Remove class from the dom after transition fadeout effect is done

What I want to do is remove it from the dom after the transition effect finishes.
After the play image’s fade out effect finishes, then I want it to be removed.
How would I add that to the code?
Like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/tw5oeLmg/
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
setTimeout(function() {
const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
fadeout.classList.add("fade");
}, 5000);
setTimeout(function() {
const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
}, 10000);
const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelectorAll('.jacketa');
cover.forEach(function(el) {
el.addEventListener('click', coverClickHandler)
});
}());