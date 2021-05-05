Remove array object by value

JavaScript
#1 
(2) [Array(2), Array(2)]
0: (2) ["Instagram", "https://www.asdf.com/api/feeds/320738?filter=644680"]
1: (2) ["Facebook", "https://www.asdf.com/api/feeds/320738?filter=616690"]

That’s the result after doing this line of code

console.log(Object.entries(sourceData));

Now, I also have another key/value array in Javascript which can hold…

(3) [Array(2), Array(2), Array(2)]
0: (2) ["instagram", 1]
1: (2) ["twitter", 2]
2: (2) ["facebook", 1]

That snippet is done via

console.log(Object.entries(this.filters));

You see how this second array has twitter in it, whereas the first does not? I basically need to identify what values in the second array are missing from the first. So e.g. it’s obvious that “twitter” is missing. There could be others in real life.

I’m having trouble wrapping my brain around it.

let unselectedSources = Object.keys(this.filters);
// for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(sourceData)) {
      //   for (const [key2, value2] of Object.entries(this.filters)) {
      //     if(key.toLowerCase() === key2) {
      //       console.log(key.toLowerCase(), key2);
      //       var arrayCheck = $.inArray(key, unselectedSources);
      //       console.log(arrayCheck);
      //       if(arrayCheck != -1) {
      //         console.log("here");
      //         unselectedSources = unselectedSources.splice(key.toLowerCase(), 1);
      //       }
      //     }
      //   }
      // };
      // console.log(unselectedSources);

My problem is that I can’t see a good way to splice it out of the unselectedSources because I don’t know the index I’m at. Can anyone nudge me in the right direction?

#2

Dont overthink things. Or at least, reinvent the wheel.

var bases = array1.map((x) => x[0].toLowerCase());
var difference = array2.filter((x) => !bases.includes(x[0].toLowerCase()); );

Line 1 reduces your first array down to an array of strings containing the first element of the array, lowercased.
Line 2 filters the second array, and keeps only things that are not in the array we just created.

1 Like
#3

Thank you, it worked great.

var bases = Object.entries(sourceData).map((x) => x[0].toLowerCase());
      console.log(bases);
      var difference = Object.entries(this.filters).filter((x) => !bases.includes(x[0].toLowerCase()));
      console.log(difference);

The output though, is

(2) ["instagram", "facebook"]
0: "instagram"
1: "facebook"
length: 2
__proto__: Array(0)

[Array(2)]
0: Array(2)
0: "twitter"
1: 2

Is it possible to clean up the difference variable? I want to basically only keep the “twitter”, in this example.

E.g., if I remove “facebook”, this is the difference

(2) [Array(2), Array(2)]
0: (2) ["twitter", 2]
1: (2) ["facebook", 1]

I basically want just the social media name, since I need to loop over each “missing” name in difference and do stuff with it.

#4

Got it!

var bases = Object.keys(sourceData).map((x) => x.toLowerCase());
      console.log(bases);
      var difference = Object.keys(this.filters).filter((x) => !bases.includes(x.toLowerCase()));
      console.log(difference);

["instagram"]
0: "instagram"
length: 1

(2) ["twitter", "facebook"]
0: "twitter"
1: "facebook"
1 Like
#5

.map((y) => y[0]);

or that, that works too. hehe.

1 Like
#6

An alternative, which does not work in IE (ES6):

var difference = this.filters.flatMap((x) => bases.includes(x[0].toLowerCase()) ? [] : [x[0]]);

By way of explanation: Flatmap will flatten a multidimensional array, but importantly, will throw away any empty arrays in the first layer. So we can combine map and filter by using the return of flatMap carefully.

1 Like