Zulfi6000: Zulfi6000: <?php for ($i=200; $i<250; $i++) { $rem1 = ($i%4); if ($rem1 === 0) echo "$i" . "<BR>"; } ?>

The script looks fine and when I copied and pasted to a file the output was the same?

I created a new file, tested a simple echo and the output was as expected.

I then added your script and the results were as expected?

I think the original file must have had an incorrect BOM header value.