Remove clickable space around play image inside red border

On this code you are not able to click on the area around the play image inside the red border.
https://jsfiddle.net/93pza8r2/
How would I do that with this code?
https://jsfiddle.net/opav7tx0/
It’s probably easiest to change the js so that only the play button has the click event.
e.g…jacket .play
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket .play");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
Then remove the cursor:pointer from .jacket.
Of course it probably open up another 1000 questions as I don’t know what else it will effect because I don’t know what you want to do next…
What would the css code have looked like? What would’ve changed there?