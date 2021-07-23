Remove class from the dom after transition fadeout effect is done

JavaScript
#1

What I want to do is remove it from the dom after the transition effect finishes.

After the play image’s fade out effect finishes, then I want it to be removed.

How would I add that to the code?

Like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/tw5oeLmg/

(function iife() {
  "use strict";

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    setTimeout(function() {
      const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
      fadeout.classList.add("fade");
    }, 5000);
    setTimeout(function() {
      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 10000);
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

  const cover = document.querySelectorAll('.jacketa');
  cover.forEach(function(el) {
    el.addEventListener('click', coverClickHandler)
  });
}());
#2

If I understand what you want then this can be done in CSS as I mentioned before.

.slide .split-wrap{
  opacity:0;
  transition:opacity 5s ease 5s,width 0s 10s, height 0s 10s,transform 0s 10s;
  height:0;
  width:0;
  transform:translateX(-100vw);
  pointer-events:none;
  z-index:-1;
}

Then you won’t need:

/*
    setTimeout(function() {
      const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
      fadeout.classList.add("fade");
    }, 5000);
    setTimeout(function() {
      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 10000);
    
    */

However the JS seems to be doing what you want also.

#3

Actually the transform needs to be removed as it stops the right one sliding.

.slide .split-wrap{
  opacity:0;
  transition:opacity 5s ease 5s,width 0s 10s, height 0s 10s;
  height:0;
  width:0;
  pointer-events:none;
  z-index:-1;
}
#4

This will work
https://jsfiddle.net/w4f8kz2x/

I was trying to figure out what those 2 numbers meant, I guess everyone writes it in short form, opacity 3s 3s;

 .fadeout .split-wrap{
  opacity: 0;
  transition: opacity 3s ease 3s;
}

function slideCurtain() {
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    curtain.classList.add("fadeout");
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

Keeping this so that it removes the .split-wrap from the dom.

  function delayHideSplitWrap() {
    setTimeout(function() {
      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 5000);
  }

And this so from the onset, it works before .split-wrap is removed from the dom.

    const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";

And so now none of this stuff is needed.

width 0s 10s, height 0s 10s;
  height:0;
  width:0;
  pointer-events:none;
  z-index:-1;
}