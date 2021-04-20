Remove Carousel?

Hello, I have Two Carousel on this website. How do I remove the carousel so there will just be 3 static images https://www.vendingmachinesbrisbane.com.au
You will have to clarify what you mean as you could simply remove the html and js for the carousel and stick three images in the appropriate column classes as you have done for the the three images near the top of the page? Basically just copy that whole row.
If this is a CMS implementation question rather than a straight forward css/html query then I can move the thread to a more appropriate forum.
