Remove duplication to improve code

Today we will be doing the following:
- update the validate and change-password code based on what we have learned
- simplify the functions so that there is commonality between them
- group together similar tests
And afterwards, we will find that several functions belong together
Separate event assignment from event handler
Benefits were found in updating and separating the event assignment from the event handler function. We should do that to all of the event code that we come across.
Here is the event assignment and handler for the validate reset code:
$(".btn2").click(function (evt) {
//...
});
We will extract out the registrationResetHandler function.
// $(".btn2").click(function (evt) {
// ...
// });
function registrationResetHandler(evt) {
//...
}
$(".btn2").click(registrationResetHandler);
We can now easily use registrationResetHandler from the tests, by accessing the event handler without slowing things down.
And also, a possible beneficial future is for all of event handler statements to be grouped together in the same place, making it easier to have a large-scale understanding of what the code does.
The
.btn2 name doesn’t tell us much at all. That can be improved to help inform us about what the click event is being assigned to.
With forms, it’s best if an id attribute is used to refer to the form, so we’ll give the form an id of
registration
<form id="registration" ...>
We can now easily refer to the reset button of that form:
// $(".btn2").click(registrationResetHandler);
$("#registration [type=reset]").click(registrationResetHandler);
Even though the click event is a shortcut to assigning a click event, benefits are gained by using jQuery’s on method instead.
// $("#registration [type=reset]").click(registrationResetHandler);
$("#registration [type=reset]").on("click", registrationResetHandler);
The click event is somewhat limited for form events such as reset or submit.
For example, pressing Enter on a form normally triggers the submit event. If you assign a click event to the submit button, the Enter key somewhere else in the form still attempts to submit submit the form, bypassing any planned click handler that you have on the submit button.
The best way to deal with that is to stop using the click event on the submit or reset button, and instead bind the event handler to the submit or reset event of the whole form itself.
// $("#registration [type=reset]").on("click", registrationResetHandler);
$("#registration").on("reset", registrationResetHandler);
We can do the same thing to the change-password code to get similar improvements there too:
function passwordResetHandler() {
...
}
$("#changepw").on("reset", passwordResetHandler);
Exposing the event handler for testing
The only trouble we have now is that the registrationResetHandler function is not available to us right now, because it’s hidden inside of the document ready structure of the code. Fortunately we don’t need that document ready part because we already have the scripts loading from the end of the
<body> tag.
But removing document ready would then let everything inside of it pollute the global namespace. To prevent that, we can replace document.ready with a module structure instead, which is as simple as replacing document.ready with an IIFE (immediately invoked function expression).
// document.ready(function () {
const validate = (function () {
//...
// });
}());
We now have a single variable called validate, inside of which is all of the validate code.
We can now return an object from validate, that contains information we don’t mind passing to the outside world. In this case that is the information about the event handlers.
const validate = (function () {
//...
return {
eventHandler: {
registrationReset: registrationResetHandler
}
};
}());
That puts the validate code in a module structure, and gives us the benefit of making the event handler easily accessible to the tests.
We can easily do that too with the change-password code, and the login code too.
The change-password code is not inside of a document ready structure, so we can easily add a changePassword module structure around it, and expose only the handler code to the outside world.
const changePassword = (function () {
//...
return {
eventHandler: {
passwordReset: passwordResetHandler
}
};
}());
And, the login code is not in a document ready structure either, so we can easily contain that in a module structure, and expose only the event handler.
const login = (function () {
//...
return {
eventHandler: {
loginSubmit: loginSubmitHandler
}
};
}());
Speed up the tests
Currently the tests take quite a long time to run, being 130ms to run the validation reset tests. That will improve when we update the tests to only use the registrationResetHandler function instead.
Here is an example of the type of change being made to the tests. We remove the click trigger, and instead we use the handler function. To avoid the preventDefault code in the function from causing trouble, we give it a fake event object to use instead.
const registrationResetHandler = validate.eventHandler.registrationReset;
const fakeEvt = {
preventDefault: function fakeFunc() {}
};
//...
it("updates the error name", function () {
$error.html("");
// $(".btn2").trigger("click");
registrationResetHandler(fakeEvt);
expect($error.html()).to.equal(field.name);
});
After making that kind of update to all of the validate tests, they now run at a much faster 60ms speed, which is more than twice the speed as before. That’s nice. The faster that tests run, the more likely that we are to use them.
Clean up the code
This is a good time to clean up several formatting problems that I’ve noticed in the code.
Condense code
I seen many lines were thought of as being too complex, resulting in several lines of dot methods being there instead. For example:
$(this)
.next()
.find(".feedback")
.removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok")
.addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove")
.removeClass("ok")
.addClass("warning");
Dropping them down to separate lines is not a good way of dealing with that complexity.
I’ve used a find/replace regular expression of
\n\s+\. to find all of those dropped lines, and have pulled them back up to the one line of code.
$(this).next().find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("ok").addClass("warning");
That way the complexity is easier to see, and more code can be seen on the screen helping us to understand the structure and intention of the code.
When we come across these more complex lines, appropriate steps and solutions can be applied at the time to deal with that complexity in better ways.
Remove dead code
I’ve also removed commented-out code that has been littering all over the place. Dead code like that only confuses, and hardly ever helps.
Improve indentation
While updating the code I’ve noticed some really bad indentation of the code, making it difficult to understand how things are structured without close examination. We can use beautifier.io to help clean up many of those presentation problems in the code.
We are then left with code that is easier to understand and make improvements to. It doesn’t seem to have affected jsInspect either, for it still reports that there are 21 duplication issues. We will get to those later on.
Improve test variables
While working with the validate tests, I saw that the test variables are a bit too broad in scope. We should make sure that it’s clear that they only refer to the first name area. That way when we come back to look at these tests, we won’t be under any false assumptions about the other other fields being untested for now.
// const formGroup = $(".form-group")[0];
const $firstnameGroup = $(".form-group").first();
// const field = $(firstnameGroup).find(".check")[0];
const firstnameInput = $firstnameGroup.find(".check");
// const $error = $(firstnameGroup).find(".error");
const $firstnameError = $firstnameGroup.find(".error");
// const $feedback = $(firstnameGroup).find(".feedback");
const $firstnameFeedback = $firstnameGroup.find(".feedback");
// const $starrq = $(firstnameGroup).find(".starrq");
const $firstnameRequired = $firstnameGroup.find(".starrq");
Group tests together
The tests make more sense when they are grouped together by theme, instead of being in a single larger group. Here, I’ve grouped the tests by error, feedback, and required.
const $firstnameGroup = $(".form-group").first();
const registrationResetHandler = validate.eventHandler.registrationReset;
const fakeEvt = {
preventDefault: function fakeFunc() {}
};
describe("firstname error", function () {
const $firstnameInput = $firstnameGroup.find(".check");
const $firstnameError = $firstnameGroup.find(".error");
it("updates the error name", function () {
//...
});
it("removes warning from error", function () {
//...
});
it("adds ok to error", function () {
//...
});
});
describe("firstname feedback", function () {
const $firstnameFeedback = $firstnameGroup.find(".feedback");
it("removes glyphicon from feedback", function () {
//...
});
it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () {
//...
});
it("removes warning from feedback", function () {
//...
});
});
describe("firstname required", function () {
const $firstnameRequired = $firstnameGroup.find(".starrq");
it("removes warning from starrq", function () {
//...
});
it("adds ok to starrq", function () {
//...
});
});
Summary
We have improved the global namespace by putting the code into a module structure, used that structure to help us make the event handlers easier and faster to test, and cleaned up the tests by grouping similar things together.
You can download the code as it is currently from the v0.0.5 release
Next steps
There are several similarities between the code we have updated, as it all controls with the error and feedback parts showing the status of different inputs.
Most of the functions we now have in separate functions, all relate to the input status. When they are grouped together it’s easier for us to ensure that everything behaves in a consistent and reliable manner.
Next time we clean up the tests, bring together several similar functions, and organise them all into a single inputStatus module.