Remove duplication to improve code

In a recent thread about validating form fields, I noticed a lot of duplication in the code, and that duplication has been making it tricky for people to examine the code. This thread is dedicated to exploring how to effectively expose the duplication and deal with it.

In this post we will get ready to use jsInspect:

Copy the existing code

Install jsInspect, which needs node

Set things up so that we can use jsInspect to examine for duplication

Use github so that the different stages of investigation can be easily retrieved

Copy the existing code

The latest version of the code seems to be from https://codepen.io/cfrank2000/pen/XWKdRwV. I have exported that code to a zip file, and in the extracted location plan to use jsinspect to investigate things.

Extracting the zip file gives a registration3 folder with both a src and dist folder. The src folder is the code in the codePen panels, and the dist folder is the ready to run page with the HTML CSS and JS all connected together.

Install Node and jsInspect

The jsinspect tool uses node, so if you don’t already have it, get and install Node.

The next step is to open a command prompt or a powershell window in the registration3 folder. With the shift key held down, right-click on the registration3 folder and you’ll find an option to open a command or a powershell window at that folder.

We can then init npm, which is a node package manager that comes with Node, and press enter on all of the asked for fields.

> npm init

The init information isn’t all that important at this stage so we can press Enter for each line to accept the default values. It is the package.json file from init that we need, so that we can then install jsinspect.

With jsinspect we want to use it when developing the code, but it’s of no use at any other stage, so we use --save-dev when installing it.

> npm install --save-dev jsinspect

Use jsInspect on the code

We can now use jsInspect to inspect the JavaScript code.

> npx jsinspect src Couldn't parse ./src\script.js: Unexpected token (24:5) </script> ^

Looking at line 24 of the code, I see that you have script tags there. Those are not valid JavaScript code and should never be in the javsacript code, and need to be removed.

Split up the file

Here I’ll give the benefit of the doubt, and presume that the several sets of script tags tell us that the code is supposed to be split in to separate files. I’ve used those script tags to split the code in to separate files called modal.js, validate.js, change-password.js, and login.js

I’ve also copied those files over to the dist folder and removed the old script.js file from in there, so that I can set up index.html in there with update script tags.

<script src='https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js'></script> <script src='https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/js/bootstrap.min.js'></script> <script src="./setup.js"></script> <script src="./validate.js"></script> <script src="./change-password.js"></script> <script src="./login.js"></script>

We no longer need the src folder so I’ve deleted the src folder. The dist folder causes troubles later on too, so better to rename it now, to registration3

Keeping track of things

Running jsinspect again I get a long list of duplicate code, and am told 18 matches found across 4 files . hat’s a lot of duplicates.

As the list is too long for me to reasonably scroll up and find the start, I’ll work on the last example of duplication that’s shown instead, which in this case is at line 1940 of the validate code.

Before we do that though, I’ll save this code to github to help keep track of things, and so that it can be downloaded as I progress through this work.

Adding code to github

This information about adding the code to github is less for your benefit, and more for mine as a later reference. I add the code to github so that you can gain the benefit of downloading it as I progress through this assistance.

Here I go to my account at github.com and create a new repository for [remove-duplication] and tell it to use a .gitignore for Node so that the node_modules folder doesn’t get pushed to the repository.

As the dist folder is normally not added to github, the dist folder gets renamed to instead be something else. Here I rename it to be the same name used at codePen, which is registration3

> ren dist registration3

We also don’t need the src folder anymore, as that contains the codePen code which we aren’t using any more. So the src folder gets removed.

> del src\*.* > rmdir src

I then create a github repository on github.com and issue some git (download and install it commands at the command prompt to add these files to the repository. I only mention this here as a record of what I’ve done. You shouldn’t use these commands yourself at all unless you are adding code to your own separate github account.

> git init > git remote add origin git@github.com:pmw57/remove-duplication > git pull > git branch --set-upstream-to=origin/main main > git checkout main > git add . > git commit -m "Initial commit" > git push -u origin main

That’s a lot of detail there about setting up new content for a repository. It’s a little bit complex these days because we are transitioning away from the term master to using main instead and not all of the tooling is updated yet to do that automatically. Because of that there is some extra work in the process.

Retrieve code from the repository

Instead of you doing the above git stuff, all that you might want to do is to either, download and install git so that you can clone a repository at the command prompt:

> git clone https://github.com/pmw57/remove-duplication

or to retrieve the content from the github repository by downloading the source code as a zip file from the releases section.

After that you can use node (get and install Node to install the node_modules with:

> cd remove-duplication > npm install

and can then follow along with the jsinspect:

> npx jsinspect registration3

I’ve added some info in the readme.md file about this as well.

Summary

We have setup Node and used jsInspect to start inspecting the code for duplication to remove. The code has also been added to a github respository so that you can easily retrieve the code at different stages of the process, to help you explore what’s being done at different stages of the process.

Next up we will look at one of the cases of duplication, and work on improving that section of code.