Remove anonymous keydown event

It won’t work with anonymous functions like that, you need to specify the same handler function in both adding and removing.

export function trapFocus(element, callback) { const keyDownHandler = function(event) { ... // pass the element and handler to the callback if (/* escape key */) callback(element, keyDownHandler) } element.addEventListener('keydown', keyDownHandler); } trapFocus( document.querySelector(".element"), // callback receives the element and handler function(element, handler) { element.removeEventListener('keydown', handler) } )

developer.mozilla.org EventTarget.removeEventListener() - Web APIs | MDN The removeEventListener() method of the EventTarget interface removes an event listener previously registered with EventTarget.addEventListener() from the target. The event listener to be removed is identified using a combination of the event...

edit: It’s 3am here, so well sketchy. The above should do the trick. Just pass the element and the handler to the callback, then it has was it needs to remove that listener.