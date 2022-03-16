Remove anonymous keydown event

JavaScript
#1

In my webpack build, I export a function

export function trapFocus(element,cb) {
  element.addEventListener('keydown', function(e) {
    ....
    //if escape is pressed, run callback function
  });
};

I’ve tried removing the keydown event listener when users hit escape

trapFocus(document.querySelector(".element"), function() {
  // doesn't work
  document.querySelector(".element").removeEventListener("keydown");
});

How can I remove this event listener? I’ve tried this, and also using .off() but I’m having trouble with this. I know how to remove event listeners from functions with names but in this case, it’s an anonymous function.