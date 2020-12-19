Remove duplication to improve code

The second part of this duplication that was found is in the registration submit code.
Today we do the following:
- get an initial test in place
- make minor adjustment so the code is testable
- use chai-spies to spy on evt.preventDefault
- add tests for when field is empty
- add tests for when terms is check and unchecked
- divide up the tests into separate files
Initial tests
The code that we are going to test starts with the following:
$(".btn1").click(function() {
$('.form-group').each(function() {
var $requiredField = $(this).find(".check");
if ($requiredField.length === 0) {
return;
}
if ($(".inputstatus .warning").length != 0) {
event.preventDefault();
}
Use evt instead of event
An initial test helps us learn if our test can access the code:
describe("registration submit", function () {
const submitButton = $(".btn1");
it("", function () {
submitButton.trigger("click");
});
});
The browser console reports the error:
TypeError: Cannot read property 'preventDefault' of undefined
Here we apply the standard technique of getting evt from the event handler
// $(".btn1").click(function() {
$(".btn1").click(function(evt) {
$('.form-group').each(function() {
var $requiredField = $(this).find(".check");
if ($requiredField.length === 0) {
return;
}
if ($(".inputstatus .warning").length != 0) {
// event.preventDefault();
evt.preventDefault();
}
if (value === "") {
//...
// event.preventDefault();
evt.preventDefault();
}
} else if ($("#terms").is(":not(:checked)")) {
// event.preventDefault();
evt.preventDefault();
//...
}
});
});
Test the required field length
How do we test the required field length? When we comment out the return statement, the test in the browser console gives us a type error:
var $requiredField = $(this).find(".check");
if ($requiredField.length === 0) {
// return;
}
TypeError: Cannot read property 'trim' of undefined
A basic test in that regard is that no error occurs:
const submitButton = $(".btn1");
it("doesn't throw an error", function () {
expect(function () {
submitButton.trigger("click");
}).to.not.throw();
});
We can get more specific with the error, for example including text from the error itself:
const submitButton = $(".btn1");
it("doesn't throw an error", function () {
expect(function () {
submitButton.trigger("click");
}).to.not.throw("Cannot read property 'trim' of undefined");
});
Can we avoid that trim error in some other way? I think that we can, but problem happen when testing this submit event handler such as endlessly looping page submits, so we need to do some other things first before messing around with the code. Those other things are:
- test the event handler separately
- test what the code does
- restructure the form event
and then we can come back to improving the code.
Test the event handler separately
As this is a submit event that we’re dealing with, we need to separate the event assignment from the event handler before much more useful testing can occur.
We give the event handler a suitable name:
$(".btn1").click(function registrationSubmitHandler(evt) {
//...
});
And then we extract out the function:
function registrationSubmitHandler(evt) {
//...
}
$(".btn1").click(registrationClickHandler);
and provide easy access to it at the end of the code:
//...
return {
eventHandler: {
registrationSubmit: registrationSubmitHandler,
//...
}
};
We can now update the test so that it uses registrationSubmitHandler instead of triggering the submit event.
Note: My first attempt at this failed due to an oversight. A good way to ensure that things go well is to have a failing test occur, so that you can ensure that it continues to properly fail as you update the test.
We can comment out the return statement as we did earlier, to give us a reliable test error helping us to confirm that testing remains consistent while changes are being made.
var $requiredField = $(this).find(".check");
if ($requiredField.length === 0) {
// return;
}
We can now update the test so that we are using that registrationSubmitHandler instead:
describe("registration submit", function () {
// const submitButton = $(".btn1");
const registrationSubmitHandler = validate.eventHandler.registrationSubmit;
let fakeEvt;
beforeEach(function () {
fakeEvt = {
preventDefault: function () {}
};
});
it("doesn't throw an error", function () {
expect(function () {
// submitButton.trigger("click");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
}).to.not.throw("Cannot read property 'trim' of undefined");
});
});
Now that the updated test is known to be working, we can restore the return statement back to normal.
var $requiredField = $(this).find(".check");
if ($requiredField.length === 0) {
return;
}
Test the preventDefault on warning
The next part that we should test is the preventDefault when a warning exists.’
if ($(".inputstatus .warning").length != 0) {
evt.preventDefault();
}
We can use a spy, to figure out if that preventDefault method was called. There exist existing library code that provides chai spies.
I went ahead and used my own custom spy, but we might as well use the proper code for using spies.
Install chai-spies from the command prompt with:
> npm install save-dev chai-spies
and add it to index.html where there is the chai script:
<script src="../node_modules/chai/chai.js"></script>
<script src="../node_modules/chai-spies/chai-spies.js"></script>
We can now use it in tests to easily spy on something. In this case it is the fakeEvt.preventDefault method
We can ensure that preventDefault isn’t called by adding a value to all checked form fields, remove all warning notices, and ensure that the terms checkbox is checked.
it("doesn't call preventDefault when fields have no error", function () {
chai.spy.on(fakeEvt, "preventDefault");
$(".form-group .check").val("test value");
$(".inputstatus .warning").removeClass("warning");
$("#terms").prop("checked", true);
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect(fakeEvt.preventDefault).to.not.have.been.called();
});
To ensure that the
$(".inputstatus .warning").length != 0 condition is responsible for preventDefault, we can add a warning to the above test, and check if preventDefault was called.
it("calls preventDefault when any field has an error", function () {
chai.spy.on(fakeEvt, "preventDefault");
$(".form-group .check").val("test value");
$(".inputstatus .warning").removeClass("warning");
$(".inputstatus .error").eq(0).addClass("warning");
$("#terms").prop("checked", true);
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect(fakeEvt.preventDefault).to.have.been.called();
});
Those tests can all be put into an errors section.
describe("avoiding errors", function () {
it("doesn't throw an error", function () {
//...
});
it("doesn't call preventDefault when no fields have a warning", function () {
//...
});
it("calls preventDefault when a field has a warning", function () {
//...
});
});
We can now move on to testing the two if statements in the submit event handler.
Testing when empty value
When an input field has an empty value, that causes several different things to occur. Here is the code that we are testing:
if (value === "") {
$(this).find(".error").html(name + " is empty !").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
$("#termcheck").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$("#termsRequired").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
evt.preventDefault();
}
And here are the tests for that code.
describe("firstname is empty", function () {
const $firstnameGroup = $("#registration .form-group").first();
const $firstnameInput = $firstnameGroup.find("input");
const firstnameName = $firstnameGroup.find("input").attr("name");
beforeEach(function () {
$firstnameInput.val("");
});
describe("error", function () {
const $firstnameError = $firstnameGroup.find(".error");
it("shows the error text", function () {
$firstnameError.html("");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is empty !");
});
it("removes ok", function () {
$firstnameError.addClass("ok");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($firstnameError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning", function () {
$firstnameError.removeClass("warning");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($firstnameError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
describe("feedback", function () {
const $firstnameFeedback = $firstnameGroup.find(".feedback");
it("adds glyphicon", function () {
$firstnameFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($firstnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon");
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok", function () {
$firstnameFeedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($firstnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok");
});
it("adds glyphicon-remove", function () {
$firstnameFeedback.removeClass("glyphicon-remove");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($firstnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("glyphicon-remove");
});
it("removes ok", function () {
$firstnameFeedback.addClass("ok");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($firstnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning", function () {
$firstnameFeedback.removeClass("warning");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($firstnameFeedback.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
describe("required star", function () {
const $firstnameRequired = $firstnameGroup.find(".starrq");
it("removes ok", function () {
$firstnameRequired.addClass("ok");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($firstnameRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning", function () {
$firstnameRequired.removeClass("warning");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($firstnameRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
describe("terms", function () {
const $termsGroup = $("#terms").closest(".form-group");
const $termsError = $termsGroup.find(".error2");
const $termsRequired = $termsGroup.find(".starrq");
beforeEach(function () {
$("#terms").prop("checked", false);
})
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$termsError.addClass("ok");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($termsError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$termsError.removeClass("warning");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($termsError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from required", function () {
$termsRequired.addClass("ok");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($termsRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to required", function () {
$termsRequired.removeClass("warning");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($termsRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
it("prevents form submission", function () {
$firstnameGroup.find(".check").val("test value");
$firstnameGroup.find("input").val("");
$("#terms").prop("checked", true);
chai.spy.on(fakeEvt, "preventDefault");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect(fakeEvt.preventDefault).to.have.been.called();
});
});
Testing terms state
The last part of the code that does things is in regard to the terms and conditions.
if ($("#terms").is(":checked")) {
$("#termcheck").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$("#termsRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
} else if ($("#terms").is(":not(:checked)")) {
evt.preventDefault();
$("#termcheck").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$("#termsRequired").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
}
We created the same tests in the previous post so this lot will be easy to test.
describe("terms and conditions", function () {
const $termsGroup = $("#terms").closest(".form-group");
const $termsError = $termsGroup.find(".error2");
const $termsRequired = $termsGroup.find(".starrq");
describe("terms are checked", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$("#terms").prop("checked", true);
})
it("adds ok to error", function () {
$termsError.removeClass("ok");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($termsError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("removes warning from error", function () {
$termsError.addClass("warning");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($termsError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("adds ok to required", function () {
$termsRequired.removeClass("ok");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($termsRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("removes warning from required", function () {
$termsRequired.addClass("warning");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($termsRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
});
describe("terms are unchecked", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$("#terms").prop("checked", false);
})
it("removes ok from error", function () {
$termsError.addClass("ok");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($termsError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to error", function () {
$termsError.removeClass("warning");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($termsError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from required", function () {
$termsRequired.addClass("ok");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($termsRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to required", function () {
$termsRequired.removeClass("warning");
registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($termsRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
});
Divide large files into smaller files
The validate tests file have grown to be quite large now, so dividing them into separate test files helps to make it easier to manage them.
<script src="../tests/validate-terms-click.test.js"></script>
<script src="../tests/validate-registration-submit.test.js"></script>
<script src="../tests/validate-registration-reset.test.js"></script>
Summary
The validate-submit section of code that we’re working with is quite large and has resulted in a lot of tests. That’s fine, for the tests are ensuring that everything still continues to work in the same way as desired, when we come to updating the code.
We have used chai-spies to check that the preventDefault method is called, tested what happens when the firstname field is empty (all other fields should behave in the same way), and tested what the validate-submit code does when the terms checkbox is checked or not checked.
The code as things are right now is found in v0.0.8 from releases
Now that those tests are in place, we are in a good position to work on several improvements to the code. But that’s for next time.