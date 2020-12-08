Remove duplication to improve code

Removing duplication from login and change-password input handlers is what we’re up to today. We will be doing the following:

Extract a check empty function

Let’s create the functions that we’ll need in place, so that it’s easier to move them across to the validate function.

It will make things easier for us when each validation function has a consistent behaviour, of returning true when it’s found a problem, for example.

I was going to call the function isEmpty(), but that type of name implies that it’s just a true/false return value with no other effects.

In this case we are also showing a warning if it’s false, so calling it isEmpty would lead to misunderstandings. A better name for it is checkEmpty instead.

function checkEmpty(inputGroup) { const name = $(inputGroup).find(".input-check").attr("name"); const value = $(inputGroup).find(".input-check").val().trim(); if (value === "") { inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, name + " is empty"); return true; } } //... // const inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim(); // if (inputstr === "") { // return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is empty"); // } if (checkEmpty(this)) { return; }

Having name and value defined in the function is a bit clumsy for now. They can be adjusted when the function is moved into the validate function. What we we waiting for? Let’s do that now, and get the clumsiness out of the way.

The validate function

Here is the updated validate function, with checkEmpty as a validation criteria.

validate.js

function validate(inputGroup) { const validationTypes = { "E-mail": [checkEmpty] }; function getValue(inputGroup) { return $(inputGroup).find(".input-check").val().trim(); } function getName(inputGroup) { return $(inputGroup).find(".input-check").attr("name"); } function checkEmpty(inputGroup) { if (getValue(inputGroup) === "") { inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, getName(inputGroup) + " is empty"); return true; } } function validateByTypes(inputGroup, types) { return types.some(function (check) { return check(inputGroup); }); } const name = getName(inputGroup); if (!validationTypes[name]) { throw new Error(name + " validation not supported"); } return validateByTypes(inputGroup, validationTypes[name]); }

The parts of the validation function are quite simple. A list of the tests for different validation types, getValue and getName helpers, then validation functions, followed by validateByTypes which does the check itself.

In the validateByTypes function, the types.some command runs each function in the array until it gets a true value. See Array.some.

We can now use the validate function from the login input code:

login.js

if (inputattr === "E-mail") { if (validate(this)) { return; } const inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim(); //...

We have the beginnings of a validate command. We just need to add more details to it for the emails.

Check for fake

The next email validation to work on is checking for fake text.

In the validate function we’ve made things a bit easier, by having name and value always available via scope. That helps to keep the functions easier to manage.

The checkFake function that gets added to the validate function is:

function checkFake(inputGroup) { const fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/; if (fakeReg.test(value)) { inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, getName(inputGroup) + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition"); return true; } }

The first time I tried, I forgot to rename the this keyword to input instead. But the tests quickly caught that problem and helped me to understand the issue.

The checkFake function gets added to the email validation:

const validationTypes = { // email: [checkEmpty] "E-mail": [checkEmpty, checkFake] };

The tests all pass telling us that we’re on the right track, so we can remove that part from the login code:

if (validate(this)) { return; } const inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim(); // const fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/; // if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) { // return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition"); // }

And the tests are all happy with our process.

This is easy! And it’s all thanks to having a good structure on which to build.

Check email regular expression

The email regular expression is next. We add a checkEmailReg function to the validate code:

function checkEmailReg(inputGroup) { const emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; const value = getValue(inputGroup); if (!emailReg.test(value)) { inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, getName(inputGroup) + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly"); return true; } }

It gets added to the email validation:

const validationTypes = { // "E-mail": [checkEmpty, checkFake] "E-mail": [checkEmpty, checkFake, checkEmailReg] };

And the tests have a problem, saying that inputStr is not defined.

Silly me, I should have renamed that to be value instead.

function checkEmailReg(inputGroup) { const emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; const value = getValue(inputGroup); // if (!emailReg.test(inputstr)) { if (!emailReg.test(value)) { inputStatus.warning(input, name + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly"); return true; } }

The problem was easy to find, easy to fix, and the tests are now all happy.

We can then remove the emailReg part of the login code:

if (inputattr === "E-mail") { if (validate(this)) { return; } const inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim(); // const emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; // if (!emailReg.test(inputstr)) { // return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly"); // } return inputStatus.ok(this, inputattr + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); }

We can now pirouette on our merry way to the last thing to do for email validation, the success message.

Validate a success

When the validations all fail to find a problem, we should then show that things are valid. We can use a showValid() function to do that.

function showValid(inputGroup) { inputStatus.ok(inputGroup, getName(inputGroup) + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); }

There are a number of fancy ways to have the success occur after validations find nothing, but let’s start easy. We assign the result of validation to an isNotValid variable. That will be truthy if a problem was found, so we can check for that and return it.

const isNotValid = validateByTypes(inputGroup, validationTypes[name]); if (isNotValid) { return isNotValid; }

After that, we can show the success message. The name variable is defined in the validateByTypes function. We can do that again outside of the function, being aware that we have a count of two times for how many times we’ve defined the name variable.

const isNotValid = validateByTypes(inputGroup, validationTypes[name]); if (isNotValid) { return isNotValid; } showValid(inputGroup);

Tidy up the login email input code

Now that the validate code works on successful validations too, we can remove the related code from login.js

if (inputattr === "E-mail") { if (validate(this)) { return; } // const inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim(); // return inputStatus.ok(this, inputattr + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); }

and the if statement and return isn’t needed there either.

if (inputattr === "E-mail") { // if (validate(this)) { // return; // } validate(this); }

Make the same simplification to change-password inputs

After removing else statements from the change-password code, it’s really easy to add the validate function for email.

if (inputattr === "E-mail") { // if (inputstr === "") { // return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is empty"); // } // var fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/; // if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) { // return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Fake // text: Please remove repetition"); // } // var emailReg = /^([\w-\.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/; // if (!emailReg.test(inputstr)) { // return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Incorrect: Please enter it correctly"); // } // return inputStatus.ok(this, inputattr + " is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); return validate(this); }

We can now add the password checks to the validate function.

Password validation function

The password checks are similar to the the other checks that we’ve already done.

Add some basic password validations

We can add another validation type for password:

validate.js

const validationTypes = { "E-mail": [checkEmpty, checkFake, checkEmailReg], "Password": [checkEmpty, checkFake] };

and we don’t need those password checks anymore in the login code:

login.js

if (inputattr === "Password") { if (validate(this)) { return; } const inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim(); // if (inputstr === "") { // return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is empty"); // } // const fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/; // if (fakeReg.test(inputstr)) { // return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Fake text: Please remove repetition"); // } //... }

Checking for short and long passwords

The short and long password checks are really easy to add, as they follow a similar structure to the other checks:

validate.js

const validationTypes = { "E-mail": [checkEmpty, checkFake, checkEmailReg], "Password": [checkEmpty, checkFake, checkPasswordShort, checkPasswordLong] }; //... function checkPasswordShort(inputGroup) { const pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{0,5})$/; if (pswReglow.test(value)) { inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, getName(inputGroup) + " is Incorrect: Please enter at least 6 characters"); return true; } } function checkPasswordLong(inputGroup) { const pswReghigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})$/; if (pswReghigh.test(value)) { inputStatus.warning(inputGroup, getName(inputGroup) + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 12 characters"); return true; } }

As the tests are still working, we can remove the login.js code for checking short and long passwords:

if (inputattr === "Password") { if (validate(this)) { return; } // const inputstr = $(this).find(".input-check").val().trim(); // const pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{0,5})$/; // if (pswReglow.test(inputstr)) { // return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Incorrect: Please enter at least 6 characters"); // } // const pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})$/; // if (pswRegheigh.test(inputstr)) { // return inputStatus.warning(this, inputattr + " is Incorrect: Please enter no more than 12 characters"); // } // return inputStatus.ok(this, inputattr + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly"); }

Standardise on some of the messaging

As some of the messages for when ok are either “is Ok” or “is OK” I’ve chosen to standardise on “is Ok”.

login-input-password.test.js

it("shows a message", function () { $passwordError.html(""); loginInputHandler($passwordGroup); // expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is OK: Your data has been entered correctly"); expect($passwordError.html()).to.equal("Password is Ok: Your data has been entered correctly"); });

Remove the if statement

Now that we don’t have other code below the validation, the if statement is no longer needed.

login.js

function loginInputHandler() { const inputattr = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name"); if (inputattr === "E-mail") { validate(this); } if (inputattr === "Password") { // if (validate(this, "password")) { // return; // } validate(this); } }

and we can return the if/else structure back to the code.

login.js

function loginInputHandler() { const inputattr = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name"); if (inputattr === "E-mail") { validate(this); // } // if (inputattr === "Password") { } else if (inputattr === "Password") { validate(this); } }

Remove more duplication

We now see a clear pattern of duplication. The validate statements in the if structure are identical, so the if conditions aren’t needed. They are the only use of the name variable, so that isn’t needed too. We can delete those as well.

function loginInputHandler() { // const inputattr = $(this).find(".input-check").attr("name"); // if (inputattr === "E-mail") { // validate(this); // } else if (inputattr === "Password") { // validate(this); // } validate(this); }

That validate commnand is just passing things on now. We can replace loginInputHandler with a reference to the validate function instead.

// $("#login .form-group").on("focusin focusout input", loginInputHandler); $("#login .form-group").on("focusin focusout input", validate);

And the loginInputHandler function disappears in a puff smoke.

Summary

We were aiming at removing duplication, and I think that we over-achieved in that area!

That I think it a good place to leave things for today.

The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.19 in releases

Next time we clean up after all of this excitement today.