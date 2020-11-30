Remove duplication to improve code

As we are set up to use jsInspect, we can now start looking at duplication in the code.

Today we will do the following:

use jsInspect to find a case of duplication

add some tests to keep track of what the code is supposed to do

That helps us to make sure that nothing breaks. After getting some tests in place, modifying the code can then happen afterwards.

Duplication in reset button code

Running jsInspect shows 24 sets of duplication throughout the code. Because it’s a very long list, I’m going to work through it starting from the very last item that it reports.

Match - 2 instances > npx jsinspect registration3 ... ./registration3\validate.js:1940,1942 if (value == "") { $(this).find(".error").html(name).removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("warning"); ./registration3\validate.js:1946,1948 } else { $(this).find(".error").html(name).removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("ok"); 24 matches found across 4 files

This section of duplication is in the btn2 section of code for the reset button, where the value is being checked if it’s empty.

It is irresponsible to change the code without having some way to ensure that the code still continues to work properly. I’m going to use Mocha to make tests that automically work to help ensure that the code works without error.

Install Mocha

The main options for test libraries are:

Jasmine (standalone)

Mocha (Node or standalone)

Jest (Node)

We will have to use a standalone test library because the code we’re testing is not structured as node modules.

As we are already using Node with jsInpect, it makes good sense to use Mocha, as that has improved capabilities, while supporting standalone testing without needing Node.

Mocha works together with Chai, where Mocha runs the tests and Chai provides an improved way of asserting what to expect. Mocha (and Chai) is easily installed using Node.

> npm install --save-dev mocha chai

We can also add a tests folder to help keep our tests separate from the code that we’re testing.

> mkdir tests

Standalone tester

Typically Mocha is run from Node and shows the testing results at the command prompt. The code we’re working with though isn’t organised as node modules for that to easily occur. Because we don’t have the code as modules, we can use standalone testing in the HTML page itself.

The standalone testing typically shows the results in the web page. We won’t be doing that here. Instead of messing with the page, I’m setting the reporter so that the results appear in the browser console instead.

<!-- tests --> <script src="../node_modules/mocha/mocha.js"></script> <script src="../node_modules/chai/chai.js"></script> <script> mocha.setup({ ui: "bdd", reporter: "spec" // reporter: "dot" }); </script> <script src="../tests/validate.test.js"></script> <script> mocha.run(); </script>

bdd interface lets us use describe, it, and expect for the tests

for the tests spec reporter shows us the tests in the browser console

dot matrix reporter is an alternative minimal view

Create test

Here is the reset form code that we are focused on right now:

if (value == "") { $(this).find(".error").html(name).removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("warning"); $(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $("#termcheck").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning'); $("#termsRequired").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning'); } else { $(this).find(".error").html(name).removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("ok"); $(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $("#termcheck").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $("#termsRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); }

The duplicate code is doing two different things. It’s doing something when the value is empty, and it’s also doing something else when the value is not empty. It all happens though when the form is reset, so we can use describe as a container for our tests.

validate.test.js

describe("When form is reset, reset input classes", function () { });

When it comes to the tests, we want to have the simplest way to trigger the behaviour. About the only way that we currently have of checking that the code works, is to trigger the reset field button. We can then check if certain things get done.

describe("When form is reset, reset input classes", function () { it("removes warning from error", function () { const formGroup = $(".form-group")[0]; const field = $(formGroup).find(".check")[0]; const $error = $(formGroup).find(".error"); field.value = ""; $error.addClass("warning"); $(".btn2").trigger("click"); expect($error.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning"); }); });

Fixing a few problems

The click doesn’t work though, because when the test runs the click trigger doesn’t yet exist. The document.ready part of the jQuery code delays the setup of the click handler resulting in the code not being ready when the test runs. We must delay the test until after the code has run. We can use setTimeout as a good way to achieve that.

<script> /// mocha.run(); const delayms = 0; setTimeout(mocha.run, delayms); </script>

A new problem now occurs, saying TypeError: Cannot read property 'preventDefault' of undefined

That happens because the global event object is being used in the code, which has trouble when jQuery triggers an event.

event.preventDefault();

Instead of using the global event object, we should instead give an event parameter to the function handler, and get the event from there instead.

Many coders prefer to use evt isntead of event too, to help make it clear that the global event object is not being used.

// $(".btn2").click(function () { $(".btn2").click(function (evt) { ... evt.preventDefault();

and the test now works. When we run the html page we are told in the browser console that the test passes.

Verifying that the test works

But - how do we know that the test will report a fail when the code fails? We can temporarily comment out a line of code to try that out:

// $(this).find(".error").html(name).removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");

and the test now shows us what went wrong and where:

AssertionError: expected 'error warning' to not include 'warning' at Context.<anonymous> (file:///C:/.../remove-duplication/tests/validate.test.js:13:47)

We can now put the code back

$(this).find(".error").html(name).removeClass("warning").addClass("ok");

and add more tests for this section of code that we are going to be updating.

The .feedback , .starrq #termcheck and #termsRequired elements are also affected in the duplicate code, so we should add tests to ensure that those behave properly too when we later on make changes to the code.

Recording existing behaviour

When writing tests, it’s important to test one thing at a time. That way when something goes wrong, we have better information about the trouble.

Normally a test is written before adding the code to make that test pass. What’s happening here is quite the reverse, but it’s still vital. Because we have no tests, we have no reliable way of ensuring that everything still works after making changes. The purpose of these tests is to records details of what actually occurs, so that I have assurance when making changes to the code that the code still works in the same way that it did before.

I’m not doing a full suite of tests here. That would involve ensuring that all form fields behave in the same way. Right now I’m only checking the behaviour of the first form field because it looks like all of the other form fields behave in the same way, and checking the terms and conditions section because that it different from all of the rest.

That is an assumption that I’m openly making here. It is though enough tests to catch unplanned mistakes when modifying the code. If full coverage testing is desired later on, we can certainly move forward to do that, for which there are coverage tools to help us more fully achieve that.

Here is a full set of tests for the reset form code:

describe("When form is reset, update classes", function () { const formGroup = $(".form-group")[0]; const field = $(formGroup).find(".check")[0]; const $error = $(formGroup).find(".error"); const $feedback = $(formGroup).find(".feedback"); const $starrq = $(formGroup).find(".starrq"); const $termcheck = $("#termcheck"); const $termsRequired = $("#termsRequired"); function resetValues() { $(".form-group .check").each(function () { this.value = this.defaultValue; }); } beforeEach(function () { resetValues(); }); it("removes warning from error", function () { $error.addClass("warning"); $(".btn2").trigger("click"); expect($error.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning"); }); it("adds ok to error", function () { $error.removeClass("ok"); $(".btn2").trigger("click"); expect($error.attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); }); it("removes glyphicon from feedback", function () { $feedback.addClass("glyphicon"); $(".btn2").trigger("click"); expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon"); }); it("removes glyphicon-ok from feedback", function () { $feedback.addClass("glyphicon-ok"); $(".btn2").trigger("click"); expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("glyphicon-ok"); }); it("removes warning from feedback", function () { $feedback.addClass("warning"); $(".btn2").trigger("click"); expect($feedback.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning"); }); it("removes warning from starrq", function () { $starrq.addClass("warning"); $(".btn2").trigger("click"); expect($starrq.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning"); }); it("adds ok to starrq", function () { $starrq.removeClass("ok"); $(".btn2").trigger("click"); expect($starrq.attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); }); it("adds checkbox ok to termcheck", function () { $termcheck.removeClass("ok"); $(".btn2").trigger("click"); expect($termcheck.attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); }); it("removes checkbox warning from termcheck", function () { $termcheck.addClass("warning"); $(".btn2").trigger("click"); expect($termcheck.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning"); }); it("adds required ok to termsRequired", function () { $termsRequired.removeClass("ok"); $(".btn2").trigger("click"); expect($termsRequired.attr("class")).to.contain("ok"); }); it("removes required warning from termsRequired", function () { $termsRequired.addClass("warning"); $(".btn2").trigger("click"); expect($termsRequired.attr("class")).to.not.contain("warning"); }); });

And as a reminder, here is the reset form code:

if (value == "") { $(this).find(".error").html(name).removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove").removeClass("warning"); $(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $("#termcheck").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning'); $("#termsRequired").removeClass('ok').addClass('warning'); } else { $(this).find(".error").html(name).removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $(this).find(".feedback").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("glyphicon glyphicon-ok").removeClass("ok"); $(this).find(".starrq").removeClass("warning").addClass("ok"); $("#termcheck").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); $("#termsRequired").addClass('ok').removeClass('warning'); }

There’s a lot of details in tests, but I’ve grouped them by each item that’s affected (error, feedback, starq, terms). Sometimes it’s tempting to test multiple things at once, but tests should only test one thing at a time.

Creating the tests also taught me some things about the code. For example, the if (value == "") condition really shouldn’t be there. In this reset handler all fields are already empty. The only thing that the condition is doing is to provide a separation for the terms and conditions checkbox. There are better structures that help us to understand what is happening there instead, but that’s for later.

Running the index.html file, the browser console shows that all of the tests are passing.

Summary

When any line of the reset form code is commented out, the tests tell us what’s gone wrong and what’s expected. That bodes well for when we make changes to the reset form code, to improve it. The objective is to remove duplication, and leave the code in a better state than how it began.

We are now well set up to remove the duplication and ensure that the code still continues to work in exactly the same way that it does now, which we’ll do in the next post.