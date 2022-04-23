Remove a character anywhere in a document

Primarily for the sake of learning and improving my understanding of JavaScript’s mechanics I seek a way to delete one character, wherever it is in a webpage.

Anywhere that this character would appear — in the start of a line, in the end of a line, inside a word, outside a word ------ it would be utterly deleted.

This character could be anything I choose: A letter, a number, a special sign, and I’ll delete any occurrence of it by one simple “brute force” deletion operation.

What would be a good way for that?