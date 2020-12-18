Remove duplication to improve code

Today we will be doing the following:
- use jsInspect to find the next case of duplication
- use tests to accurately keep track of everything the code touches
- extract a useful function from the the terms click code
The next duplication
The next set of duplication that jsInspect tells us about is in the validate.js file at line 787
Match - 2 instances
./registration3\validate.js:787,791
if ($(this).is(":checked")) {
console.log("Checkbox is checked.");
$("#termcheck").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$("#termsRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
} else if ($(this).is(":not(:checked)")) {
./registration3\validate.js:817,821
if ($("#terms").is(":checked")) {
console.log("Checkbox is checked.");
$("#termcheck").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$("#termsRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
} else if ($("#terms").is(":not(:checked)")) {
Cleanup - remove console.log statements
I’ms seeing a lot of console.log statements, all of which aren’t needed anymore, so I’m removing all of the console.log statements from all of our code.
The duplicated code is in two different sections of the validate.js file.
One part is about the terms,
$('#terms').on("click", function() {
//...
});
and the other part involved a button click.
$(".btn1").click(function() {
//...
});
Quite which button we don’t know yet. The HTML code indicates that it’s the registration submit. But I won’t mess around with the code right now until we have tests in place to ensure that everything still continues to work in the same way that it does now.
Tests for clicking the terms
As we are adding test for terms when we click submit, I’m naming the other terms tests in there more appropriately so that we have a better way to know that those others are for when the terms are reset.
describe("terms reset", function () {
//...
});
Another set of terms tests are now added above those, for when the terms checkbox is clicked.
describe("terms submit", function () {
const $termsGroup = $("#terms").closest(".form-group");
const $terms = $termsGroup.find("#terms");
const $termsError = $termsGroup.find("#termcheck");
const $termsRequired = $termsGroup.find("#termsRequired");
describe("terms are checked", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$("#terms").prop("checked", false);
});
it("adds ok to the checkbox", function () {
$termsError.removeClass("ok");
$terms.trigger("click");
expect($termsError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("removes warning from the checkbox", function () {
$termsError.addClass("warning");
$terms.trigger("click");
expect($termsError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
it("add ok to the required star", function () {
$termsRequired.removeClass("ok");
$terms.trigger("click");
expect($termsRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("removes warning from the required star", function () {
$termsRequired.addClass("warning");
$terms.trigger("click");
expect($termsRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
});
describe("terms are unchecked", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
$("#terms").prop("checked", true);
});
it("removes ok from the checkbox", function () {
$termsError.addClass("ok");
$terms.trigger("click");
expect($termsError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to the checkbox", function () {
$termsError.removeClass("warning");
$terms.trigger("click");
expect($termsError.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
it("removes ok from the required star", function () {
$termsRequired.addClass("ok");
$terms.trigger("click");
expect($termsRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("ok");
});
it("adds warning to the required star", function () {
$termsRequired.removeClass("warning");
$terms.trigger("click");
expect($termsRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("warning");
});
});
});
Make the code easier to test
I don’t want the trigger click part to be there in the tests as that’s an unwanted complication. Now that I have the tests in place, I can update the terms click code so that it has a better structure, and appropriately exposes the terms click handler.
function termsClickHandler() {
//...
}
// $('#terms').click(function() {
// });
$('#terms').on("click", termsClickHandler);
//...
return {
eventHandler: {
registrationReset: registrationResetHandler,
termsClick: termsClickHandler
}
};
The tests can now eventHandler.termsClick to test the event handler. Because the termsClickHandler uses the this keyword, we need to call the handler using #terms as the context. And because we aren’t actually clicking anything, instead of setting the checkbox as it would be before we click it, we instead need to set the checkbox to the desired state that we want to test.
const termsClickHandler = validate.eventHandler.termsClick;
describe("terms are checked", function () {
beforeEach(function () {
// $("#terms").prop("checked", false);
$("#terms").prop("checked", true);
});
it("adds ok to the checkbox", function () {
$termsError.removeClass("ok");
// $terms.trigger("click");
termsClickHandler.call($terms);
expect($termsError.attr("class")).to.contain("ok");
});
it("removes warning from the checkbox", function () {
$termsError.addClass("warning");
// $terms.trigger("click");
termsClickHandler.call($terms);
expect($termsError.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning");
});
The rest of the tests are updated in the same way.
Improving the code
Now that we have a fast set of tests that cover the code, we can look at making improvements to the code and use the tests as reassurance that everything still behaves the same as it did before.
Here is the code that we are looking at updating.
function termsClickHandler() {
if ($(this).is(":checked")) {
$("#termcheck").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$("#termsRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
} else if ($(this).is(":not(:checked)")) {
$("#termcheck").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$("#termsRequired").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
}
}
Remove the else clause
A checkbox has only two possible states. Testing for the other state results in confusion, because you’re trying to figure out what else there could be. Instead of that confusion, just leave it as an else clause.
function termsClickHandler() {
if ($(this).is(":checked")) {
$("#termcheck").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
$("#termsRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
// } else if ($(this).is(":not(:checked)")) {
} else {
$("#termcheck").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
$("#termsRequired").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
}
}
Use existing setOk and setWarning code
Because of the code we already have in the inputStatus module, we can reuse that here too.
function termsClickHandler() {
if ($(this).is(":checked")) {
// $("#termcheck").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
inputStatus.setOk($("#termcheck"));
// $("#termsRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning');
inputStatus.setOk($("#termsRequired"));
} else {
// $("#termcheck").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
inputStatus.setWarning($("#termcheck"));
// $("#termsRequired").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning');
inputStatus.setWarning($("#termsRequired"));
}
}
And as I can tell that we’re going to need the same code in the other section further below, now is a good time to move that code out to a separate function.
function updateTerms(terms) {
if ($(terms).is(":checked")) {
inputStatus.setOk($("#termcheck"));
inputStatus.setOk($("#termsRequired"));
} else {
inputStatus.setWarning($("#termcheck"));
inputStatus.setWarning($("#termsRequired"));
}
}
function termsClickHandler() {
updateTerms(this);
}
Should we move this code into the inputStatus module? I don’t think that we should do that, as the inputStatus module shouldn’t need to know specifics of the different types of inputs that we have there. Those details we can manage outside of the inputStatus code.
The updateTermsStatus function can be used whenever we want to update the status of the terms. And who knows, when we’ve collected a fair sampling of other functions we might even consider moving them in to a separate validateStatus module.
For now though, the terms click code is all updated.
Update the readme
On taking a look at the readme.md file, I notice that ignoring the lib folder isn’t mentioned, or the use of the inspect.bat file.
The best time to take care of a small problem is immediately, so I’ve made a small update to it.
Summary
Test the code and improve the testability of the code. Improve the tests then update the code. That is the general process that we are using.
The code for how things are at this stage can be obtained from v0.0.7 from releases
In the next post we’ll update the other part of the duplication that was reported to us in the registration submit code, and do some more tidying up of the rest of the code in that section.