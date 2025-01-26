Remove a block of text from a text file

Hi All

I play microsoft flight simulator and I would like to print out my flight plans.

The flight plans are saved as i.e. birmingham_to_France_Charles.FLT

Within the flight plan there are many repeated instructions

is there away of deleting the block of text starting from: [ATC_ActiveFlightPlan.0]

To: waypoint.5=, TNCM, , TNCM, A, N18? 2.51’, W63? 6.79’, +000007.21, , , , , , NONE, 0, 0, -1, 0, 0,

[ATC_ActiveFlightPlan.0]

title=Birmingham to Princess Juliana Intl

description=Birmingham to Princess Juliana Intl

type=VFR

routetype=0

cruising_altitude=36500

departure_id=EGBB, N52? 27.23’, W1? 44.88’, +000315.50

departure_position=PARKING 23 PARKING NONE

destination_id=TNCM, N18? 2.51’, W63? 6.79’, +000007.21

departure_name=Birmingham

destination_name=Princess Juliana Intl

waypoint.0=, EGBB, , EGBB, A, N52? 27.23’, W1? 44.88’, +000315.50, , , , , , NONE, 0, 0, -1, 0, 0,

waypoint.1=, , , TIMECLIMB, U, N52? 25.32’, W1? 42.75’, +000915.50, , , , , , NONE, 0, 0, -1, 0, 0,

waypoint.2=, , , TIMECRUIS, U, N42? 45.71’, W33? 37.27’, +036500.00, , , , , , NONE, 0, 0, -1, 0, 0,

waypoint.3=, , , TIMEDSCNT, U, N35? 20.99’, W45? 15.71’, +036500.00, , , , , , NONE, 0, 0, -1, 0, 0,

waypoint.4=, , , TIMEAPPROACH, U, N18? 0.89’, W63? 17.52’, +002050.00, , , , , , NONE, 0, 0, -1, 0, 0,

waypoint.5=, TNCM, , TNCM, A, N18? 2.51’, W63? 6.79’, +000007.21, , , , , , NONE, 0, 0, -1, 0, 0,

I can open the file and remove stuff by using

$text = str_replace(‘AirlineCallSign’, ‘Call Sign’, $text);

and then saving the file back to the server.

Cheers

Cleggie