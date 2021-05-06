Remove array object by value

Here’s the whole program, explained. I start with a URL like this

https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=123456

That end point (123456) can have multiple sets of numbers there, separated by a comma. This URL is basically a JSOn file (more on that later). My current issue is that I need to figure out if there are actually no numbers at the end of filter= . Because that tells me that someone screwed up (to sum it up).

Now, I need to basically take a URL like this:

https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=123456,234567

And separate it into URLs like this

https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=123456 https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=234567

Etc, however many numbers are at the end. EACH number here corresponds to a social media source. E.g. they can both be facebook, or one facebook, one twitter, etc. By separating out each URL, i can parse the JSON to determine which it is, and create URLs based on that.

So let’s say I have a URL with 5 numbers.

https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=644679,616690,123456,234567,345678

Now, let’s say that the first 2 are facebook, then 2 twitters, and the last is an instagram. I parse each separated URL and combine the URLs (eventually). I’ll break down the program later. So that example will get turned into

https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=644679,616690 https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=123456,234567 https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=345678

Now, below is how I call the function. I call the function like this

$('.home-social2 .fsFeeds.fsCustom').each(function() { var self = $(this); var options = { filters: { "instagram": 1, "twitter": 2, "facebook": 1 }, } var feedInstance = new MultiRequestFeed(self, options, function() { }); feedInstance.init(); });

However, if they want call this function with “twitter” and “2”, and I don’t find any URLs that are actually “twitter”, I need to create a URL like so

https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=twitter

In it’s place.

The most important parts of my whole program is this

combineURLData(filteredURLs, options) { var finalURLs = []; var urlData = Object.entries(filteredURLs); urlData.forEach(function(data, index) { for(let i=0;i<urlData.length;i++) { if(data[0].toLowerCase() === options[i].split("&")[0]) { finalURLs.push(data[1]+"&"+options[i].substring(options[i].indexOf("&")+1)); } }; }); return finalURLs; } requestPostData(endpoint, feedOptions, callback) { var filters = Object.entries(this.filters); var urls = Object.entries(endpoint.split("?filter=").pop().split(",")); var urls2 = urls.map(filter => endpoint.split("?")[0] + "?filter=" + filter[1]); var sourceData = {}; console.log(urls); console.log(urls2); Promise.all(urls2.map(url => fetch(url).then(resp => resp.json()) )).then(values => { console.log(values); values.forEach(function(value, index) { // console.log(value); if(value.posts.items[0].source.source in sourceData) { sourceData[value.posts.items[0].source.source] = sourceData[value.posts.items[0].source.source] + "," + urls2[index].split("?filter=")[1]; } else { console.log("here"); sourceData[value.posts.items[0].source.source] = endpoint.split("?filter")[0] + "?filter=" + urls2[index].split("?filter=")[1]; } }); var sources = Object.keys(sourceData).map((x) => x.toLowerCase()); var difference = Object.keys(this.filters).filter((x) => !sources.includes(x.toLowerCase())); // console.log(sources); // console.log(difference); difference.forEach(function(value, index) { sourceData[value] = endpoint.split("?filter")[0] + "?filter="+value; }); var filterOptions = filters.map(filter => filter[0] + "&per=" + filter[1] + "&page=" + this.options.feed.page); var finalData = this.combineURLData(sourceData, filterOptions); console.log(finalData); return finalData; }).then(function(finalizedURLs) { Promise.all(finalizedURLs.map(url => fetch(url).then(resp => resp.json()) )).then(callback); }); }

First, requestPostData is called, and what this.filters basically is, is this part

filters: { "instagram": 1, "twitter": 2, "facebook": 1 },

This is saying I need 1 instagram, 2 twitter, 1 facebook.

Going down to variables urls/urls2, urls gets me each individual number that’s separated by a comma, in the initial URL

urls2 makes the new URLs that I need to parse over

https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=644679 https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=616690 https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=123456,234567 https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=234567 https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=345678

Now, I then do a Promise on EACH of these URLs, and have a sourceData array. I have an if/else. If (e.g.) sourceData[facebook] doesn’t exist, I create the initial URL, and if it’s found, then I just append to the URL by separating it by a comma. So e.g. this might be my final product

1. Facebook: "https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=616690,123456" 2. Instagram: "https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=644680,234567" 3. Twitter: "https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=605975"

Just an example. In this scenario, only one of the URLs were identified as twitter.

Then, I have variables source/difference, which this thread goes over. I basically see which filters are defined, and compare them to my sourceData. If the filters call for 2 instagram, 2 facebook, and 1 twitter, but sourceData[twitter] doesn’t exist (for example), because no URL was found to have twitter, then I need sourceData[twitter] created and have

https://www.asdf.io/api/feeds/320738?filter=twitter

Put in its’ place.

Then I modify the URLs once last time to add in more filter options (see variable filterOptions ). So e.g. if the intial function call has twitter: 2 , then I append &per=2 to the end of the twitter URL. That tells the URL to only load in 2 posts in the JSON.

I do a lot of URL work and it’s a bit convoluted right now.

Then the rest of the function is of no worry to you. It’s a sloppy bit of code so far, but those 2 functions are the only one you ened to really look at. I need to refactor it but I want the core functionality done first. I’m open to any suggestions or improvements .