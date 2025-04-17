Remote access tool for Mac

Hi! I’m looking for a remote access application that works with Mac, as well as Windows and Linux. I need an alternative to Teamviewer.
I’ve been using TeamViewer for a long time, but the connection often gets interrupted due to usage limits. Anydesk works pretty well too but the free version has its own limitations.
Are there any other options you’ve tried and would recommend?
Thanks!
So to be specific, you want a free remote access application that works with every OS, without limitations. Cause you’ve already named two of the biggest.