
A part of the reason why is that some of the fields are not required.
Instead of making that check inside of the function, we can filter the form groups for only the ones that have a
check class somewhere within them.
// $('.form-group').has(".check").each(function() {
$('.form-group').has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
var $requiredField = $(this).find(".check");
// if ($requiredField.length === 0) {
// console.log(this);
// return;
// }
We can now remove the
.check from inside of the function, and use a more specific statement to find either an input or textarea field.
$('.form-group').has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
// var $requiredField = $(this).find(".check");
var $requiredField = $(this).find("input textarea");
var value = $requiredField.val().trim();
if (value === "") {
Use inputStatus methods
The code inside of the if statement can now be updated using the inputStatus module.
Here is the code before we start:
if (value === "") {
$(this).find(".error").html(name + " is empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#termcheck").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$("#termsRequired").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
}
updateTerms($("#terms"));
Replacing that code with calls to inputStatus, it all becomes much simpler. The terms part isn’t needed either, as that’s all dealt with by the updateTerms part of the code.
if (value === "") {
inputStatus.errorWarning(this, name + " is empty !");
inputStatus.feedbackWarning(this);
inputStatus.setWarning($(this).find(".starrq"));
}
updateTerms($("#terms"));
That starrq part of the code might deserve being moved into the inputStatus module too, as a part of handling required stars. When I see another example error+feedback+starrq, I’ll move the starrq code in with the inputStatus code.
Move updateTerms out of the loop
There is no need for that updateTerms to be run for each and every required input field in the loop. It can be moved out of the loop instead.
$('.form-group').has(".check").each(function validateGroup() {
var $requiredField = $(this).find("input, textarea");
var name = $requiredField.attr("name");
var value = $requiredField.val().trim();
if (value === "") {
inputStatus.errorWarning(this, name + " is empty !");
inputStatus.feedbackWarning(this);
inputStatus.setWarning($(this).find(".starrq"));
}
// updateTerms($("#terms"));
});
updateTerms($("#terms"));
That’s a big simplification to the code.
Summary
We have improved the registration submit event assignment, removed terms duplication, simplified the submit handler function, and used inputStatus methods to simplify things further.
The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.9 in releases
We have made our way through 4 different sets of duplication, as reported by the JSInspect program. Progress is slow, but reliable and steady. It takes some time to clean things up, but we have jsInspect that tells us that there is an eventual end to things.
Next time we attack another example of duplication in the code.