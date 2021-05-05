Remove array object by value

(2) [Array(2), Array(2)] 0: (2) ["Instagram", "https://www.asdf.com/api/feeds/320738?filter=644680"] 1: (2) ["Facebook", "https://www.asdf.com/api/feeds/320738?filter=616690"]

That’s the result after doing this line of code

console.log(Object.entries(sourceData));

Now, I also have another key/value array in Javascript which can hold…

(3) [Array(2), Array(2), Array(2)] 0: (2) ["instagram", 1] 1: (2) ["twitter", 2] 2: (2) ["facebook", 1]

That snippet is done via

console.log(Object.entries(this.filters));

You see how this second array has twitter in it, whereas the first does not? I basically need to identify what values in the second array are missing from the first. So e.g. it’s obvious that “twitter” is missing. There could be others in real life.

I’m having trouble wrapping my brain around it.

let unselectedSources = Object.keys(this.filters); // for (const [key, value] of Object.entries(sourceData)) { // for (const [key2, value2] of Object.entries(this.filters)) { // if(key.toLowerCase() === key2) { // console.log(key.toLowerCase(), key2); // var arrayCheck = $.inArray(key, unselectedSources); // console.log(arrayCheck); // if(arrayCheck != -1) { // console.log("here"); // unselectedSources = unselectedSources.splice(key.toLowerCase(), 1); // } // } // } // }; // console.log(unselectedSources);