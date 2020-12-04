Remove duplication to improve code

Today we’ll be clearing up some TODO issues that I’ve been noting down. We will be doing the following:

grouping error/warning/required code into inputStatus

preventing the password from being shown on the screen

cleaning up the formatting of some text messages

investigated inconsistent messages for the same thing

Add error/warning/required group to inputStatus

Frequently we’ve been noticing that error/feedback/required are used in the same way, in many parts of the code.

Earlier I said that when I come across that happening again, I would add it as a separate function in the inputStatus module, and I saw it in the previous post.

Here is the extra code that I’ve added to inputStatus for the ok and warning functions.

function ok(inputGroup, message) { errorOk($formGroup, message); feedbackOk($formGroup); requiredOk($formGroup); } function warning(inputGroup, message) { errorWarning($formGroup, message); feedbackWarning($formGroup); requiredWarning($formGroup); } return { //... ok, warning };

The retype code can now be updated to use those new inputStatus methods:

if (name === "Retype Password") { const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group"); if (value.length > 0) { if (inputstr !== inputs.Password.value) { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd "); } else { inputStatus.ok($formGroup, name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly " + inputstr); } } else { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); inputStatus.requiredOk($formGroup); } }

That + inputstr part really shouldn’t be there. It’s terrible security to let the password be shown on the screen. I’ve left a TODO note to take care of that shortly.

Use inputStatus ok and warning, elsewhere in the code

The city input is also where the new inputStatus methods can be used.

if (name === "Your City") { const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group"); if (value === "") { // inputStatus.errorWarning($formGroup, "Your " + name + " field is Empty !"); // inputStatus.feedbackWarning($formGroup); // inputStatus.requiredWarning($formGroup); inputStatus.warning($formGroup, "Your " + name + " field is Empty !"); } else { // inputStatus.errorOk($formGroup, "Your " + name + " field is OK !"); // inputStatus.feedbackOk($formGroup); // inputStatus.requiredOk($formGroup); inputStatus.ok($formGroup, "Your " + name + " field is OK !"); } }

And another place where this improvement can occur is in the registrationSubmitHandler

if (value === "") { // inputStatus.errorWarning(this, name + " is empty !"); // inputStatus.feedbackWarning(this); // inputStatus.setWarning($(this).find(".starrq")); inputStatus.warning(this, name + " is empty!"); }

Improve the retype-password structure

The first condition of retyping the password should be about if the two match, so we can somewhat simplify the code by reducing the amount of nested if/else code.

if (name === "Retype Password") { const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group"); if (inputstr === inputs.Password.value) { inputStatus.ok($formGroup, name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly " + inputstr); } else if (value.length > 0) { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd "); } else { inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input"); inputStatus.requiredOk($formGroup); } }

Take care of TODO issues

I’ve been using TODO’s to note a series of small issues. Now is a good time to take care of them.

Prevent the password from being shown on the screen

One of my TODO notes is about preventing the password from being shown on the screen. This is an easy fix, that just means removing the + inputstr part from the test, and from the code.

Let’s update the test to represent what we want the code to do instead, which is to not show the test value.

registration-input-retypepassword.test.js

it("shows an error message", function () { $retypeError.html(""); callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup); // expect($retypeError.html()).to.equal("Retype Password is OK: Your data has been entered correctly test value"); expect($retypeError.html()).to.equal("Retype Password is OK: Your data has been entered correctly"); });

We can now update the code to match.

validate.js

if (inputstr === inputs.Password.value) { // inputStatus.ok($formGroup, name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly " + inputstr); inputStatus.ok($formGroup, name + " is OK: Your data has been entered correctly");

Tidy up the formatting of several messages

Several of the messages have spaces in weird places, such as directly before the exclamation mark, or they leave an empty space at the end of a string. Now it a good time to clean up these issues in the text.

We update the test to indicate what we want to occur:

registration-input-retypepassword.test.js

it("shows an error message", function () { $retypeError.html(""); callRegistrationInputHandler($retypeInputGroup); // expect($retypeError.html()).to.equal("Retype Password is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd "); expect($retypeError.html()).to.equal("Retype Password is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd"); });

And we update the code so that the test passes.

validate.js

} else if (value.length > 0) { // inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd "); inputStatus.warning($formGroup, name + " is Incorrect: Password doesn't match retyped pwd");

This is a very simple test and update process that almost seems unnecessary, but it’s like indicating when exiting a roundabout. You don’t really need it until it’s too late, and then it’s too late.

Compare two possible ways to handle tests:

Way one - update the code first and then afterwards make the tests match. You end up feeling resistant to doing more tests because they just slow you down and get in your way.

Way two - update the test first and then afterwards make the code pass. You feel bouyant about writing a simple test that fails, because you can then write the code to make that test pass. Then while the test continues to pass you can improve the code with no fear that you’re going to break anything, because tests always have your back.

I much prefer the second way to handle things. Here is another simple update to the test and the code to improve the text:

registration-input-city.test.js

it("gives an error message", function () { $cityError.html(""); callRegistrationInputHandler($cityInputGroup); // expect($cityError.html()).to.equal("Your Your City field is Empty !"); expect($cityError.html()).to.equal("Your Your City field is Empty!"); }); //... it("gives an error message", function () { $cityError.html(""); callRegistrationInputHandler($cityInputGroup); // expect($cityError.html()).to.equal("Your Your City field is OK !"); expect($cityError.html()).to.equal("Your Your City field is OK!"); });

if (name === "Your City") { const $formGroup = $(this).closest(".form-group"); if (value === "") { // inputStatus.warning($formGroup, "Your " + name + " field is Empty !"); inputStatus.warning($formGroup, "Your " + name + " field is Empty!"); } else { // inputStatus.ok($formGroup, "Your " + name + " field is OK !"); inputStatus.ok($formGroup, "Your " + name + " field is OK!"); } }

There is still an issue about the message saying “Your Your City” because the field is named “Your City”. I strongly recommend renaming that field to be just “City” instead. I will not be making that change right here right now though, because it’s vital that changes to field names be done in tandem with server-side code changes to match up with the renamed field.

registration-submit.test.js

it("shows the error text", function () { $firstnameError.html(""); registrationSubmitHandler(fakeEvt); // expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is empty !"); expect($firstnameError.html()).to.equal("First Name is empty!"); });

validate.js

if (value === "") { // inputStatus.errorWarning(this, name + " is empty !"); inputStatus.warning(this, name + " is empty!"); }

These issues of presentation are all minor annoyances, but it’s important to be consistant.

Investigate “is empty” issues

Speaking of consistent, I’m noticing just now that sometimes “is empty” is used, and other times “is Empty” is used.

Let’s take a look at how “is empty” is presented throughout the code.

Your Your City field is Empty !

Your First Name field is Empty !

Phone Number is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input

E-mail is empty

Postal Address is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input

zip code is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input

Your Your City field is Empty!

Password is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input

Retype Password is EMPTY: Please enter data into this input

(on submit) Field Name is empty!

(login) Password is empty

(login) Your Field Name is empty

(retype) Password Retype is empty

(retype) Your Field Name is empty

Those are a lot of different ways to say the same thing. I strongly recommend coming up with a consistent way to say this in the same way, for every different form field. Its not unique to the fields about being empty either.

It can be very easy to make things consistent. All we would need to do is to have the inputStatus code check if the field is empty, and use the same message for every single time that occurs. That is an idea that we might make use of later.

Summary

We have grouped error/warning/required code into inputStatus, prevented the password from being shown on the screen, cleaned up the formatting of some text messages, and investigated some inconsistent “is empty” messages.

The code as it stands today is found at v0.0.12 in releases

Next time we gaze in wonder at going from 19 cases of duplication down to only 12.